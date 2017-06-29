Trump's Revised Travel Ban Is Set To Go Into Effect At 8 P.M. Tonight

Advocates already are preparing to deal with fallout from the implementation of the ban, gathering at major airports across the country.

More than five months after President Trump signed his original travel ban, the revised version — signed March 6 — is due to go into effect , in part, at 8 p.m. ET Thursday, June 29. The news was contained in a cable sent by the State Department to all US embassies and consulates on Wednesday evening. It was confirmed to reporters in a background briefing by senior administration officials a little past noon Thursday that it would be going into effect at that time. The effective time of the ban has not been publicly announced on the record by the Trump administration yet, and no on-the-record guidance has been posted or distributed to the public of media yet. The existence of the cable, originally reported by the Associated Press, was confirmed generally in the background briefing call, but the text has not specifically been confirmed. Reuters published the text of the cable on Thursday morning.

The travel ban — a 90-day halt on some travel from 6 Muslim-majority nations — is substantially downsized from its original iteration and even the text of the March 6 order. Although the original January ban effectively halted all travel from seven nations — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen — the second ban removed Iraq from the list and also clarified that lawful permanent residents of the United States would not be included in the ban. On Monday, the US Supreme Court limited the ban even further, keeping in place injunctions that prevent the government from enforcing the ban against those people with "a credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States." The State Department cable lays out the way the administration has decided to interpret that language. "Any such relationship with a 'person' must be a close familial relationship, as defined below. Any relationship with an entity must be formal, documented, and formed in the ordinary course, rather than for the purpose of evading the E.O."

In the background briefing call, a senior administration official stated that visa application processes, including interviews, would continue during this implementation of the travel ban. According to the State Department cable, interviews will first determine whether a person is eligible for a visa in the absence of the executive order, then whether the exceptions apply to them. If they are otherwise eligible but an exception doesn't apply, they can seek an individualized waiver, according to the cable — a process confirmed by a senior administration official.

Similar family and "entity" connection exceptions apply for the implementation of the 120-day halt to the refugee program. The big distinction regarding the refugee ban is that it is not limited to the six countries in question, but rather applies to the entire program of worldwide refugees seeking to resettle in the US. The ban will not affect refugees scheduled to travel to the US through July 6.

The ACLU, which represents the plaintiffs in one of the challenges before the Supreme Court, already has announced it views the new policy as not meeting the requirements laid out by the court. The reported guidance does not comport with the Supreme Court’s order, is arbitrary, and is not tied to any legitimate government purpose.

Advocates already are preparing to deal with fallout from the implementation of the ban, gathering at major airports across the country. Immigration lawyers and advocates gathered at JFK Airport in New York City on Thursday morning ahead of the partial reinstatement of the ban, expressing concern over the State Department’s narrow definition of “family” — which excludes grandparents and fiancees, among others people typically consider family members. "I don't know in what family you don't consider your grandparents part of the family," Murad Awawdeh, political director for the New York Immigration Coalition, told BuzzFeed News. He said the State Department cable still leaves room for ambiguity — he’s concerned families who had planned to visit could be denied entry in the coming days. “Once the guidelines are issued we are ready, able and willing to file a lawsuit against discriminatory practices. But this is just like last time, the guidelines weren't released and weren't clear and it led to a lot of confusion." Organizers from coalition said they will have lawyers at the ready in case of any detentions or refusals of entry at the airport when the regulations take effect at 8 p.m. ET.

