28 Products For Anyone Who Wakes Up A Lot In The Middle Of The Night

1. A contoured sleep mask that takes the pressure off your eyes so you can focus on the task at hand. The task at hand: falling soundly asleep in pure darkness.
I (Emma) personally swear by this eye mask! I live in a super bright area, and closing the window curtains makes me irrationally sad so I use these to get to sleep, and it's like lights out on the universe. These are also REALLY great for days when your work schedule is wonky or you need to take a day nap, since it not only blocks out all the light, but the contouring means it won't smudge your mascara if you're wearing any. It's also super comfy and never snags in my hair, even when it's not in a ponytail.
Promising review: "I don’t require complete darkness when I sleep, so I hadn’t thought I’d ever want a sleep mask. Then 2020 happened! The pandemic and its associated anxiety have messed up my sleep in a major way. I often get to sleep just fine but wake up later unable to get back to sleep. I’ve decreased caffeine, established a regular bedtime, avoided screens hours before bed, and tried melatonin. I guess it’s all mental for me, but when I wake up like that, heart racing and sweaty, and I can’t see anything — no clocks or moonlight, no dozing form of my beloved next to me, no cat demon staring at the foot of the bed — I tend to settle down easier. It’s like wearing the mask reminds me I’m supposed to shut my eyes and sleep. And I usually do, right until the alarm goes off. I like the molded cups around the eyes. A flat mask would make me feel like I’m rubbing off all my eye cream and lash serum through the night. I have not washed this mask yet, but I think it’ll hold up just fine gently hand washing it. The adjustable band is soft and doesn’t slip out of place. If you’re on the fence about trying a sleep mask, you might as well get a really nice one! Give this a try, especially if you have anxiety like I described." —Anna
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in seven colors).
2. Or a Nodpod, a strap-free weighted sleep mask, if even the contoured sleep mask sends you into a claustrophobic spiral. The point of sleep is to relax, and now you finally can with this — no straps, no tight elastic, just you, sleeping peacefully.
Psst — you can also put it in the freezer, and the microbeads in the mask will stay cool for hours.
Promising review: "There's something about placing this weighted thing on my eyes when I'm tossing and turning that lulls me back to sleep. The shape of it is a bit weird — it's not a typical eye mask, it's much bulkier and doesn't fasten on in the same way — but once you get beyond that, this can really be a beautiful thing. I keep it on my bedside table and use it if I wake up in the middle of the night and can't go back to sleep (which happens often) or once the sun rises and I want to sleep in a little more. If you have sleep issues, I'd recommend trying this novel product." —Veronicam
Get it from Amazon for $34 (available in seven colors).
3. A pair of ultra-thin, super soft wireless sleep headphones in case your sleep partner falls asleep to complete silence but you desperately need white noise or rain sounds if you want even a wink of sleep.
Promising review: "Oh my goodness! Where has this been all my life?? Just a couple of days ago, I was trying to sleep with earbuds in. I would wake up every time I moved because they were hard and hurt my ears. But THESE wireless headphones are the best! I can turn over in bed freely, and it doesn't wake me up. I have trouble getting to sleep and staying asleep. Now I can play sleep videos which help drone me to sleep and keep me asleep. The only drawback is that while I love the material, it can be a little warm in the middle of the night. I LOVE THEM!!" —Godsinger
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 16 colors).
4. Or a set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds you could also use for your sleeping needs. They're just as good as other "sleep" earbuds on the market *and* have a 14-hour charge. Who knows, maybe you'll wake up feeling so refreshed, you'll take these babies with you for a morning run, too!
Aside from sleeping, the earbuds are also sweat-proof and waterproof so you can use them during workouts or runs, and have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone. Psst — these are also a great option for going outside in a mask, since they don't have wires that'll get tangled in the mask straps.
Promising review: "I have problems with insomnia including those nasty earworms (having a song stuck in your head). I am able to fall back asleep with the right earbud in while listening to rain/thunder from an app. The sound quality is pretty amazing for these buds." —Nander
Get it from Amazon $23.99+ (get this price by clipping the 15% off coupon; available in five colors).
5. *ORRR* a combination sleep mask with wireless headphones so *both* your ears and eyes are comfortable and ready for a deep, rejuvenating slumber. I'm pretty sure that once those things are taken care of, the rest of you will easily follow suit and drift off into dreamland, too.
It takes about two hours to charge, with each charge offering 10 hours of continuous play time.
Promising review: "I love, love, love this mask! I was truly impressed by the sound quality of those little speakers! Very comfortable to wear and sleep in various positions. It is a blackout mask, and trust me if you have it on correctly, you will not see any light at all. I normally have difficulty falling asleep, but now I can't wait to put it on, because I Bluetooth it to my phone and turn on my sleep meditation, and I promise you I am sleep in about 10 minutes or less. I accidentally overslept last week because I forgot to turn my alarm back on, and when I took off the mask, the sun was shining bright so I knew I was late; thankfully not too late. The charge on the mask lasts a long time as well." —N. Robinson
Get it from Amazon for $20.32+ (available in 11 colors).
6. A dream balm because it's an all natural remedy of calming herbs and essential oils like lavender, chamomile, mugwort, and valerian that'll help you finally have an all natural sleep. Imagine, no longer depending on melatonin...it's possible.
Y'all, I am one of the world's worst sleepers, and I swear by this HARD — particularly for when I wake up in the middle of the night and my brain is in "ah, let's think all the thoughts we've ever had at the SAME TIME" mode. I rub it on my temples and the insides of my wrists and take a big whiff from the canister, and it's usually a lot easier for me to doze back off, when typically, I might spend *hours* trying to conk back out. I've also found a little bit of this goes a long way — I've had this a few months and doubt I'll have to replace it for awhile!
Woodland Herbal is an Ohio-based Etsy shop established in 2018 that specializes in skincare, salves, and tea blends.
Promising review: "I tried it last night, and I haven’t slept this hard in a long time. The smell alone is soothing when you put it on your temples as you drift off to sleep. I usually toss and turn, but I slept like a rock." —Emily Irvin
Get it from Woodland Herbal on Etsy for $19.
7. A plush memory foam mattress topper in case your mattress is...I don't know...15 years old? You don't have to replace it to transform it into the bed of your dreams. Not to mention, it helps distribute your weight on your mattress more evenly, relieving pressure on your joints, making it less likely for you to toss and turn.
Promising review: "This thing has changed my sleep for the better. My mattress has always been kind of uncomfortable with painful springs, but I just put up with it. Since switching to working nights and sleeping during the day, I wake up more easily and needed something to help me fall asleep and stay asleep. This topper is so nice! It doesn’t feel cool to the touch; I just don’t overheat while I sleep. It’s so soft I can fall asleep without a pillow. I love it!" —Avery Basford
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two or three inch depth and in nine standard bed sizes).
8. A sleep-focused essential oils blend made with chamomile, sage, and lavender so the only thing you think of before bed is how nice the aroma is. As opposed to the other million things your brain decides to ponder right as you try to sleep. This helps reduce anxiety, allowing you (and your mind) to shut off for once.
Promising review: "I have bad insomnia on the nights before I have to go to work. In desperation I decided to try using a diffuser, and I heard lavender was the go-to scent for this. I ordered Dream Essential Oil hoping it would help me and was so glad that the price was so affordable. I don't usually write reviews, but I am so happy that I am now getting a good night's sleep every night before work that I had to share. The scent is pleasant, and I find myself relaxing into it and falling asleep and staying asleep like never before. I can keep it going all night, and it doesn't lose its scent, either. I would highly recommend this product!" —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in three sizes).
Psst — if you don't have a diffuser, you can get a popular, well-reviewed essential oil diffuser on Amazon for $11.99.
9. A super plush faux fur weighted blanket designed with tempered glass beads because it feels like a big, weighted hug from a giant teddy bear, and that may be all you need to reduce the anxiety and restlessness that interferes with our sleep.
Comma Home is an eco-friendly home goods company that works with small organizations in all 50 states to donate 10% of sales to help the homeless.
Promising review: "I'm about to order my third one for a loved one. These blankets are the real deal; my son and I both suffer from anxiety, and coming home to this bad boy after work and relaxing has never been easier or more restful. I cannot recommend enough, worth every penny, and the faux fur is glorious!" —Meagan B.
Get it from Comma Home for $85+ (originally $169+; available in two weights and two colors).
10. An ultra-cooling bamboo fabric sleep set in case you wake up in your usual sleep tees drenched in sweat. There will no longer be a need to get up and change your clothes at 4 a.m.
Promising review: "I will never buy another pair of warm weather PJs again other than these. I am a thirtysomething post-baby lady, and with my hormones paired with living in Arizona, I needed PJs that were cool and comfortable. But I often found that the fabric of other PJs would rapidly get worn, pilled, and rough. These silky soft PJs have been going strong for months now through countless hot flashes and heat waves when it would get into the 80s in our bedroom. If you are a hot-blooded person and need to cool down, I can't recommend these PJs enough. I literally never leave reviews but felt compelled to preach to others the good word of Latuza's PJs." —Margery
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in women's sizes S–4X and 12 colors).
11. Or a soft, breathable bamboo nightgown if you prefer complete, cooling freedom.
Promising review: "So look...we get to a certain stage in life where sleeping isn't always easy, no matter how tired we are. We are hot and sweaty, everything is itchy, we have insomnia...I was looking for a just right nightgown, and I've finally found it! This gown is INCREDIBLE! A relaxed fit but not over size arm holes that would expose you, long enough that you could actually answer the door or wear to the pool, etc....and SO, SO SOFT! The bamboo helps keep you cool and comfortable all night long. For sure my new favorite, and I'll need a long sleeve one for winter." —Myranda Dixon
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in women's sizes S–4X and 30 colors).
12. An insulated soundproofing strip that easily sticks to the outer rims of your door, so not only will you finally get some peace and quiet, but the pesky light from the hallway peeking through will also be minimized.
Psst — this insulated strip also stops air conditioning and heat from escaping out of the crack under the door, saving energy and money!
Promising review: "Lifesaver. I have roommates who always watch TV loudly until midnight so I purchased this to seal the gap in my door. It really reduced 90% of the noise from living room!!! I can finally have a nice sleep!!!" —wen yan
Get it from Amazon for $7.97+ (available in two lengths and four colors).
13. A neuropathy cream made with castor oil, valerian root, peppermint, and hemp flower if you unfortunately suffer from chronic pain. The owner of the company actually created the cream themselves to help a family member dealing with nerve pain, and they (amongst almost 1,000 reviewers!) claim it's the only thing that worked for them.
Body Essentials Herbal Care is a Colorado-based, woman-owned Etsy shop established in 2015 that specializes in zero waste hair and skincare.
Promising review: "I will always buy this for my dad. He's diabetic, has advanced neuropathy in his feet and ankles, worked 40+ years as a meat cutter on a cemented floor, and has Charko (the calcification of veins, with limited ankle joint rotation). I rub this AMAZING cream onto his feet before bed every night. If I don't, he wakes up in pain, and his feet/ankle joints are stiff. This cream is a godsend." —uenaverin160
Get it from Body Essentials Herbal Care on Etsy for $26+ (available in two sizes). Psst — this item ships for free!
14. A set of super comfy wax ear plugs that mold to the shape of your ear so they actually stay in. The only thing worse than not being able to sleep because of unwanted noise is not being able to sleep because your ear plug falls out every time you move.
TBH, I swear by these so aggressively that I have them on a subscription. They're like ear glue. My apartment is on a busy street, and my upstairs neighbor is a noisy human being (does this count as a subtweet??), and once I pop these babies in, I can barely hear a thing. Plus, my ears never get sore with these in like they do with headphones or other earplugs. You can check out my (Emma's) full review of Mack's earplugs for more deets!
Promising review: "Very comfortable. Blocks most noise, and I get a good night’s sleep. I tried several others, but they were not comfortable for sleeping. These are great. I ordered four more boxes!!!!!" —Linda Patton
Get a pack of six pairs from Amazon for $4.49.