While spending time in a city just south of Vancouver called Abbotsford, her food vlogs quickly took off on TikTok after declaring the town a “hidden treasure.”
After discovering imported snacks like Japanese Oreos from a snack store called Mr. Munchies and new desserts from the local Afterthoughts Cafe, commenters were quick to make other food suggestions during her stay.
Locals started making videos too, like @thegoodwolfgirl. Knowing Bethenny was in the area, she urged her to try Lullys— a simple hot dog stand right by a Canadian Tire parking lot.
Not only did Bethenny go to Lully's, but she also proceeded to claim that the parking lot hot dog was BETTER than a classic New York hot dog. “This is the best hotdog I’ve ever had in my life and grew up going to Nathan’s, worth a plane ride.”
And while a bold claim (especially coming from a New Yorker), people in the comments ACTUALLY seemed to agree with her.
And not only that, the hot dog stand even encourages people to become living kidney donors. Skully, the owner, will give you free hot dogs for life if you donate a life-saving kidney to someone in need.
From there came an avalanche of people asking Bethenny to explore other stores in and around Vancouver.
In the battle between America's TJ Maxx and Canada's Winners, Bethenny once again declared Canada the winner. She was so impressed with the quality of bags compared to TJ's that she stated the topic should not “even be a discussion.”
But it didn’t end there, and fans also asked Bethenny to compare Dollar Tree in B.C. to the ones in the States. And BOOM, Bethenny AGAIN declared Vancouver the winner, calling it "superior". Specifically, she loved how it had waaaaaay more stationary.
What do y’all think about Bethenny’s comparisons? Are Canadian stores simply betterrrr or is sis off with this one? Let us know in the comments!