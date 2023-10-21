28 Products For Anyone Who Wakes Up A Lot In The Middle Of The Night

I (Emma) personally swear by this eye mask! I live in a super bright area, and closing the window curtains makes me irrationally sad so I use these to get to sleep, and it's like lights out on the universe. These are also REALLY great for days when your work schedule is wonky or you need to take a day nap, since it not only blocks out all the light, but the contouring means it won't smudge your mascara if you're wearing any. It's also super comfy and never snags in my hair, even when it's not in a ponytail.

Promising review: "I don’t require complete darkness when I sleep, so I hadn’t thought I’d ever want a sleep mask. Then 2020 happened! The pandemic and its associated anxiety have messed up my sleep in a major way. I often get to sleep just fine but wake up later unable to get back to sleep. I’ve decreased caffeine, established a regular bedtime, avoided screens hours before bed, and tried melatonin. I guess it’s all mental for me, but when I wake up like that, heart racing and sweaty, and I can’t see anything — no clocks or moonlight, no dozing form of my beloved next to me, no cat demon staring at the foot of the bed — I tend to settle down easier. It’s like wearing the mask reminds me I’m supposed to shut my eyes and sleep. And I usually do, right until the alarm goes off. I like the molded cups around the eyes. A flat mask would make me feel like I’m rubbing off all my eye cream and lash serum through the night. I have not washed this mask yet, but I think it’ll hold up just fine gently hand washing it. The adjustable band is soft and doesn’t slip out of place. If you’re on the fence about trying a sleep mask, you might as well get a really nice one! Give this a try, especially if you have anxiety like I described." —Anna

Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in seven colors).