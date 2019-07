If you’re obsessed with your dog and books but try to avoid novels where something traumatic happens to animals... Biloxi has got you covered. Written by Mary Miller (author of Always Happy Hour: Stories), this story takes place in, you guessed it, Biloxi, Mississippi.

The book introduces a cast of fairly odd characters, starting with Louis McDonald Jr. He’s a recently retired introvert who finds himself feeling lonely after his wife of 37 years divorces him. Additionally, he has isolated himself from his daughter (your heart will ache hearing him talk about his relationship with her) and granddaughter, but clearly craves an emotional connection with another living creature. Enter: Lyla. Louis decides to take her in on a whim after making a wrong turn and coming across a sign on someone’s lawn advertising an available dog. He quickly builds a friendship with this human-like dog that'll captivate you and make you want to pet your own pup for hours upon end. Their story is a unique one with twists and turns that’ll have you asking yourself “where is this all going?” but in a good way.

Miller does an amazing job illustrating the minutia of day to day life in a way that anyone who has awkwardly tried to make conversation with a bank teller can connect to. If you’re a dog lover or have ever developed a relationship with an animal, you’ll easily relate to this story. –Heather Braga

Get it from Amazon for $16.47 or Barnes & Noble for $21.21.