Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
Politics

Trump's New Lawyer Says He Took The Job To Help A "President In Need"

Ty Cobb, in a goodbye email to his law firm, defended his decision to represent the president and highlighted his support for "equality for all races, ethnicities, genders, and the LGBT community."

Posted on
Chris Geidner
Chris Geidner
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Washington, DC
Reporting From
Washington, DC
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

"I wasn't going to say NO to a President in need," Ty Cobb wrote in his goodbye email to the lawyers at the law firm he has called his own for nearly 30 years before departing to join the Trump White House next week.

"However you may feel about my next assignment, trust that I take my ethics, and my strongly held views on the importance of support, tolerance and equality for all races, ethnicities, genders, and the LGBT community with me into that new workplace," he wrote — a sign of the growing difficulty lawyers and others face in choosing to work for the Trump administration.

Cobb also highlighted his "passion for conservation and the environment" in the email.

The comments were a part of the goodbye email Cobb sent to the lawyers at Hogan Lovells on Friday, a portion of which was provided to BuzzFeed News.

Cobb's hiring was announced by the White House earlier this month.

Cobb did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the email.

Chris Geidner is the legal editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC. In 2014, Geidner won the National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association award for journalist of the year.

Contact Chris Geidner at chris.geidner@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Politics

Subscribe to our RSS feed