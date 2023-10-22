32 Boots That Will Become Your New Favorite Shoes

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of super-sturdy, high-quality Chelsea boots everyone should own a pair of. You'll instantly realize how smart of a purchase you made when you discover these can go with literally any outfit you pick out this fall.
Promising review: "After a lot of worry about getting the right fit, I took the advice given by the reviewers and the company and ordered a half size larger. They fit great! The leather is beautiful. They smell really good. They look very suave and debonair. I’m sitting on the sofa watching TV because I don’t want to take them off. I debated a long time and worried a lot about buying these boots because of some of the negative reviews, but I’m glad I went with the majority of reviews. They were not too narrow and fit comfortably. They also were not too long. They are the look that I was going for. A dressier look than my normal work boots that I bum around in. I’m very happy with these classy boots!!" —CMaxDavis
Get them from Amazon for $160 (available in sizes 5–11 and in nine colors).
2. A pair of waterproof Columbia hiking boots so you can embrace your outdoorsy side this fall and go on some nature hikes to get an up-close view of all those changing leaves.
I own these hiking boots and I absolutely love them! When I bought them, I was looking for something with ankle support because I have really weak ankles and was sick of rolling them whenever I misstepped while hiking. They do a great job at keeping my feet protected and supported during hikes, and I love that I don't have to worry about it raining or being soggy on the trail thanks to the waterproofness. Lastly, I love that they're not too heavy or bulky — if you're already climbing up a mountain, the last thing you need is extra weight on your feet!
Promising review: "I needed a waterproof boot that would also be good for lots of walking. I did a lot of walking in Ireland and Scotland, mostly in rainy weather, and these boots were true to their description. My feet were dry and comfortable." —Louise M.
Get them from Amazon for $56.99+ (available in sizes 5–12, two widths, and 17 colors).
3. Or these more fashion-forward lace-up boots from Thesus that you can wear straight from the hiking trail to brunch with your besties. This fashion brand is all about sustainability, so these boots are made with recycled wool and repurposed plastic.
Thesus is a POC woman-led small business based in Ontario, Canada, creating sustainable outdoor footwear that looks good and is comfortable. They use material that's 90% sustainable and traceable.
Promising review: "I really love these boots. They are extremely comfortable and there was no breaking in period. I sized up as recommended, and they fit perfectly. I can wear them with an insole and thick socks. If you plan to wear them with just a thin sock, you could probably stick to your usual size. I’ve gone on several hikes since getting these, and they don’t rub at all. I think I’ll end up getting another color because I like them so much. And they look cute!" —Norah
Get it from Thesus for $198 (available in EU sizes 36–46 and 14 colors).
4. A pair of chunky boots with two super-trendy design details — a sturdy lug sole and a sock-like design going up the ankle. If your main objective this fall is to actually stick with the trends, this is the boot for you.
Promising review: "They're very cute and high quality! The only thing is they are a little snug to slip on and off, but they are extremely comfortable. They are wide set, which is perfect to wear thicker socks with. And the bottom has stars! I want them in every color." —Angie
Get them from Amazon for $40.40+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 19 colors and styles).
5. Classic waterproof duck boots — they're practically screaming at me to wear them any time I head outside this fall.
Promising review: "I am thrilled with these boots! I took a chance on them and went to Seattle in the winter hoping they would keep my feet dry and comfy. They did not disappoint! We hiked, walked on beaches, it rained, and it snowed, and I wore these boots every day and my feet were always warm and dry, and they held up perfectly. Not to mention they looked great! :) They made this pregnant lady very happy and I highly recommend them." —L.McDaniel
Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and in 26 colors).
6. A knee-high boot perfect for anyone who has a hard time finding tall boots that fit their calves. These actually come in eight different calf widths so you can customize them for your perfect fit. You'll also love the waterproof material and memory foam insoles in these beauties!
Get it from DuoBoots for $360 (available in sizes 5–12 and in eight calf widths).
7. Knit and faux-fur-lined booties to keep your toes extra warm on those chilly fall nights full of bonfires, hayrides, and jumping into leaf piles.
Promising review: "Nothing but good things to say about these boots. Absolutely love them! I have big feet (size 10) and was concerned these boots would make my feet look huge. Not the case at all! I love them and they’re my new favorite pair of shoes. They’re a tiny bit tight with thick socks on, but I’m sure they’ll stretch a little with time like all shoes. These boots look cute with some leggings and thick socks, and by themselves with some skinny jeans. 10/10 would definitely recommend!" —jackie kessler
Get them from Amazon for $29.59+ (available in sizes 5.5–10 and two colors).
8. Microsuede ankle booties so versatile, you're bound to wear these at least three times a week. Pair them with straight leg jeans, your favorite skirt, or even tights and a cute fall dress.
Promising review: "Yesss. I was looking to replace a far more expensive pair of boots (I wear a size 12). I'm so surprised at the look and fit of these shoes. Nailed it, Amazon!" —Allison Buck
Get them from Amazon for $30+ (available in sizes 5–13, wide sizes, and in five colors).
9. Classic Dr. Martens combat boots that are so worthy of the investment because once you break them in, you'll be rocking these for literal decades to come.
10. Or Sam Edelman combat boots with a unique sock-like design along the calf. They're sure to become the focal point of any outfit you wear them with.
Promising review: "These boots are sooooo cute! I wore them walking around NY and loved them! I felt very comfortable. They have a good supportive stretch to the ankle and calf. Where have they been my whole life?" —Ben West
Get them from Amazon for $77.38+ (available in women's sizes 5–11 and in seven colors).
11. Heeled booties to instantly glam up any outfit you wear them with. Seriously — you might just be wearing a simple T-shirt and jeans, but then you put these on and BAM: Insta-worthy ensemble.
Promising review: These are the booties I've been looking for. They fit perfectly. I wear a size 5.5 or 6. I got the size 6 because I already tried on the 5.5 and those were a little snug. The size 6 is perfect. I wore them to dinner and they are really comfortable to walk in. I just ordered the burgundy ones." —Kathleen Garner
Get them from Amazon for $33.28+ (available in sizes 5–11 and six colors).
12. A pair of durable over-the-knee boots that are super on-trend right now, and for good reason! They look fantastic with your favorite dresses and skirts, and thanks to the super stretchy fabric, you won't feel uncomfortable while wearing them.
Promising review: “Freaking love these! Purchased for a Vegas trip. And didn’t wear them in before I went. Risky, right? Like never bring a new pair of shoes for a night out. But oh my gosh. They fit amazing in the shoe! And were legit comfortable until 4 a.m. when I got back to my hotel room. Only con: they do slide down a little bit, but nothing terrible, just to the top of my knee if walking. Standing and just moving they stayed up all the way. Just buy the boots!” —Danielle
Get them from Amazon for $37.72+ (available in sizes 5–11 and five colors).
13. Or this thigh-high option with some toe cutouts — if you just got a pedicure and want to show off those freshly painted toes, go for it!
Lilly's Kloset is a Black-owned, woman-owned small business based in Houston, Texas. The founder Kemetria Lilly is committed to creating affordable and accessible fashion.
Promising review: "I love these heels!!!!! OMG the quality is AMAZING!! The toe area fits fine and has some stretch. I have thick thighs so these fit like a dream!! They also arrived on time and were not damaged. Will be buying from again." —Ruth R.
Get it from Lilly's Kloset for $78 (available in sizes 5.5–11).
14. Chunky-heel booties that come in a variety of different colors, but we're partial to the white ones because they'll help you stand out in a sea full of black, brown, and beige boots this fall.
Promising review: "Chic at a low cost. I was iffy because the price point was so low, I was scared they'd be costumey. But these boots are a killer mod and chic addition to my wardrobe. Fall in California. Arrived without a scratch, double wrapped in tissue paper with a branded box. They have a zipper on the outside for decoration and a true zipper on the inside to get on and off. UPDATE: I've worn them out three times now (twice for grocery runs and once to work) they are very comfortable but are losing their shape a bit. Not necessarily a bad thing (I'm not docking any stars) since I'm interested to see how this faux leather will wear in." —Sasha McKinley-Yunker
Get them from Amazon for $35.51+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and 12 colors).
15. Weather-resistant lace-up boots so you can pick pumpkins and apples with the confidence your shoes won't end up ruined in the field.
Promising review: "I was looking for a timeless pair of shoes. These are absolutely perfect. They look so classy and the quality looks and feels amazing. Really impressed. I own several pairs of Nisolo shoes and I love each one! These boots do require a little bit of breaking in but that's not a big deal (for me)." —Jojo H.
Get them from Nisolo for $260 (available in sizes 5–10 and in three colors).