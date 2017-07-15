Sections

Politics

Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court To Reverse New Limits On Travel Ban

A federal judge in Hawaii on Thursday has provided protections from the travel ban for grandparents and some other family members, as well as additional refugee protections.

Posted on
Chris Geidner
Chris Geidner
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Washington, DC
Reporting From
Washington, DC
Brian Snyder / Reuters

Less than 24 hours after a district court judge in Hawaii placed additional limits on the federal government's partial enforcement of President Trump's revised travel ban, the Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to reverse the ruling.

This is a developing story. Please check back to BuzzFeed News for the latest.

Chris Geidner is the legal editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC. In 2014, Geidner won the National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association award for journalist of the year.

Contact Chris Geidner at chris.geidner@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

