Handout / Getty Images

2019 In this handout photo provided by NASA, the object nicknamed "Ultima Thule" is photographed by the Long-Range Reconnaissance Imager (LORRI) on the New Horizons spacecraft on Jan. 1, 2019. It was taken just 30 minutes before closest approach from a range of 18,000 miles. The object, the most distant ever explored, is known as a "contact binary". It likely began as two separate objects that joined together over time.