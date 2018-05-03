Rudy Giuliani Says Trump Repaid Michael Cohen For The Stormy Daniels Hush Money

Share On more Share On more

President Donald Trump repaid Michael Cohen for the $130,000 payment Cohen facilitated to Stormy Daniels in 2016, Trump's new lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, told Sean Hannity on Wednesday night.



"It's not campaign money. No campaign finance violation," Giuliani said. "[They] funneled through a law firm, and then the president repaid it."

Cohen, Trump's longtime personal lawyer, had facilitated the payment in connection with a 2016 settlement agreement signed by Stormy Daniels, the adult film star whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford.