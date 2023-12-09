Skip To Content
    Selena Gomez Couldn't Stop Commenting About Her New Relationship, And More Things The Internet Is Talking About

    "I am gorgeous. I'm normal."

    Chronically Online
    by Chronically Online

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Hello, fellow internet explorers! Welcome back to Chronically Online, where we break down the latest memes, TikTok trends, and viral moments that are buzzing around in your phone.

    a colorful graphic with text chronically online by buzzfeed daily
    Kathy Hoang/BuzzFeed

    First up, we've got Selena Gomez making quite the stir on Instagram after confirming a relationship with music producer Benny Blanco.

    But she didn't stop there. After fans expressed concern — due to Benny seemingly shading her in an interview — Selena fought back, commenting on multiple posts about her "happiness." Although Selena signed off with a promise to take a break from Instagram, Twitter took over from there with a bunch of memes about the whole thing.

    Twitter: @pastapilled

    Not the PR team. 😮‍💨

    Twitter: @basicbitch422

    Meanwhile on TikTok, women are trying to trick the men in their lives by asking them to "name a woman, any woman." And the responses range from random...

    To wholesome...

    To fight-starting.

    In his defense, can YOU name a woman?

    And the generation war rages on with a viral TikTok about how to spot a millennial making me rethink my entire wardrobe.

    Apparently, the French tuck is, like, soooo out now, but people seem divided on whether or not to care.

    Lastly, we've finally got proof that Barbz are the most devoted fans in the world after they created an entire AI-generated city to promote Nicki Minaj's upcoming album.

    Twitter: @PopCrave

    They're actually pretty cool (and sometimes funny) — I totally want to go there!

    Twitter: @5SXTAR

    Now for a palate cleanser! We rounded up some enjoyable things from around the internet to make you smile.

    a colorful graphic with text just nice things
    Kathy Hoang/BuzzFeed

    Sip: On Diet Coke with a "coquette" ice cube.

    @coffeebae97

    Coquette ice cube 😍🧊🎀

    ♬ let the light in - ‍angelo

    Decorate: With an easy kitchen towel holiday hack.

    @bethanyyschmidt

    kitchen towel bows🎀🎀🎀 PSA you need handles on your drawers!! start with two towels and fold them into thirds fold in third in half hot dog style and the other hamburger style then overlap the towels and shove them into your drawer handle! #kitchenhack #cutetowels #bowaesthetic #pinterestaesthetic #kitchenhacks

    ♬ original sound - bella

    Read: A thread on why the internet is honestly amazing.

    Twitter: @laurenancona

    Go: Honk shoo.

    Twitter: @___frye

    That's a wrap on this week! Celebrate the weekend by signing up for Chronically Online, where you'll get even more internet news right in your inbox. Bye bye for now!