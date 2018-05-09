Michael Cohen Got Payments From A Subsidiary Of A Russian-Owned Company

The company that President Donald Trump's longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, set up to pay Stormy Daniels in October 2016 was used as a payment vehicle for companies doing business with Cohen — including from those seeking what one company called "insights into understanding the new administration."

One of those companies is a subsidiary of a company owned by a Russian oligarch, according to a trove of information released Tuesday by Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti.

The report alleges that four companies — Columbus Nova LLC, Novartis Investments SARL, AT&T, and Korea Aerospace Industries LTD — paid a total of nearly $1.25 million to Essential Consultants, the company Cohen created, from early 2017 to early 2018.

Neither Cohen nor any of his lawyers responded to a request for comment on the purported payments. White House spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The attention in Avenatti's report is focused on Columbus Nova LLC, an investment firm run by Andrew Intrater, that is an American subsidiary of Renova Group, a company owned by Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, a one-time business associate of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross who was sanctioned last month by the Trump administration as retaliation for Russian election meddling. Intrater, for his part, earlier had donated $250,000 to Trump's inauguration fund.

The New York Times reported recently that Vekselberg was questioned by Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigators about two months ago, and CNN confirmed that on Tuesday — adding the news that he was questioned specifically regarding the payments to Cohen's company.

Columbus Nova, the Avenatti report claims, paid approximately $500,000 to Essential Consultants.



Columbus Nova did not respond to a request for comment, but the New York Times reported that it reviewed financial records that confirmed the payments. The firm confirmed to MSNBC's Rachel Maddow that it had hired Essential Consultants.