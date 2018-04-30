Stormy Daniels Is Suing Donald Trump, Saying He Defamed Her With His "Con Job" Tweet

Share On more Share On more

Stormy Daniels has sued President Donald Trump again, saying he defamed her with a tweet.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday in federal court in Manhattan — three days after a federal judge in California put her lawsuit there on hold.

Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, also is named as a defendant in the California case, but Cohen is under criminal investigation and successfully asked for the California court to put that case on hold while the criminal investigation proceeds.

The California case focuses on whether a 2016 settlement agreement — which bars Daniels, an adult film star whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, from speaking about her alleged relationship with Trump from more than a decade ago — was ever validly formed.

Monday's case is focused instead on a Trump tweet regarding a sketch that Daniels released that purports to be a man she says threatened her in a parking lot in Las Vegas in 2011.

Trump retweeted a picture of the sketch, tweeting that it was a picture of a "nonexistent man." He then wrote, "A total con job ...."