Trump And His Longtime Lawyer Ask The Court Hearing Stormy Daniels' Lawsuit To Put It On Hold

President Donald Trump and his longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, asked a federal court in California on Friday evening to put Stormy Daniels' lawsuit against them on hold while the criminal investigation of Cohen proceeds in New York.

"Because the facts underlying this action and the criminal investigation related to Mr. [Michael] Cohen overlap, Mr. Cohen’s Fifth Amendment rights may be adversely impacted if this case proceeds," lawyers for Cohen and President Donald Trump argued in court Friday evening asking for the litigation to be stayed.



Daniels, the adult film star whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, is seeking to have a 2016 settlement agreement that her lawyer calls a "hush agreement" tossed out, in part, because Trump didn't sign it.

Daniels received $130,000 under the agreement, facilitated by Cohen through a company, Essential Consultants, LLC, that he set up for the payment.

The parties had informed the court earlier on Thursday that the request would be coming and agreed to a scheduled briefing, which the court granted. Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenetti, opposes the request; his response to Friday evening's request is due by 6 p.m. PT Monday. Cohen's reply is due by 6 p.m. Tuesday.

