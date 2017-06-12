Ninth Circuit Keeps Trump's Travel Ban On Hold — As Supreme Court Deadline Looms

A federal appeals court on Monday kept enforcement of President Trump's travel ban on hold "in large part" — allowing the federal government to conduct "internal reviews" while the ban is challenged but keeping external enforcement on hold.

The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit kept in place an order that halts enforcement of the temporary ban on travel from six Muslim-majority countries as well as the portions of the March 6 executive order that temporarily halted the refugee program and capped the number of refugees allowed into the country in 2017 to 50,000. The Ninth Circuit is the second appeals court to halt enforcement of the travel ban portion of the executive order.

In its order, the Ninth Circuit limited the prior injunction issued in Hawaii’s challenge to the travel ban. The Ninth Circuit ruling allows the federal government to conduct internal reviews of its immigrant and non-immigrant travel vetting and refugee policies, as set forth in the executive order, while the challenges to the executive order are ongoing.

The appeals court issued the ruling hours before a Supreme Court deadline for challengers to the ban to respond to the Justice Department's request that the justices hear a case over the legality of the executive order and allow enforcement of the travel ban during the appeal.



Hawaii already had filed its opposition earlier Monday to the Justice Department's request that the injunction in its case be put on hold during the appeal to allow the federal government to enforce the ban.

