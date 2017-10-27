WARNING: THIS CONTAINS SPOILERS.
The Walking Dead returned for its eighth season and 100th episode on Sunday, featuring Rick and company going on the offensive against Negan and The Saviors.
Towards the end of the episode, all hell broke loose as Rick and his people shot up The Sanctuary.
ADVERTISEMENT
Amidst the chaos, Father Gabriel spotted Gregory, who'd betrayed the group, in danger. Instead of leaving him, Gabriel ran to his side.
Gregory wound up stealing Gabriel's car, leaving him to fend for himself and hide.
It turned out that Gabriel picked the absolute worst hiding spot, because he found himself stuck in close quarters with Negan, surrounded by walkers.
Or, is this the worst situation for Father Gabriel? Here's the theory: Gabriel is actually working with Negan.
Negan tells Gabriel he's about to "shit his pants," but that doesn't necessarily mean he's going to harm him.
ADVERTISEMENT
Is it possible that Gabriel is on Negan's team? Perhaps he's been a mole of sorts, leaking information from Rick and the gang to Negan.
It appeared Gabriel had turned on Rick and the rest of Alexandria, but it turned out he'd been kidnapped by the scavengers.
What if Negan had Gabriel lead Rick and company to the scavengers so they'd think they'd found allies, even though he knew what was going on the entire time.
In the Season 7 finale, the scavengers turned on Rick's group, but were they ever really with him, or were they pretending the entire time while secretly being aligned with Negan?
It'd be quite a twist, but a lot of people have found Gabriel and his "kidnapping" fishy.
So, what do you think?
-
-
IS FATHER GABRIEL WORKING WITH NEGAN?Yes, he definitely is.Possibly, I could see that.No, Gabriel is loyal to Rick and the gang.
Some Fan Theories Are Nonsense But This One About "The Walking Dead" Makes Sense
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
IS FATHER GABRIEL WORKING WITH NEGAN?
-
vote votesYes, he definitely is.
-
vote votesPossibly, I could see that.
-
vote votesNo, Gabriel is loyal to Rick and the gang.