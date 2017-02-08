Supreme Court Nominee Calls Trump’s Judicial Attacks “Demoralizing"

Alex Wong / Getty Images ID: 10493884

WASHINGTON — The president’s nominee for the Supreme Court said Wednesday that President Trump’s recent attacks on the judiciary are “disheartening” and “demoralizing,” the team helping the White House with the nomination confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Wednesday.

In a meeting with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, first reported by CNN, Judge Neil Gorsuch used those two words to describe Trump’s multi-day attacks on courts and specific judges that have heard challenges to his recent travel and refugee ban executive order.

The judge’s comments came just more than a week after Trump announced that Gorsuch, currently a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, would be his nominee for the vacancy on the Supreme Court and five days after US District Judge James Robart put much of the ban on hold.

Specifically, CNN reported, Gorsuch took umbrage at Trump’s tweet referring to Robart as a “so-called judge.”

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) ID: 10494095

Trump continued his attacks throughout the day and in the days since.

What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban and anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S.? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) ID: 10494022

On Feb. 5, Trump appeared to place blame for any future terror-related attacks on Robart.

Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) ID: 10493993

The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit heard arguments Tuesday over whether to keep Robart’s temporary restraining order in place while the case is litigated, leading Trump on Wednesday to say, “I watched last night in amazement and I heard things that I couldn’t believe … courts seem to be so political.” He added, of Robart’s order, “Right now we are at risk because of what happened.”

.@POTUS "if these judges wanted to…help the court in terms of respect for the court, they’d do what they should be doing. It’s so sad." — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) ID: 10493988

Gorsuch’s comments, as incomplete as they are, are significant due to the rarity of a judge speaking out on such political issues. Even in the midst of Trump’s attacks on US District Judge Gonzalo Curiel, no federal judges spoke out

In fact, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg apparently is the only federal judge — before Wednesday — to directly speak out against Trump’s comments or actions.

“He has no consistency about him,” Ginsburg said at one point over the summer. “He says whatever comes into his head at the moment.”