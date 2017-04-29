16 Unmissable UK Longform Stories To Read In May

10. These Europeans Are Already Leaving The UK Because Of Brexit – Emily Dugan

In the four months after the referendum there was a sharp increase in Europeans leaving Britain, according to the latest official migration data. The number of people from eastern Europe leaving the UK rose by nearly a third, to 39,000. It is not known exactly how many have left since then, but there is anecdotal evidence that more still are leaving ahead of Britain’s formal exit from the EU. BuzzFeed News spoke to some of them as they prepared to wind up their life in the UK.