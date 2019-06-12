Celebrity

Tyler Oakley Shared The Stories Of His "Firsts" And I Can't Stop Laughing

"Thanks, Julie Chen!"

Posted on
Christian Zamora
Christian Zamora
BuzzFeed Staff
brendendahle
brendendahle
Jr. Video Producer

We had the YouTube Legend and current Amazing Race contestant Tyler Oakley stop by BuzzFeed to talk about his firsts for our First Times series...

BuzzFeed

...And between his miserable first job at Arby's, his first kiss in a van, and puking while purchasing his first car, Tyler has lived through some of the most hilariously cringey first times ever:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

When we asked what his first impression was of his Amazing Race teammate Korey Kuhl, Tyler shared the story of how they first met in their college dorm:

Tyler Oakley: Korey and I met back in the dorms. He was an R.A. and I was a freshman and I saw his picture on the board of all the R.A.&#x27;s in the building. I could tell — because you know how gays know — I was like, &quot;That&#x27;s a gay.&quot;
BuzzFeed

Tyler Oakley: Korey and I met back in the dorms. He was an R.A. and I was a freshman and I saw his picture on the board of all the R.A.'s in the building. I could tell — because you know how gays know — I was like, "That's a gay."

But it took some stalking before Tyler and Korey began their friendship, birthed from their shared love for Big Brother and Julie Chen:

TO: As a gay does, I did my stalking. I found him on Facebook and then I saw in his interests that he liked Big Brother and Julie Chen. So, I reached out and said, &quot;Hi, I too like Big Brother and Julie Chen. We should hang out sometime.&quot; The rest is history. Thanks, Julie Chen!
BuzzFeed

TO: As a gay does, I did my stalking. I found him on Facebook and then I saw in his interests that he liked Big Brother and Julie Chen. So, I reached out and said, "Hi, I too like Big Brother and Julie Chen. We should hang out sometime." The rest is history. Thanks, Julie Chen!

Queen Julie really did THAT.

CBS

Can't get enough of Tyler? Subscribe to his YouTube channel and make sure to follow him on Instagram and Twitter.

Advertisement

Connect With Celebrity

Follow Us On Pinterest

Advertisement

back to top