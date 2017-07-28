Trump's New Lawyer Says He Took The Job To Help A "President In Need"

"I wasn't going to say NO to a President in need," Ty Cobb wrote in his goodbye email to the lawyers at the law firm he has called his own for nearly 30 years before departing to join the Trump White House next week.

"However you may feel about my next assignment, trust that I take my ethics, and my strongly held views on the importance of support, tolerance and equality for all races, ethnicities, genders, and the LGBT community with me into that new workplace," he wrote — a sign of the growing difficulty lawyers and others face in choosing to work for the Trump administration.



Cobb also highlighted his "passion for conservation and the environment" in the email.

The comments were a part of the goodbye email Cobb sent to the lawyers at Hogan Lovells on Friday, a portion of which was provided to BuzzFeed News.

Cobb's hiring was announced by the White House earlier this month.

Cobb did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the email.