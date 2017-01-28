Get Our News App
Politics

Federal Judge Orders Nationwide Halt To Deportations Under Trump Order

The ruling came a little more than 24 hours after President Trump issued the order.

Chris Geidner
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Tom Namako
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Cora Lewis
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Cora Lewis/BuzzFeed News

A federal judge in Brooklyn on Saturday evening granted a nationwide stay of removal — preventing deportation — for those people affected by President Trump’s Friday executive order stopping the refugee program and halting immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries.

“Nobody is to be removed,” US District Judge Ann Donnelly told the government lawyers, issuing the stay after holding the first hearing on a challenge to the order.

In the order that followed, Donnelly barred federal officials from removing those with approved refugee applications, valid immigrant and non-immigrant visas, and individuals from the seven countries where all immigration was halted who are otherwise legally authorized to enter the US. Those seven countries are Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan, and Yemen.

The lawsuit was brought early Saturday on behalf of Hameed Khalid Darweesh and Haider Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshawi, two men detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport for several hours after their arrival at the airport in the wake of Trump’s signing of the ban.

In addition to the two men, however, the group of lawyers backing the men also filed a motion to turn the lawsuit into a class action, which would result in protection for all of those who would be covered by the class.

Later, they sought immediate action, filing a request that the court issue a stay of removal — an order preventing deportation — not only for the two men, but for the entire proposed class.

At the hearing, Donnelly focused in on whether the people affected by Trump’s order would face irreparable harm if deported.

Gisela Ann Westwater, a lawyer from the Justice Department’s Office of Immigration Litigation, presented the bulk of the government’s defense over the phone, with support from Susan Riley, who was in person at the hearing.

While discussing whether irreparable harm would be brought onto people who were detained and would be sent back to the countries they came from, the judge referenced an unnamed person who the ACLU’s Lee Gelernt, who argued for the challengers, said was being sent back to Syria.

Donnelly turned to the government’s lawyers, asking, “What do you think about that?” Westwater began to make the case, briefly, about concerns based on those trying to come to the US on tourist visas.

The judge, however, interrupted her and delivered her order, questioning whether “the government had a full chance to think about this.”

At another point in the hearing, Gelernt told Donnelly that the petitioner’s lawyers estimate 100 to 200 people are being detained across the country as a result of Trump’s order.

When Gelernt pressed for the government to turn over names of those detained and the government responded that it did not know who all of those people being detained are, Donnelly said the government should compile a list.

In a follow-up order to the stay, Donnelly ordered the government “to provide a list of individuals detained, pursuant to the January 27, 2017 Executive Order, to the petitioner’s counsel.”

Further proceedings in the case, ultimately challenging the constitutionality of Trump’s order, are set for February. The government’s brief responding to the petition is due Feb. 10.

The lawyers who brought the case come from International Refugee Assistance Project, National Immigration Law Center, American Civil Liberties Union Foundation, and the Jerome N. Frank Legal Services Organization at Yale Law School.

Read the order:

Chris Geidner is the legal editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, D.C. In 2014, Geidner won the National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association award for journalist of the year.
Contact Chris Geidner at chris.geidner@buzzfeed.com.
Tom Namako is the deputy news director for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tom Namako at tom.namako@buzzfeed.com.
Cora Lewis is a business reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Lewis reports on labor.
Contact Cora Lewis at cora.lewis@buzzfeed.com.
