Trump Issues Policy Directing An End To Open Transgender Military Service For Now

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he walks on South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., before his departure to Camp David, August 25, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Trump issued a brief memorandum on Friday afternoon ordering a reversal of Obama administration policies that had been beginning to allow transgender people to serve openly in the military.

Trump wrote that "the previous Administration failed to identify a sufficient basis to conclude that terminating the Departments' longstanding policy and practice [against out transgender military service] would not hinder military effectiveness and lethality, disrupt unit cohesion, or tax military resources."

The move came one day short of a month from when Trump issued a series of morning tweets announcing an end to open transgender military service, which was a policy implemented over the past two years by the Obama administration.



Trump's new policy — reverting to the pre-2016 policy not allowing open transgender service — is not due to take effect until March 23, 2018.



Notably, the memorandum states that "[t]he Secretary of Defense, after consulting with the Secretary of Homeland Security, may advise me at any time, in writing, that a change to this policy is warranted."



The Defense Department acknowledged receipt of the guidance.

"The Department of Defense has received formal guidance from the White House in reference to transgender personnel serving in the military. More information will be forth coming," Dana White, assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs, said in a statement.

