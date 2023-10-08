15 Shoes From Amazon That Are About To Become Your New Favorite Things To Slip On

1. Cushioned slides, because these are actually clouds. I mean, just look at them. And reviewers are raving about their ability to keep your feet cool and sweat-free. So, 0% chance of precipitation ;)
2. A pair of memory foam-cushioned knit flats that are made from stretchable, woven fabric, so your foot will be completely comfortable from all angles.
3. Teva original sport sandals so your 'lil piggies can breathe on your hike...as opposed to being suffocated inside a hiking boot. And yes, you can actually hit the trail in these — their rubber sole is durable and provides excellent traction.
4. Block heel sandals that eliminate the need for a "commuter shoe." What's a "commuter shoe"? You know, those questionable-looking-but-oh-so-comfy sneakers you wear for your commute to the office? Yeah, get rid of them and wear these allll day instead.
5. A pair of 3 1/2-inch Toms block heels since we've been talking about classy yet comfy shoes you can wear from the office straight to your fave happy hour spot — 15 blocks away.
6. A pair of leather sandals that are so chic, you'd never guess they have the term "orthotic insole support" in the product description.
7. A pair of Toms canvas flats because they're the tried and true flat literally made for "slipping on." 'Nuff said.
8. A pair of no-tie sneakers that'll instantly become the most worn shoe in your wardrobe for multiple reasons. They're cute (obvi that's #1); 2) they're easy; and 3) reviewers are fawning over how comfortable they are.
9. Puma Carina sneakers because every wardrobe needs a simple pair of white sneaks — they go with everything from a casual dress to fitness gear. You basically don't even need another shoe in your rotation if you got these.
10. Chunky block sandals for a going-out shoe that can actually keep up with you and your friends. If your gang likes to stay out late and absolutely doesn't have time for shoes that won't make it out past midnight — these babies are about to become your saving grace.
11. A pair of slip-on sneakers from Dr. Scholl himself because you'd never know they were *technically* orthopedic shoes by their trendy design.
12. A pair of Croc sandals in case you're really not into the look of the originals but are desperate to understand the hype. As an avid Croc-wearer (who used to be just like you) trust me, there's no going back after this.
13. A slide sandal because it's a step up from your typical slides style-wise, a step up from house slippers, occasion-wise, but on par with both, comfort-wise.
14. A wedge sandal that'll turn you into the person who wears heels to run errands. Yes, they're that comfortable — Dr. Scholl has done it again.
15. A pair of platforms for a y2k look with a modern-day upgrade (these have memory foam). You're welcome.
