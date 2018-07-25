This Guy Turned His Book Collection Into Art And We Are Absolutely Here For It

Meet James Trevino, a 24-year-old book lover who recently graduated from Law school in Romania.
He also happens to be the creator behind these amazing book photos.
Trevino told BuzzFeed News that the idea “just sort of happened” and that he was posting pictures of books when he stumbled upon the #bookstagram hashtag, and the rest was history.
He said he has a large number of books which he had inherited from his parents, but that the majority of them were bought by himself.
He said that he was inspired by pop culture. He watches a lot of movies, anime and TV series, which he said heavily influences some of his work.
Sometimes, he brainstorms with his friend Liz Sagan, who also creates amazing book art like Trevino.
Trevino said he didn't expect his page to go viral at all.
Trevino said that he receives lots of positive messages and that it makes him smile knowing that his pieces makes people happy.
