Jeff Sessions Is Not Appointing A Second Special Counsel Now, But Internal Reviews Continue

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is not appointing a second special counsel at this time to look into allegations that the FBI has abused a special court's warrant process, as some Republicans have sought.

The letter came amid congressional Republicans' requests that Sessions appoint a special counsel to look into the way the FBI secured a warrant against Carter Page from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in 2016.

In addition to the inspector general's investigation of those matters, which Inspector General Michael Horowitz announced on Wednesday, Sessions told congressional leaders in a letter on Thursday that US Attorney John Huber, in charge of the District of Utah, has been tasked with overseeing the effort to determine what additional steps — including the possibility of the appointment of a second special counsel — are necessary.

Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Flores Isgur said in an email that Sessions asked Huber to do the review before Nov. 13 and that his review officially began before Nov. 13 — the date when Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd sent a letter to Congress stating that Sessions had "directed senior federal prosecutors" to look into whether there should be another special counsel. She did not provide a more specific date.

Sessions' and Boyd's letters refer to multiple "senior federal prosecutors," but Flores declined to comment on who else Huber was working with on the review.

For his part, Huber has served as Utah's top federal prosecutor since June 2015. During the Trump administration's removal of Obama holdover US attorneys in March 2017, Huber submitted his resignation, but he was reinstated to his job via a temporary appointment by Sessions. Trump nominated him to permanently return as US attorney in June 2017 — two years after his confirmation under Obama — and he was confirmed in August by a unanimous voice vote in the US Senate.

Huber spoke at a White House press briefing in June to support two pieces of legislation "Kate's Law" and the "No Sanctuary for Criminals Act" — aimed at upping penalties for undocumented immigrants who try to come back to the United States and restricting federal funds to jurisdictions with so-called "sanctuary" laws. It was an unusual appearance for a US attorney, and a former DOJ official told NPR at the time that it undermined the notion of the Justice Department's independence from the White House.

On Nov. 13 — the same day that Boyd's letter went to the House Judiciary Committee — the Justice Department announced that Sessions had tapped Huber to serve as vice chair of the attorney general's Advisory Committee of US Attorneys.

This is a developing story. Please check back at BuzzFeed News for the latest.