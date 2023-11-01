36 Beauty Products With Results So Great, You’ll Be Stunned Into Silence

1. Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer for anyone searching for an easy-to-apply option that can cover your dark circles, blends well, and stays put even during sweaty days. This concealer really does it all!
Promising review: "Best under-eye concealer ever. I wouldn't go out without applying this concealer. It blends nicely with my foundation and has never caked. The sponge applicator is soft and makes application quick and easy. I will continue to use this product and hope, like many products I've used over the years, that it doesn't get discontinued." —Morty
2. A Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller you'll love if your skin tends to get oily almost immediately after waking up. Just roll this across any shiny parts of your face, and watch in amazement as all the oil disappears!
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." —Kelsey B.
3. A purple shampoo formulated to help remove any unwanted yellow tones in your blonde hair. This is a necessity if you spend major $$ at the salon to dye your hair and you want it to keep looking as great as it did on Day 1.
Promising review: "This stuff is a godsend! I used to have red hair and decided to get a blonde balayage. It took two visits to get my hair lightened to where it looked blonde and not gold, but it still had lots of gold in it. Now my hair is finally blonde and not gold! I’m so happy! Plus this stuff smells amazing and makes my hair so soft and shiny and voluminous with lots of body!" —KatEd
4. A magical makeup-correcting stick to make any mistakes you made while applying your eyeliner, lipliner, or lipstick disappear. It's so much easier (and more friendly!) to use than a Q-tip and doesn't leave behind any smudges or smears.
Promising review: "Why didn’t someone think of this sooner? For years, I’ve been using Q-tips dipped in makeup remover to remove little goofs or mistakes. This is so much better and portable! Erases waterproof mascara marks around my eyes easily. Must-buy product!!" —Katherine
5. A hydrating intense-therapy lip balm that can soothe even the most dried, cracked lips with ease. Reviewers say it works way faster than other brands of lip balm they've tried.
It's also formulated with SPF 25!
Promising review: "So I have been a loyal EOS fan for quite some time but you constantly have to reapply and honestly my lips are still cracked. I found Jack Black balm from a TikTok video and it has been glorious. I keep reaching for it to reapply and I don't need it. It doesn't feel greasy on my lips but it is a bit sticky? Or waxy. Either way, I don't mind it at all, and it also smells pretty darn good." —Trisha
6. Paula's Choice Salicylic Acid Exfoliant reviewers say helps shrink their pores, reduce redness, help improve their acne, and even helps tighten their skin. This will soon become the MVP of your skincare routine!
Promising review: "Don't judge me. I bought this product because it was recommended on TikTok. I have been having issues with breakouts, and this product has kept my skin clear. I use it as part of my new skin regimen, and I love it." —S. Magdaleno
7. A foot mask for anyone who wants to fully embrace the grossness of all of your dead skin peeling off of your feet at once. The payoff? The softest feet you've ever had.
Promising review: "This foot peel lasted about five days for me. I soaked my feet twice a day for 20 minutes each time. I was amazed at how much skin peeled off. While my feet were soaking, I would rub the bottoms together and it helped to exfoliate the skin. My feet are much smoother now and my heels look much better. Can't wait to do the second peel." —REgg
8. A super-soft Makeup Eraser that uses water (yes, just water!) to remove your makeup, even the long-lasting matte lipsticks and the waterproof eyeliner. After a few uses, just throw this in the wash, and you can reuse it over and over again.
Promising review: "I am amazed by this product. I would even say that this is life-altering! I have not had to buy makeup remover in three months and don't believe I will ever have to again! When I used makeup remover, I felt like I could never get all of my makeup off and I had to rub my eyes quite a bit to get it off. Even after a lot of rubbing when using makeup remover I still would wake up the next morning with makeup residue from the previous day and I never felt I could completely get my makeup off. With Makeup Eraser, there is not one bit of makeup left!! It is like magic!! Make sure you follow directions, you have to use warm water and use the correct side!" —Sprklbuz
9. First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant to help eliminate any rough, bumpy skin in a gentle but effective way. It's especially helpful for anyone dealing from keratosis pilaris (also known as chicken or strawberry skin) who would like to get consistently smoother skin.
I've had keratosis pilaris since I was a teenager (it's especially bad on my thighs), and after trying dozens of products to treat it with no luck, this magical product is the only thing that's truly worked for me. I usually use this once a week for maintenance, but in the winter if I notice a flare-up and I have drier, rougher, bumpier skin, I use this twice a week, and any flare-ups disappear within the week. I scrub it over my thighs and then actually let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing it off. I have notorious sensitive skin, and I've never had an issue with this before. It's truly the best product out there for any fellow KP sufferers out there!
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!! Fabulous product. Worth every penny." —Lana
10. An eye cream that reduces those stubborn dark circles and puffy bags under your eyes that tend to pop up in the morning.
Promising review: "I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I recently had pre-cancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." —Lynda M.
11. Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, which might just be the longest-lasting lipstick on the market — no, seriously: you can put this on in the morning, eat and drink throughout the day, and your lipstick will still look as good as it did at the beginning of the day.
I have worn this lipstick almost exclusively since 2019, I've rebought it several times, and the best part — it's under $10 a tube. I currently own five shades, but it comes in over 35 SHADES, so you're bound to find one that works for you. In addition to being long-lasting, it doesn't leave my lips all dry and cracked like other matte lipsticks I've tried in the past. And I've done the leg work — dozens and dozens of times, I've put this on before dinner, eaten a full meal, drunk some cocktails, and it still looks fantastic when I get back home!
12. A Revlon hot air brush magically designed to dry and style hair with just a few passes. It'll create bouncy, shiny hair in about a quarter of the time it would take with a traditional blow-dryer and round brush.
Promising review: "First time review and it’s because I’m so happy with this dryer/styler! My hair is about shoulder length, very fine with a slight curl, and now it has some gray to it. It’s also frizzy, no matter what I use. I’m 61 years old so trust me, I’ve used a lot of products! Never have I been able to get my hair to look like it did after leaving the salon, EXCEPT after using this. I watched some YouTube videos first for some pointers, and then I gave it a try. It’s easy to use, even though it’s bigger than I thought it would be. My hair came out beautiful! Smooth, soft, no frizz and lots of volume. Hope this review helps you anyone out there that have similar hair!" —Anon anon
13. A cult-favorite Aztec Secret Indian healing mask that will trick you into thinking you just got a facial from the spa as it gets deep into your pores and leaves you feeling refreshed. Many reviewers have noticed clearer skin and less breakouts after using this mask regularly.
There is a bit of mixing involved — you'll need to add some apple cider vinegar for it to do its best work. This product is cruelty-free and formulated without additives or fragrances.
Promising review: "I first want to share that I typically don’t share reviews but this product has truly helped clear my skin. My adult acne has been out of control for some time now. I’ve tried everything including hormone therapy which didn’t help. I’ve ended up with a scarred face from so much picking at my acne. I’m sooo amazed by this mask. Yes it dries your face but a good moisturizer does the trick. So thankful for this product. I do masks all the time. Most recent was a black sea mask. It cleaned up my blackheads, but my acne remained. This seems to be doing the trick! Try it out! You won’t regret it." —Danielle Torres
14. A beard straightener if you've successfully grown out your beard but can't handle how frizzy and out of control it is. Now you can run this heated brush through your beard and end up with a smooth, sleek beard that'll even look longer!
Promising review: "My beard is the most unruly thing I can grow. Beard oil or balm don't do much to tame it, just makes it soft. Then I come across this gem of a device and in less than five minutes, my beard is fully tamed! I'm usually battling my beard for at least 10 minutes just to get it looking decent. This brush? Game changer! I live in Florida, so my beard always gets super frizzy and puffs out in the humid heat no matter what I use to try and tame it. With this brush, not only did the taming last longer, it's the next day, I get out of bed and my beard is STILL MOSTLY TAMED!!!! To all my Viking brethren out there, don't waste your time with an expensive heated beard brush just because it portrays Viking aesthetics. Go for something that won't break the bank and can outperform the competition by overwhelming margins." —MercenaryEnzo
