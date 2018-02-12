7 Things I Wish I Knew Before Freezing My Eggs

I was 34, single-ish (I had been dating someone across the country for several months off and on, but it wasn’t proving out to be anything serious), and my employer had recently added elective oocyte cryopreservation (the technical term for egg freezing) as a new benefit.

At the time, I saw it as pretty much a no-brainer for anyone thinking about getting pregnant later on and wondering if they'll have fertility problems: toss my restless eggs in a freezer and worry about all that baby stuff later? For free*?! (*Soon I would discover that, even with the procedure largely covered by my company, it was very much *not* free. But more on that later...)

A handful of my friends had gone through the process already. Most of them, like me, were unmarried, in their 30s, and not planning on baby making anytime soon. They all assured me that the whole thing wasn’t nearly as bad as it sounded; that it was becoming more and more common and that if my employer was paying for it — I really had nothing to lose.

So I did it. Sometimes I have a hard time remembering it even happened, it was such a blur. But looking back on the entire experience a year later, I’m struck by how much I didn’t know going into the whole ordeal that may have changed my decision to do it. I wish I had researched it a bit better and taken the time to mull it over before jumping into the growing, but still quite small pool of fertility preservationists.

So I’d like to pass these small bits of wisdom to you.

Note: This is my personal experience with the egg retrieval process, and not everyone who undergoes egg freezing will have the same thoughts, feelings, and experiences that I did.