States To End Lawsuit Against Feds After Justice Department Withdraws Pro-Transgender Student Policy
The Justice Department announced it is ending an appeal in the trans rights case, which it says will then lead to the states withdrawing their lawsuit against the federal government.
WASHINGTON — The several states, led by Texas, who have been suing the federal government over the Obama administration’s pro-transgender policies will be withdrawing their lawsuit soon — a result of the new administration’s policy shift — the Justice Department announced in a court filing Thursday.
The news came in a filing at the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in which the Justice Department announced it would be withdrawing its appeal of a district court’s injunction against the administration’s pro-transgender student policies.
Once the appeal is dismissed, per the filing, the states will dismiss their case.
The move comes a week after the Education and Justice departments announced they had withdrawn the prior Obama-era pro-transgender guidance regarding protections for students under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.
On Feb. 10, the Justice Department had withdrawn a request at the Fifth Circuit made under the Obama administration for the district court injunction to be limited during the appeal.
At that time, the joint motion noted, “The parties are currently considering how best to proceed in this appeal.”
Comment has been sought from the Texas Attorney General’s Office on the development.
This is a developing story. Please check back at BuzzFeed News for more.
- Attorney General Sessions removed himself from probes into Russia after news he met a Russian envoy despite telling Congress there was no meeting.
- But scores of Democrats are going further and calling for Sessions not just to recuse himself, but resign.
- The US military launched 20 strikes against al-Qaeda in Yemen last night, the first missions in Yemen since the botched raid that left a Navy SEAL dead.
- Snapchat's valuation rose more than $10 billion to nearly $33 billion in its first morning as a publicly traded company, its stock at around $24 a share.
Report an Issue
Drag to highlight one or more parts of the screen.
Thanks!
We got your feedback, and we'll follow up with you at
Sadly, an error occured while sending your feedback. Please contact bugs@buzzfeed.com to let us know.