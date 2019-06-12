Tyler Oakley Shared The Stories Of His "Firsts" And I Can't Stop Laughing

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link We had the YouTube Legend and current Amazing Race contestant Tyler Oakley stop by BuzzFeed to talk about his firsts for our First Times series... Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF BuzzFeed ...And between his miserable first job at Arby's, his first kiss in a van, and puking while purchasing his first car, Tyler has lived through some of the most hilariously cringey first times ever: View this video on YouTube youtube.com When we asked what his first impression was of his Amazing Race teammate Korey Kuhl, Tyler shared the story of how they first met in their college dorm: Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF BuzzFeed Tyler Oakley: Korey and I met back in the dorms. He was an R.A. and I was a freshman and I saw his picture on the board of all the R.A.'s in the building. I could tell — because you know how gays know — I was like, "That's a gay." But it took some stalking before Tyler and Korey began their friendship, birthed from their shared love for Big Brother and Julie Chen: Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF BuzzFeed TO: As a gay does, I did my stalking. I found him on Facebook and then I saw in his interests that he liked Big Brother and Julie Chen. So, I reached out and said, "Hi, I too like Big Brother and Julie Chen. We should hang out sometime." The rest is history. Thanks, Julie Chen! Queen Julie really did THAT. Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF CBS Can't get enough of Tyler? Subscribe to his YouTube channel and make sure to follow him on Instagram and Twitter. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link