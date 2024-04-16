6 Must-Try Authentic Mexican Recipes That'll Make Your Mouth Water

If there's one cuisine that'll never let you down, it's Mexican food. No matter the occasion, the company, the vibes — if you've got zesty salsas and flavour-packed tacos in front of you, you're always guaranteed to have a good time.
So loosen your belt and prepare to indulge in a symphony of spices, colours and aromas that capture the essence of Mexico.
From sizzling street snacks to hearty home-cooked meals, each recipe embodies everything there is to love about Mexican cuisine — along with a spicy twist courtesy of Cholula® Hot Sauce. ¡Buen provecho!