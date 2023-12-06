Skip To Content
    The "Lamp Story" Might Be Reddit's Creepiest, Plus More Things The Internet Is Talking About

    I'll never look at lamps the same way again.

    Chronically Online
    by Chronically Online

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Hello, fellow internet explorers! Welcome back to Chronically Online, where we break down the latest memes, TikTok trends, and viral moments that are buzzing around in your phone.

    a colorful graphic with text chronically online by buzzfeed daily
    Kathy Hoang / BuzzFeed

    First up is a creepy Reddit story that, despite originally being posted years ago, is making the internet rounds again thanks to TikTok. It features a glitch in the matrix, a creepy lamp, and a plot worthy of a horror movie.

    TikTok is now obsessed (videos with #thelampstory have amassed over 40 million views), with people recreating the spooky scenario.

    @pappasparlor

    15 years married, got 4 kids and making a living out of my hobby. Suddenly that lamp looks awfully flat. #pappasparlor #johankarlgren #pappasparlorcustom #thelamp #thelampstory #redditstories #reddit

    ♬ Brutus (Instrumental) - The Buttress

    And some are even pointing out their own "lamp moments."

    I'm officially creeped out. Yikes.

    In funnier news, internet icon George Santos has officially been expelled from Congress and Twitter had the best reactions.

    Twitter: @plathiandc

    Seriously, these tweets are almost as unhinged as Mr. Santos himself.

    Twitter: @henrikontheweb

    Oh, and did we mention he's now on Cameo?

    Twitter: @ohheyjenna

    Meanwhile, a new Twitter meme has spawned from an Instagram video going viral on the platform, featuring an intense workout. But it seems like the internet has some jokes about just how *not* hard they think it looks.

    Twitter: @rohliceekk

    This one is actually accurate.

    Twitter: @gh0stfacebae

    And lastly, a viral tweet prompting people to share their notes app secrets got a massive amount of responses, and some of them are truly wild, like these celebrity predictions.

    Twitter: @joachimtrier

    Or an honestly relatable thought...

    Twitter: @H1TWOM4N

    Now for a palette cleanser! We rounded up some enjoyable things from around the internet to make you smile.

    a colorful graphic with text just nice things
    Kathy Hoang / BuzzFeed

    Appreciate: The *ultimate* kitchen utensil.

    Twitter: @messedupfoods

    Beware: Of the dangers of midnight snacking this holiday season.

    @jjkirwan

    I just wanted to eat my midnight snack in peace #northernirishmum #midnightsnack

    ♬ original sound - JJ Kirwan

    Feel: Nostalgic for *her*.

    Twitter: @sapphicspielbrg

    That's all for today! Want more internet injected straight into your veins...um, I mean inbox? Sign up for our newsletter and be the first to see the hottest memes, trends, and more.