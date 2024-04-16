Paid Post

6 Must-Try Authentic Mexican Recipes That'll Make Your Mouth Water

It's time to take the fiesta to the next level — with Cholula.

Cholula Hot Sauce AU
by Cholula Hot Sauce AU

Brand Publisher

If there's one cuisine that'll never let you down, it's Mexican food. No matter the occasion, the company, the vibes — if you've got zesty salsas and flavour-packed tacos in front of you, you're always guaranteed to have a good time.

A hand pouring hot sauce on an egg-topped avocado toast with a side of pico de gallo
@cholulahotsauce_aus / Via instagram.com

And while there are so many variations and ~genres~ of Mexican cuisine that have been established over the years — think TexMex and "White People Taco Night" — you cant deny that a good, authentic Mexican spread is unbeatable. Especially when it's served up with a side of the ultimate hot sauce — Cholula®. (Don't @ me on this one, you won't win). 

So loosen your belt and prepare to indulge in a symphony of spices, colours and aromas that capture the essence of Mexico.

From sizzling street snacks to hearty home-cooked meals, each recipe embodies everything there is to love about Mexican cuisine — along with a spicy twist courtesy of Cholula® Hot Sauce. ¡Buen provecho! 

1. Huevos Rancheros

Fried egg on a tortilla with toppings on a blue plate, a fork cutting into the yolk
Cholula

This Mexican breakfast staple brings the sunny flavours of Mexico straight to your kitchen. It's a beloved classic, and this version features warm corn tortillas layered with spicy refried beans, topped with perfectly fried eggs and generously drizzled with the one and only Cholula® Original Hot Sauce. It's a hearty twist on tradition that promises to kickstart your day with a spicy punch.

2. Kickin' Chicken Club

Grilled cheese sandwich cut in half, melted cheese visible, on a white plate
Cholula

Elevate your sandwich game with layers of savoury grilled chicken breast, crispy hickory smoked bacon and golden caramelised onions, generously drizzled with the iconic Cholula® Original Hot Sauce for that perfect spicy kick. If you're craving an extra zing, a dollop of creamy ranch dressing takes it to the next level. It's a symphony of flavours that'll have your taste buds dancing with delight.

3. Chicken Tinga Tacos

Three tacos with chicken and sliced onions on a wooden board next to a bottle of Cholula hot sauce
Cholula

Ignite your tastebuds with these irresistible chicken tacos that are infused with the bold flavours of Cholula® Original Hot Sauce. The tender, shredded Mexican chicken is simmered in a fiery, smoky tomato sauce, then piled onto warm tortillas and topped with crumbled queso fresco and avocado slices. Squeeze fresh lime wedges over the top for a burst of citrusy freshness — and you've got yourself a meal that's as vibrant as it is delicious.  

4. Brisket Tacos

Three tacos with shredded meat, avocado slices, and diced tomato on a wooden tray
Cholula

These slow-cooked brisket tacos are the epitome of mouthwatering simplicity, guaranteed to satisfy your cravings with every bite. They're infused with the smoky heat of Cholula® Chipotle Hot Sauce — along with a medley of spices that make each mouthful provides an explosion of flavour you'll be thinking about for nights to come. Top them off with fresh pico de gallo, creamy avocado slices and squeeze over a wedge of lime to cut through and balance the rich flavours. Then drizzle on some extra Cholula® hot sauce if you want it extra spicy.

5. Chicken Bowls

Sliced chicken and avocado atop a bed of rice with mixed vegetables in a bowl
Cholula

This recipe is your ticket to a flavourful fiesta in a bowl. Bursting with vibrant colours and bold flavours — it's the perfect meal to satisfy your cravings in no time. Start with a generous portion of hot steamed white rice as your base, then pile on sliced grilled chicken breast. Drizzle with the iconic Cholula® Original Hot Sauce for that extra kick and layer on roasted corn kernels, zesty pico de gallo salsa, hearty black beans, avocado slices and a generous sprinkle of shredded cheddar cheese. For those who can't get enough heat, feel free to add an extra splash of your favourite Cholula® hot sauce, then garnish your bowl with fresh coriander leaves for a burst of freshness that'll ties everything together. 

6. And finally, Esquites

A bowl of elote with lime wedges next to a bottle of Cholula hot sauce
Cholula

This fresh corn salad is a delightful twist on the beloved Mexican street snack — and the best part? It's ready in less than 20 minutes. Bursting with sweet corn kernels, creamy lime mayo, crumbled queso fresco or firm feta cheese and the signature heat of Cholula® Original Hot Sauce, this esquites recipe is a surefire hit with everyone at the table. It's the perfect combination of flavours and textures, guaranteed to tantalise your tastebuds and leave you craving more. Whether you're enjoying it as a side dish or a light summer snack, this vibrant salad is a delicious ode to the flavours of Mexico you don't want to miss.

Dive deeper into the world of bold and vibrant flavours by exploring the Cholula® website, where you'll discover a treasure trove of mouthwatering, authentic recipes just waiting to be tried.

Bowl of guacamole with tortilla chips and a bottle of Cholula hot sauce on a table
Cholula

And as you savour the vibrant tastes of Mexico with these recipes, don't forget to explore the versatility of Cholula® to take your kitchen creations to the next level. Gather your ingredients, ignite your passion for flavour — and let the delicious journey continue!