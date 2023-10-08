BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    15 Shoes From Amazon That Are About To Become Your New Favorite Things To Slip On

    Comfort you'll want to walk in and maybe even...sleep in. *gasp*

    Christina Enrico
    by Christina Enrico

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. Cushioned slides, because these are actually clouds. I mean, just look at them. And reviewers are raving about their ability to keep your feet cool and sweat-free. So, 0% chance of precipitation ;)

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love them! So comfortable! Really your feet will not sweat. I notoriously have sweaty feet and nothing but perfection here. I just moved so I’m walking a ton of laps in my new place. They are great! Easy to slide on. Walk the dog. No breaking in! They are better than my Crocs! 😜" —Laura Green

    Price: $16.99+ (available in sizes 4.5–12 and 19 colors)

    2. A pair of memory foam-cushioned knit flats that are made from stretchable, woven fabric, so your foot will be completely comfortable from all angles.

    Reviewer wearing taupe colored woven flat with pointed toe
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love these shoes! I was looking for a flat that looks professional and is comfortable, and these are perfect. I'm a wedding planner and spend roughly 10–12 nonstop hours running around at events. I have been wearing them at work for the last three months and my feet have been comfortable and blister-free. Plus, they look cute with slacks, a dress, or skinny jeans on my days off! I just wish they had more colors available because I'd buy them all!" —Erin B.

    Price: $34.31+ (available in sizes 5.5–11, including wide fits, and six colors)

    3. Teva original sport sandals so your 'lil piggies can breathe on your hike...as opposed to being suffocated inside a hiking boot. And yes, you can actually hit the trail in these — their rubber sole is durable and provides excellent traction.

    Reviewer wearing black tevas with sun and moon design on straps
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These sandals are comfortable and provide the support I was looking for to do a lot of walking without wearing a pair of sneakers. I wear a half size and after the reading the reviews, I ordered down instead of up as was my instinct to do. Ordering down was the way to go as I am happy with the fit. I wore these to Disney World and walked 9 1/2 miles one day, and 10 the other. Other than being physically hot and tired, my feet felt great!" —turtlemania

    Price: $30.58+ (available in sizes 5–13 and in 16 styles)

    4. Block heel sandals that eliminate the need for a "commuter shoe." What's a "commuter shoe"? You know, those questionable-looking-but-oh-so-comfy sneakers you wear for your commute to the office? Yeah, get rid of them and wear these allll day instead.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are basically my everyday shoes. I wear them in the office and I wear them out and about. I went out with my friends one night and danced for six hours. My feet were sore by the end of the night but I was able to still walk without taking them off. They're comfortable and look nice. I get compliments on them all the time. Goes with almost all of my outfits." —Quyen

    Price: $29.95+ (available in sizes 5–10 and in 11 colors)

    5. A pair of 3 1/2-inch Toms block heels since we've been talking about classy yet comfy shoes you can wear from the office straight to your fave happy hour spot — 15 blocks away.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "WOW THESE shoes are SO comfy!!! They are really soft and flexible — reminds me of a dance shoe. I'm NOT a heel shoe wearing girl but this heel is the perfect height. The foot bed is cushy and the suede is really soft. I usually don't spend this much on a pair of shoes that I wouldn't wear on a daily basis but I'm so glad I did! They are my go-to shoe with a crop pant or dress now..." —tara_fitandhappy

    Price: $57.95+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in eight colors)

    6. A pair of leather sandals that are so chic, you'd never guess they have the term "orthotic insole support" in the product description.

    Reviewer wearing tan leather sandals
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great quality. High-end looking. Very comfortable and just the right amount of arch support. Vionic as a whole is a great brand. I’ve never been disappointed with any of their shoes. This is about my 7th pair from this brand." —Lourdes A

    Price: $63.35+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide fits, and 10 colors)

    7. A pair of Toms canvas flats because they're the tried and true flat literally made for "slipping on." 'Nuff said.

    Toms

    Promising review: "These are my first purchase of Toms, and they are so comfy. It's like walking on a cloud of marshmallows. I will definitely buy more Toms. The shoe is also nice looking and the design lets my feet breathe." —MzDreadlock

    Price: $34.40+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide fits, and dozens of colors)

    8. A pair of no-tie sneakers that'll instantly become the most worn shoe in your wardrobe for multiple reasons. They're cute (obvi that's #1); 2) they're easy; and 3) reviewers are fawning over how comfortable they are.

    Reviewer wearing white no-tie sneakers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have fallen arches, and need a good support shoe. Never have I had such cute no tie white tennis shoes.. they clean easy too.. simply love them.. 💕" —Amazon Customer

    Price:  $46.03+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide fits, and 38 colors)

    9. Puma Carina sneakers because every wardrobe needs a simple pair of white sneaks — they go with everything from a casual dress to fitness gear. You basically don't even need another shoe in your rotation if you got these.

    Reviewer wearing white sneakers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These shoes are perfectly supportive. I have flat feet, with my ankles starting to roll to the inside. The support I get from these drastically reduces the amount of roll, making it so that my legs/feet look and function noticeably better! Will buy again. I did find that they fit snuggly, maybe that helps them feel so supportive?" —Pam Clark

    Price: $30+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and 38 colors)

    10. Chunky block sandals for a going-out shoe that can actually keep up with you and your friends. If your gang likes to stay out late and absolutely doesn't have time for shoes that won't make it out past midnight — these babies are about to become your saving grace.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was nervous to buy these shoes, since I have had a lot of experiences buying cute sandals that turn out to be really uncomfortable. These are super comfortable and easy to walk in, and I can wear them all day! I also got a ton of compliments on them!" —doodle

    Price: $24.90+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and 17 colors)

    11. A pair of slip-on sneakers from Dr. Scholl himself because you'd never know they were *technically* orthopedic shoes by their trendy design.

    Reviewer wearing beige slip-on sneakers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE THESE! I got the black faux snakeskin ones. They fit perfectly for slip on AND they stay on. No breaking in these...so comfortable from the start. Comfort and style?! Yes! :)" —Jes 

    Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes 5–11, including wide fits, and 27 colors)

    12. A pair of Croc sandals in case you're really not into the look of the originals but are desperate to understand the hype. As an avid Croc-wearer (who used to be just like you) trust me, there's no going back after this.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love crocs! These croc wedges are a life saver! I wore them to my daughters recital because I knew I would be up and down all day, and they were still comfortable! I also wear these to lecture for hours upon hours in the classroom. You can dress these up or down! I’ll always rock with my crocs!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $34.52+ (available in sizes 4–11 and 18 colors)

    13. A slide sandal because it's a step up from your typical slides style-wise, a step up from house slippers, occasion-wise, but on par with both, comfort-wise.

    Reviewer wearing black slide sandals with brown sole
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Slip on and go! These shoes are so comfortable and look good with any article of clothing. I wear them with dresses, shorts and jeans and I just love them. The blue is a pretty color and I’m looking at purchasing them again in other colors, that’s how much I love them." —Geri Massaro 

    Price: $15.76+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and 15 colors)

    14. A wedge sandal that'll turn you into the person who wears heels to run errands. Yes, they're that comfortable — Dr. Scholl has done it again.

    Review wearing black wedge heel sandal
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are the best sandal I have ever had, they are so comfortable, bought them went to Disney World and that is alot of walking so I expected some blisters but none there is no break in period for these. You can literally hit the ground running in these shoes. Love them." —stephon

    Price: $72+ (available in sizes 6–11 and two colors)

    15. A pair of platforms for a y2k look with a modern-day upgrade (these have memory foam). You're welcome.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These sandals are right on trend and so comfortable. I was comparing a few different brands, but I'm glad I went with these. They have a comfortable sole, are true to size, and did not require a "break-in" period. Would definitely recommend!" —Katja

    Price: $39.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and two colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.