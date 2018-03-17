Andrew McCabe, The Fired Former No. 2 At The FBI, Wrote Memos About His Interactions With Trump

Andrew McCabe, the fired former deputy director of the FBI, kept personal memos detailing his interactions with President Donald Trump, as well as what happened during the time period when the president fired former FBI director James Comey, a source familiar with the situation told BuzzFeed News.

McCabe no longer has the memos, the source noted, detailing that they are the same kind of memos that were kept by Comey. It was not immediately clear who currently has possession of the memos or whether they or copies had been requested by or turned over to the Special Counsel's Office.

The Associated Press first reported the existence of the McCabe memos on Saturday afternoon, following Attorney General Jeff Sessions decision on Friday night to fire McCabe due what he wrote was an "unauthorized disclosure" to the media and a lack of candor with investigators.

The Comey memos have been the subject of litigation to try to have them released to the public and were a key reference point in Comey's Hill testimony in June 2017.

Comey said outright that he made the detailed memos because he was afraid Trump would "lie" about their private conversations.

