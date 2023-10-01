1. A magical makeup-correcting stick to make any mistakes while applying your eyeliner, lipliner, or lipstick disappear. It's so much easier (and more friendly!) to use than a Q-tip and doesn't leave behind any smudges or smears.
2. Essence Lash Princess Mascara that will make your lashes look so long, thick, and full, people will start asking you if you got eyelash extensions.
BuzzFeed Editor Kayla Boyd tried this out and raves: "As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes, without the discomfort."
Promising review: "After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long-wearing. I go from an eight-hour workday right to the gym and sweat like crazy...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" —Carrie E Weikert
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
For more info and review pics, check out Kayla's full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review!
3. Or L'Oréal's Lash Paradise mascara for full, soft lashes that are also clump-free and sky-high. Reviewers say this works just as well as much more luxury mascaras but at a fraction of the price.
Promising review: "This is one of the best mascaras I have ever tried. A definite alternative for Too Faced Better than Sex mascara. The first application in my opinion gives nice length and if you apply a second coat it gives you nice volume as well. I have worn it all day on multiple occasions with no flaking. I have purposely left it on overnight and there was the smallest amount of flaking but still looked amazing even after a full 24 hours of wear." —Larry Crouch
Get it from Amazon for $7.33.
4. Plus L'Oreal Voluminous Primer Mascara that actually adds fibers to your lashes to help thicken them out, which means when you apply your regular mascara, your lashes will appear fuller and longer.
Promising review: "Very affordable and very effective eyelash serum product. I have short thin eyelashes, so was amazed when I was able to lengthen and widen my eyelashes so that they looked great once I applied the serum and then the mascara. I highly recommend this product. Easy to apply and makes my eyes so much more attractive. I have already ordered another one of these from Amazon." —Florida Girl
Get it from Amazon for $8.98.
5. A L'Oreal *eight-second* lamellar water rinse-out treatment because you don't need to drop half your paycheck at the salon to get a treatment that will make your hair look shiny, moisturized, and strong.
And it's silicone-free!
Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one because of the alcohol consumption. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!! ♥️" —Theressa Hailey
Get it from Amazon for $9.87.
6. Or Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Protein Treatment if you're feeling like your processed, damaged hair has seen better days. This will breathe new life into your locks by making it feel fuller, healthier, and silkier thanks to the ceramides and collagen in the formula.
Promising review: "I've been working on my hair for 6 years now, after a terrible pregnancy then a separate health issue my hair has been struggling. I finally have grown out my hair but no matter what the top of my hair is still covered in split ends. I trim, I've done everything I can to fix the damage but nothing seems to work. I saw this in a BuzzFeed article, thought, what the hell... not like it can get worse. Literally after one treatment 80% of my split ends are gone, after the second treatment it's like a miracle!!! For less than 10 bucks... this is amazing stuff!!!!" —meridith s.
Get it from Amazon for $7.02.
And check out our full review of the Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Protein Treatment for more deets!
7. A bottle of One Hit Wonder 10-in-1 leave-in spray from Mane Club that truly lives up to its name. Whether you're looking for a heat protectant, detangler, or something to fight frizz, this magical formula has got you covered.
To use, spray through damp or dry hair and comb through.
Mane Club is a small business based in California that specializes in vegan and cruelty-free hair products.
Here's what my coworker Elizabeth Lilly has to say about this leave-in spray: "I have a very thick head of naturally curly hair and have put it through just about everything, including all kinds of hot tools, at-home dye kits, the gamut of shampoo and conditioner types, basically every dry shampoo and hair oil in existence, and just about anything else to try for a story for you dear readers. Lots of products have either straight-up failed, been meh enough for me to not recommend, or fantastic but so costly that I feel guilty recommending them. Basically, a lot of stuff ends up in the trash or pawned off on my (grateful) friends when it isn't a fit for me. But THIS STUFF. This stuff has become my go-to for spraying on my wet hair and then blow-drying. Normally I'd apply a heat protector and an oil treatment or leave-in conditioner before blow drying. But this 10-in-1 treatment takes the cake! Most of the time when I use it, I don't even need to finish off my hair with hair oil (I've been doing that as an essential hair step for years now). It's really that good! Here, I have freshly blow dried hair with just this post-shower using this Amika blow-dryer brush. This brush is fantastic on its own but this spray-on treatment has more or less doubled this brush's effectiveness. My hair comes out feeling softer, looking shinier and healthier, and stays looking good for days — which is especially great news because I wash my hair about every four days. 'Tis time for me to unload a bunch of hair products I now no longer need to my friends."
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
8. A nail-and-cuticle oil for anyone who finds themselves with dry, damaged nails that tend to peel or break. Apply this daily on your nails, and you'll be amazed at how healthy they look after just a few months.
Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. I bought this in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month as I religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-oz refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana
Get it from Amazon for $6.93+ (available in three sizes).
9. Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick that might just be the longest-lasting lipstick on the market — no, seriously: you can put this on in the morning, eat and drink throughout the day, and your lipstick will still look as good as it did at the beginning of the day.
I have worn this lipstick almost exclusively since 2019, I've rebought it several times, and the best part — it's under $10 a tube. I currently own five shades, but it comes in 39 SHADES, so you're bound to find one that works for you. In addition to being long-lasting, it doesn't leave my lips all dry and cracked like other matte lipsticks I've tried in the past. And I've done the leg work — dozens and dozens of times, I've put this on before dinner, eaten a full meal, drunk some cocktails, and it still looks fantastic when I get back home!
Get it from Amazon for $7.98+ (available in 39 shades).
Read our full review of the Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick here.
10. A container of Etude House's Zero Sebum Drying Powder designed to keep all the dreaded oil on your skin at bay. You'll have a perfectly matte look even after hours and hours of wearing your makeup!
Promising review: "I have a super-oily face by the end of the day, see the attached pictures. I hate it, it looks gross. This definitely helps combat that but it's not 100% foolproof for my face. Even still, I don't like to go a day without it. It's worth keeping in my routine of blotting papers, toners, etc. PROS: instantly creates a matte look without feeling dry or clogging pores. Lightweight enough to wear on or under makeup. It doesn't cause breakouts or redness and has a mild scent. Genuinely keeps my face feeling fresher throughout the day. I like to wear it on a daily basis. CONS: The only negative is that there's not a huge, huge difference in appearance. But it feels way better, and that's a huge plus!" —Jen
Get it from Amazon for $7.50.
11. Ownest Cosmetics eyebrow soap because fluffy, full brows are all the rage right now, and this will help you achieve that look in minutes. Plus: reviewers say your brows will stay in place all day long with this soap!
Promising review: "I have the kind of eyebrows that look very full with brushing, but can quickly look like one has 'collapsed' once my hair or something else touches it. I’ve used nearly every product from Anastasia BH, but never had luck keeping my brows in place. Well, let me tell you, this stuff is no joke. I had to scrub my eyebrows clean tonight to get them to move. If you need some help holding your fluff, this will be your new favorite product. Also, I was able to ditch the eyebrow pencil since this stuff holds every hair in the place you brush it." —Bailey M. Deacon
Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in packs of one or two and with a gel).
12. Or Nyx Control Freak Eyebrow Gel, which is especially great if your eyebrows tend to get rather unruly during the day. Just brush this on in the morning, and you'll have full, groomed brows that stay looking great until you're ready to wash your face at night.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this stuff. I have a bare-minimum makeup look and this stuff is part of it! I actually use it even if I don't fill in my brows at all. This stuff is able to go on thin enough for me to not feel it but thick enough to hold the hairs where I want them until I take it off. I don't have any extra wax or residue, it lasts until I remove it, and does not have any smell or tint to it. I take my brow shape pretty seriously since that seems to be what I'm complimented on more than anything else. You will not find anything this good for a price in the same ballpark." —Nina
Get it from Amazon for $5.59.
13. A set of makeup brushes if you're looking to upgrade your makeup collection and want some high-quality brushes. Reviewers say the soft and silky bristles hold up well even after months and months of daily usage and weekly cleaning.
The set includes five big Kabuki-style makeup brushes and nine precise eye makeup brushes.
Promising review: "I’ve had these brushes for a couple of weeks now and I absolutely love them. As a makeup artist I’m always looking for good brushes for a fair price. These brushes are fantastic and you absolutely cannot beat the price. I was a skeptic at first because the price is too good to be true but they really are good brushes. They are super soft and blend the makeup very easily. And they are incredibly easy to clean. I’ll definitely be buying them again." –Tim and Kimmie
Get the 14-piece set from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in seven colors).