TVAndMovies

This Visually Stunning Summer Sci-Fi Movie Looks Even Better Than Avatar

It looks gorgeous and full of action, plus, Rihanna is in it!

Christopher Hudspeth
Christopher Hudspeth
As you may or may not know, a movie named Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is coming out on July 21, 2017.

STX Entertainment

It's directed by Luc Besson, who also did The Fifth Element , and it's based off of a graphic novel series that was first published in 1967.

Dargaud

The story revolves around Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne), who are assigned a mission to save a diverse, peaceful city full of different species and culture from a dark force.

STX Entertainment

Multiple trailers have been released, and all of them reveal some amazing looking visuals. Like this beautiful, futuristic alien city.

STX Entertainment

Or this vehicle speeding down an empty desert amongst colorful rocks and clouds.

STX Entertainment

It also reveals a number of different looking alien species. Like these colorful ones.

STX Entertainment

Or these two peaceful looking folks.

STX Entertainment

Or this irritated looking fellow.

STX Entertainment

And even these adorable little creatures!

STX Entertainment

But even more exciting, it seems like it appears to be packed with action. We're shown a giant hostile creature chasing after Laureline and Valerian.

STX Entertainment

And an alien running down a beach that appears to be under attack.

STX Entertainment

Plus, Valerian epically crashing through this glass ceiling.

STX Entertainment

Laureline kicking this guy in the face.

STX Entertainment

And Valerian kicking this alien in the gut.

STX Entertainment

OR THIS INCREDIBLE MID-AIR RUNNING ESCAPE USING SOME SORT OF GUN THAT SHOOTS OUT LITTLE PLATFORMS!

STX Entertainment

Not to mention, Rihanna is in this film playing a shapeshifter named Bubble.

STX Entertainment

Personally, this is the most excited I've been for a film all year, but even if you're not particularly into sci-fi, you should consider it based solely on the fact that it looks so damn aesthetically stimulating!

