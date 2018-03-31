A Newly Released Document Shows 1,903 People Were Stopped Under Trump's First Travel Ban

US Customs and Border Patrol stopped 1,903 people for secondary inspection in the 9 days it enforced President Donald Trump's first travel ban, a new document made public by the agency shows.

The vast majority of those stopped — 1,457 people — were lawful permanent residents, a group of people caught up in the confusion surrounding Trump's issuance of the order barring travel from seven Muslim-majority nations on Jan. 27, 2017, without warning.

Of the remaining 446 people subject to secondary inspection, more than 1/4 of them — at least 134 — withdrew their entry request. Such a move would have required them to leave the country immediately.

Some aspects of Trump's order were challenged in court almost immediately, but it wasn't until Feb. 3, 2017, that US District Judge James Robart issued a nationwide temporary restraining order that blocked enforcement of the travel and refugee bans.



The 28-page CBP document, released in response to multiple Freedom of Information Act requests, states, "This document lists all Executive Order related travelers who were encountered at CBP primary inspection in the air, land, and sea environments from January 27, 2017 to February 4, 2017 and were referred for secondary inspection."

The document notes the "disposition" for the roughly 300 remaining people who were not permanent residents and were sent to secondary processing — many times just with reference to a code that appeared to refer to various visas or other federal provisions that could allow them entry. In other instances, though, the disposition was specific and did not allow entry. For example, 10 people were crew members of a boat, and they were detained on board the boat while it was in the US. Nine Syrians were detained after processing in Philadelphia, and one Iranian was detained after processing through Customs and Border Patrol in Miami.

While the Department of Homeland Security initially said lawful permanent residents were not covered by the order, the White House overruled it — forcing their inclusion in the order but allowing them entry on a case-by-case basis.