A Bipartisan Group Of Senators Is Introducing A Bill To Make Firing The Special Counsel More Difficult

Republican and Democratic senators will introduce legislation aimed at making it more difficult for President Trump to fire the special counsel investigating him — another sign of growing willingness in Congress to push back against the president.
Sens. Thom Tillis and Chris Coons — both members of the Senate Judiciary Committee — plan to introduce the Special Counsel Integrity Act on Thursday.
The bill would allow for court review of any firing of any special counsel, and is similar to a provision in the independent counsel law that Congress let expire in the 1990s.
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel earlier this year to lead the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. As the investigation has continued and expanded, Trump has expressed anger over the broad direction and handling of the investigation, raising questions of whether he would — at some point — attempt to remove Mueller or otherwise push for his removal.
The bill is retroactive to May 17 — the day Mueller was appointed.
"It is critical that special counsels have the independence and resources they need to lead investigations," Tillis said in a statement. Tillis said the bill's aim — to "prevent unmerited removals of special counsels" — "not only helps to ensure their investigatory independence, but also reaffirms our nation’s system of check and balances."
According to information provided by Coons' office, the legislation would allow any fired special counsel to challenge the removal in federal court.
"Ensuring that the special counsel cannot be removed improperly is critical to the integrity of his investigation," Coons said in a statement regarding his support for the legislation.
Under Justice Department regulations, a special counsel can only be removed for good cause. The legislation would make those regulations into law, stating that a special counsel could only be removed for "misconduct, dereliction of duty, incapacity, conflict of interest, or other good cause."
Under the planned legislation, a three-judge panel would review any challenged removal within two weeks of it being challenged, determining whether there was "good cause" for the removal.
If the panel finds there was not good cause, under the bill, the special counsel would be reinstated.
Sen. Lindsey Graham referenced his support for legislation of this type last week.
