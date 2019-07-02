Celebrity

Jake Gyllenhaal Revealed The One Scene He And Tom Holland Couldn't Film In "Spider-Man"

"In the movie, Jon Watts uses a millisecond of the shot because he couldn't get anything usable."

Posted on

By Christian Zamora (BuzzFeed Staff) brendendahle (Jr. Video Producer) Ehis Osifo (BuzzFeed Staff)

With the latest installment of Spider-Man slinging its way into theaters today, we had one of the stars of the film — Jake Gyllenhaal — play with puppies while answering YOUR fan questions.

BuzzFeed Celeb

As you can already imagine, this was one swoonworthy interview:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Apart from the extreme, undeniable cuteness of the interview, Jake revealed the one scene he and Tom just couldn't film with a straight face: the moment when Mysterio and Spider-Man meet for the first time.

Sony Pictures Releasing

When we asked Jake what his favorite on-set memory was with Tom Holland, he revealed Tom couldn't stop laughing while filming the scene of the two characters shaking hands.

BuzzFeed Celeb

Jake Gyllenhaal: I remember Tom and I... we couldn't stop laughing when we first shake hands in the first scene when our characters meet. Every time I would come in and be like, "Hey, how are you? I'm Quentin," he would just start laughing — he couldn't stop.

And it's not like Tom broke character just once or twice. According to Jake, they tried FORTY TIMES and Tom still couldn't contain his laughter.

BuzzFeed Celeb

JG: Forty takes, we couldn't get it. In the movie, Jon Watts uses a millisecond of the shot because he couldn't get anything usable.

So when you see Peter and Quentin shaking hands for only .5 seconds, now you know why.

Sony Pictures Releasing

Can't get enough of Jake? Make sure to catch him as Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home, now playing in theaters.

And to learn more about these pups and others that are up for adoption, head to Pacific Pups Rescue!

Advertisement

Connect With Celebrity

Follow Us On Pinterest

Advertisement

back to top