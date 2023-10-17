31 Beauty Products So Good, You’d Be Crushed If They Ever Get Discontinued

1. A magical makeup-correcting stick to make any mistakes while applying your eyeliner, lipliner, or lipstick disappear. It's so much easier (and more friendly!) to use than a Q-tip and doesn't leave behind any smudges or smears.
2. Verb Ghost Oil, which is a super lightweight hair oil that instantly tames flyaways and frizz. You'll be amazed how long this tiny bottle lasts — all you need is two to three small pumps (depending on how much hair you have) and you'll have enough to get your entire head of hair shiny and beautiful.
I've been trying this out for a few months now, and this has become my new holy grail hair product!! I use this at the very end of my hair styling routine whether I'm giving myself a blowout, straightening my hair, or curling it. I use one full pump on half of my hair and one pump on the other half, and it's more than enough to eliminate any annoying flyaways or frizz without weighing my hair down like other hair oils can. I also love using this to tame my hair in between washes and revitalize any hairdos that might have gotten frizzy after sleeping on it. I'm tempted to buy another one and leave it in my travel toiletries bag because if I'm ever without this, I might cry!
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing. My hair was very dry and the ends appeared split. I bought this stuff from a TikTok recommendation and will never go back. Super light and moisturizing." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20 (available in two scents and in a double pack).
3. Essence Lash Princess Mascara that will make your lashes look so long, thick, and full, people will start asking you if you got eyelash extensions.
BuzzFeed Editor Kayla Boyd tried this out and raves: "As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes, without the discomfort."
Promising review: "After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long-wearing. I go from an eight-hour workday right to the gym and sweat like crazy...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" —Carrie E Weikert
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
For more info and review pics, check out Kayla's full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review!
4. A daily facial spray formulated to help reduce redness and irritation in your skin thanks to the ~special~ ingredient hypochlorous acid, which is something that's naturally produced by our body's immune system.
Tower 28 is a LA-based, Asian woman-owned small business that creates nontoxic, vegan, and cruelty-free beauty products for all skin types.
Promising reviews: "Wow! I have dry, acne-prone skin and was recently prescribed retinol and clindamycin and got an ear piercing. My skin cleared up with the prescriptions but I started to breakout in places I never do. I purchased this to use instead of the clindamycin in the morning and my skin has been consistently good for the past two months. I use this in the morning after washing my face and then use a hydrating serum or just moisturizer and sunscreen. (I use the retinol or Good Genes at night). I haven’t had maskne, my acne/bumps cleared, and I really haven’t had anything to complain about. I got a new ear piercing and was aware that I would need to be careful with getting product on it and saw in the description of this product that it was ok/helpful for new piercings/helps promote healing. I am not spraying this on my ear but it does get on my ear when I generously spray my face and I haven’t had any irritation. It does smell like chlorine when first sprayed but the scent dissipates fast. I love this magical spray!" —spokanecf
Get it from Sephora for $28 (also available in a trial size).
5. A L'Oreal *eight-second* lamellar water rinse-out treatment because you don't need to drop half your paycheck at the salon to get a treatment that will make your hair look shiny, moisturized, and strong.
And it's silicone-free!
Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one because of the alcohol consumption. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!! ♥️" —Theressa Hailey
Get it from Amazon for $9.87.
6. Or Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Protein Treatment if you're feeling like your processed, damaged hair has seen better days. This will breathe new life into your locks by making it feel fuller, healthier, and silkier thanks to the ceramides and collagen in the formula.
Promising review: "I've been working on my hair for 6 years now, after a terrible pregnancy then a separate health issue my hair has been struggling. I finally have grown out my hair but no matter what the top of my hair is still covered in split ends. I trim, I've done everything I can to fix the damage but nothing seems to work. I saw this in a BuzzFeed article, thought, what the hell... not like it can get worse. Literally after one treatment 80% of my split ends are gone, after the second treatment it's like a miracle!!! For less than 10 bucks... this is amazing stuff!!!!" —meridith s.
Get it from Amazon for $7.03.
And check out our full review of the Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Protein Treatment for more deets!
7. A NYX buttery gloss if you want just a *touch* of sheen on your lips but hate the stickiness of most glosses. This will make your lips look super shiny and moisturized without all that goopiness.
Promising review: "I like the buttery feel, and that this Butter Gloss lasts longer than other regular lip gloss and is more moisturizing than other glosses. I still use a nourishing rosehip lip oil beneath it for added moisture. I am 50 and my lips are thinner, more wrinkled, and dryer than my younger lips. Overall this provides more moisturizing and longer lasting gloss than other lip 'glosses.'" —elemental em
Get it from Amazon for $4.97+ (available in 42 shades).
8. A crème to powder waterproof eyeshadow stick that's so easy to use, you'll wish you'd bought it years ago! One end of the stick is the actual product, and then the other end is a smudger so you can get a perfectly blended eyeshadow look. Genius!
Promising review: "I'm 52, with crepey eyelids and they itch and water if a smidge of eye product gets in them. Powder shadow is a complete no-go! Just bought two of these and I am so happy! After years of not wearing shadow, I am back in the game! It goes on creamy exactly where you put it. The smudger works beautifully and it stayed put all day with no creasing, no watery or itchiness. Didn't use any primer, just on clean, moisturized skin Thank you! I will definitely be getting more colors!" —Tania Nicholson
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in 46 shades).
9. A liquid blush from Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty that's impressively pigmented and feels super soft on your skin. Use it as part of your full makeup routine or wear the blush by itself for an effortlessly breezy look that takes about 15 seconds to achieve.
Promising review: "This is such a gorgeous blush! It's really pigmented so a little goes a long way. It gives the most beautiful flush but it's buildable if you want a more intense pop of color." —minnimalist
Get it from Sephora for $23 (available in nine radiant finishes and four matte finishes).
10. Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick that might just be the longest-lasting lipstick on the market — no, seriously: you can put this on in the morning, eat and drink throughout the day, and your lipstick will still look as good as it did at the beginning of the day.
I have worn this lipstick almost exclusively since 2019, I've rebought it several times, and the best part — it's under $10 a tube. I currently own five shades, but it comes in over 30 SHADES, so you're bound to find one that works for you. In addition to being long-lasting, it doesn't leave my lips all dry and cracked like other matte lipsticks I've tried in the past. And I've done the leg work — dozens and dozens of times, I've put this on before dinner, eaten a full meal, drunk some cocktails, and it still looks fantastic when I get back home!
Get it from Amazon for $7.98+ (available in 39 shades).
Read our full review of the Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick here.
11. First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant, which helps eliminate any rough, bumpy skin in a gentle but effective way. It's can be especially helpful for anyone dealing with keratosis pilaris (also known as chicken or strawberry skin) who would like to get consistently smoother skin.
Read more about how to treat keratosis pilaris at home at the American Academy of Dermatology.
I've had keratosis pilaris since I was a teenager (it's especially bad on my thighs), and after trying dozens of products to treat it with no luck, this magical product is the only thing that's truly worked for me. I usually use this once a week for maintenance, but if I notice a flare-ups and I get have drier, rougher, bumpier skin, I use this twice a week, and any flare-ups disappear within the week. I scrub it over my thighs and then actually let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing it off. I have notorious sensitive skin, and I've never had an issue with this before. It's truly the best product out there for any fellow KP sufferers out there!
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!! Fabulous product. Worth every penny." —Lana
Get a 4-ounce tube from Amazon for $20 (also available in two other sizes and multi-packs).
12. A blurring setting powder that will make your skin look so smooth and basically pore-less, you'll think they formulated this with magical pixie dust. This powder lasts for up to 14 hours (!!) and reviewers say it feels super lightweight and airy on their skin.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jordan Grigsby loves this stuff! Here's what she has to say about it: "My skin is oily oily (gotta say it twice for emphasis) and I have spent my entire teen/adult life looking for products that'll make me matte and KEEP me matte. I've tried so many setting powders and literally none can compete with this one. This powder is a serious bad B. I mean, pores? Nonexistent. Oily shiny face? Not up in here. I'm gagged every time. Just call me a walking IG filter, 'kay, it's that good. Patrick, I could kiss you for this freakin' powder. *OH!* and BTW I am a brown-skinned woman and the translucent shade works perfect for me. No cakey, weird, suuuper light powder, no flashback, nothing. Looks just like my skin!!"
One/Size is a queer, Filipino-owned business founded by makeup guru Patrick Starr to ensure that makeup is really one size fits all, as it should be.
Promising review: "Literally, what's in this powder? Beauty spells? I have normal to dry skin but tend to grease up pretty easy when I use dewy foundations. I used this for the first time today and fell absolutely in love! I usually don’t care too much for high end powders or powders at all but this one for me is top tier. It didn’t necessarily dry out my skin but it stopped it from becoming greasy and it kept my makeup looking the same as when I applied it for hours. I definitely will be repurchasing, I’ve never been more in love with a setting powder!" —Kamoni
Get it from Sephora for $18+ (available in four finishes and two sizes).
13. A bottle of One Hit Wonder 10-in-1 leave-in spray from Mane Club that truly lives up to its name. Whether you're looking for a heat protectant, detangler, or something to fight frizz, this magical formula has got you covered.
To use, spray through damp or dry hair and comb through.
Mane Club is a small business based in California that specializes in vegan and cruelty-free hair products.
Here's what my coworker Elizabeth Lilly has to say about this leave-in spray: "I have a very thick head of naturally curly hair and have put it through just about everything, including all kinds of hot tools, at-home dye kits, the gamut of shampoo and conditioner types, basically every dry shampoo and hair oil in existence, and just about anything else to try for a story for you dear readers. Lots of products have either straight-up failed, been meh enough for me to not recommend, or fantastic but so costly that I feel guilty recommending them. Basically, a lot of stuff ends up in the trash or pawned off on my (grateful) friends when it isn't a fit for me. But THIS STUFF. This stuff has become my go-to for spraying on my wet hair and then blow-drying. Normally I'd apply a heat protector and an oil treatment or leave-in conditioner before blow drying. But this 10-in-1 treatment takes the cake! Most of the time when I use it, I don't even need to finish off my hair with hair oil (I've been doing that as an essential hair step for years now). It's really that good! Here, I have freshly blow dried hair with just this post-shower using this Amika blow-dryer brush. This brush is fantastic on its own but this spray-on treatment has more or less doubled this brush's effectiveness. My hair comes out feeling softer, looking shinier and healthier, and stays looking good for days — which is especially great news because I wash my hair about every four days. 'Tis time for me to unload a bunch of hair products I now no longer need to my friends."
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
14. Glossier's Boy Brow, which is known as a cult favorite beauty product for a reason — it makes your eyebrows look so much fuller and bolder, and it won't get flaky and gross like other brow products can.
Promising review: "I've been eager to get my hands on this product for months now! Honestly the easiest brow product I've ever used and it's seriously magic. My brows looked instantly fuller! They weren't crusty or stiff and the applicator is amazing! My favorite thing about Boy Brow is the texture, no crusty brows here. This product has changed my entire makeup routine!" —Jordanne
Get it from Glossier for $17 (available in seven shades) or Sephora for $17 (available in seven shades).
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of Glossier's Boy Brow for more deets!
15. A serum made from 97.5% snail mucin, which might make you feel a bit ~squeamish~, but hear us out!! It can help smooth out damaged skin and improve the appearance of dark spots. Who knew those slimey little creatures had so many skincare benefits?!
Promising review: "I'm 55 years old and my skin is a bit sensitive. I don't have a lot of wrinkles, but I'm definitely noticing a few more laugh lines and forehead crinkles than I had a few years ago! I've tried several moisturizers and have not been terribly impressed with any of them until now. This stuff really is great — incredibly hydrating without feeling greasy and it absorbs quickly. It feels great on my skin. In just a few short weeks, I definitely notice an improvement in my skin tone and fewer lines and wrinkles! Plus, the customer service is great. I had questions when I first received the product and got followup response immediately. I will definitely be ordering this product again. I use it in the evening and morning; no need for two different moisturizers. Very pleased!" —sbakey
Get it from Amazon for $20 (clip the coupon on the product page to save $1).