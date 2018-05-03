 back to top
Rudy Giuliani Says Trump Repaid Michael Cohen For The Stormy Daniels Hush Money

"[T]he president repaid it."

Posted on
Chris Geidner
BuzzFeed News Supreme Court Correspondent
Carlos Barria / Reuters

President Donald Trump repaid Michael Cohen for the $130,000 payment Cohen facilitated to Stormy Daniels in 2016, Trump's new lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, told Sean Hannity on Wednesday night.

"It's not campaign money. No campaign finance violation," Giuliani said. "[They] funneled through a law firm, and then the president repaid it."

Cohen, Trump's longtime personal lawyer, had facilitated the payment in connection with a 2016 settlement agreement signed by Stormy Daniels, the adult film star whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford.

This is a developing story. Check back at BuzzFeed News for the latest.

Chris Geidner is a Supreme Court correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.

Contact Chris Geidner at chris.geidner@buzzfeed.com.

