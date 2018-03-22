Trump's Lead Attorney In The Russia Inquiry, John Dowd, Just Resigned

John Dowd resigned Thursday as President Trump's lead attorney in the Russia inquiry, according to several reports, in a major shake-up of the legal team defending the president in the special counsel's investigation.

The New York Times first reported Dowd's resignation, according to "two people briefed on the matter." The Washington Post also subsequently reported the news, citing "three people familiar with the decision."

Dowd and Ty Cobb, Trump's lead lawyer in the White House dealing with the Russia investigation, did not immediately respond to requests for comment from BuzzFeed News.

Jay Sekulow, another outside attorney representing Trump, told BuzzFeed News, "John Dowd is a friend and has been a valuable member of our legal team. We will continue our ongoing representation of the President and our cooperation with the Office of Special Counsel."

Dowd's resignation comes five days after he had to walk back comments he made to the press saying he and the president wanted Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to shut down special counsel Robert Mueller's inquiry in light of Attorney General Jeff Sessions firing former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe. Although he initially told the Daily Beast he was "speaking on behalf of the president, in his capacity as the president’s attorney," Dowd later said he was not speaking for Trump.

By the end of the weekend, Cobb issued a statement starkly contrasting with Dowd's comments, saying that "the President is not considering or discussing the firing of the Special Counsel, Robert Mueller."

Dowd's resignation is one of several changes in Trump's legal team since he denied reports that he was displeased with his legal team — tweeting that he was "VERY happy" with Dowd, Cobb, and Sekulow.

Since then, Trump added Joseph diGenova to his outside legal team — a former prosecutor who has accused the FBI and Justice Department of attempting to frame Trump.