Has The Trump Administration Stopped Fighting The Jan. 1 Deadline For Accepting Trans Military Recruits?

Unless something changes in the next three days, openly transgender people will be allowed to sign up to join the US military come Jan. 1.

The Trump administration had been fighting — unsuccessfully — to allow for the indefinite delay of that date, as sought by President Trump, or at least for Defense Secretary James Mattis to be able to delay the date if he wished to do so on his own authority.

Over the past week, however, it appears the Trump administration has given up the fight to stop the Jan. 1 deadline from going into effect — and the relevant administration officials have gone quiet on the matter.

On Dec. 21, the US Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit denied the Justice Department's request to put a lower court's order regarding the date — the accession deadline — on hold, allowing for further delay. The next day, in a more detailed order, the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit reached the same conclusion. There are also two other injunctions out of district courts within the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.

The only real move left for the administration, then, would be seeking a ruling from the Supreme Court putting all of those lower court injunctions partially on hold by allowing Mattis to delay the accession deadline again.

The Justice Department has frequently turned to the justices over the past year when attempting to reverse — or at least water down — lower court rulings. The administration has gone that route for the various iterations of the travel ban, litigation over the planned ending of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, the initial case over an undocumented teen in federal custody seeking an abortion, and more.

Here, however, the Justice Department has remained still since this past weekend, and, as this week went on, it has stayed silent. Now, more than a week since the 4th Circuit's ruling, and as the last business day is coming to a close before the deadline, there has been no Supreme Court litigation.

Lawyers for both of the challengers who have received appellate rulings told BuzzFeed News on Thursday that they had not heard anything from the Justice Department about any coming Supreme Court request.



The departments that could clarify whether that will be happening — the Justice Department and Defense Department — have said there are no updates in response to repeated requests, but will not say whether a decision has been made not to pursue Supreme Court review.

The accession date, which was set for Jan. 1, 2018, by Mattis earlier this year, itself was a six-month extension of the July 1, 2017, date initially set by his Obama-era predecessor, Ashton Carter.

Then came Trump's tweets in late July opposing all transgender military service, the policy that followed attempting to partially implement those tweets, the lawsuits challenging that policy, and four injunctions from courts from Washington, DC, to Washington state halting enforcement of that policy.

The transgender people who want to join up are still waiting, though, because the Trump administration won't say whether it is going to let the date pass without more of a legal fight.

"It’s tough for individuals who have been waiting to enlist, in some cases for years, to endure these final days of uncertainty, but they are hopeful and resolved to see this through, no matter what," Shannon Minter, an attorney with the National Center for Lesbian Rights who is representing the plaintiffs in the case out of DC, told BuzzFeed News. "We are hopeful the government will not seek a last-minute stay, and will permit this thoughtful, well-planned policy to take effect .... As the military itself has already concluded, there is no reason to exclude qualified applicants simply because they are transgender, and permitting all qualified people to enlist and serve will only make our military, and our nation, stronger."



The military does, in fact, have a plan in place for allowing transgender people to join the military if they meet certain criteria. A Pentagon spokesperson told BuzzFeed News, "The DoD is preparing to access transgender applicants beginning Jan 1 in accordance with the federal court ruling." That, however, is consistent with statements the Pentagon made while the Justice Department was still asking courts to set aside injunctions, and the Pentagon will not clarify as to whether any further litigation is coming before Jan. 1 — directing further litigation-related questions to the Justice Department.

Despite repeated inquiries over the past week and a half, Justice Department spokespeople have only said that there are no updates since a statement from the day of the 4th Circuit's ruling. At that time, a spokesperson said, "We disagree with the Court’s ruling and are currently evaluating the next steps."

Regardless of the decision on the Jan. 1 accession date challenges by the administration, the underlying litigation over all parts of Trump's transgender military policy — accession, retention, and medical care — is slated to continue in the new year.