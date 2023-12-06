Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
I'll never look at lamps the same way again.
@pappasparlor
15 years married, got 4 kids and making a living out of my hobby. Suddenly that lamp looks awfully flat. #pappasparlor #johankarlgren #pappasparlorcustom #thelamp #thelampstory #redditstories #reddit♬ Brutus (Instrumental) - The Buttress
george santos leaving his office after being expelled because he was the most chaotic member of the house pic.twitter.com/Y0FPTAXqzc— scotty (@plathiandc) December 1, 2023
George Santos may have been expelled, but we should be excited about the guy running to replace him. He’s a doctor, won Olympic gold in beach volleyball, and he invented the cell phone.— Henrik Blix (@henrikontheweb) December 1, 2023
Introducing: Gorb Slamtos pic.twitter.com/kjzU05iPix
"Botox keeps you young, fillers keeps you plump... If you have haters, that means you're doing something right girl!" -- George Santos on Cameo— Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) December 4, 2023
💀 pic.twitter.com/Fb0GXikcgT
getting eras tour tickets https://t.co/dWtGnicZFt— KT 🥀 SLUT! (@rohliceekk) December 4, 2023
getting out of bed when I’m as snug as a bug in a rug actually https://t.co/IWfIqhi8im— hottest gal alive (@gh0stfacebae) December 3, 2023
https://t.co/OeelibxwlO pic.twitter.com/YLPolPXMu2— camille preaker’s vodka (@joachimtrier) December 4, 2023
https://t.co/iDgKFlfTa3 pic.twitter.com/1youKGQf9i— Ash (@H1TWOM4N) December 4, 2023
December 5, 2023
@jjkirwan
I just wanted to eat my midnight snack in peace #northernirishmum #midnightsnack♬ original sound - JJ Kirwan
feel like shit just want her back pic.twitter.com/EjU2wIAs3F— Jane Schoenbrun (@sapphicspielbrg) December 4, 2023