11 Longreads You Need In Your Life Right Now

1. Meet The Loud, Fearless, And Feminist Women Of London's Women's Wrestling Scene – Alicia Melville-Smith
2. This Is What People Displaced By The Grenfell Fire Are Going Through Now – Fiona Rutherford
3. Here's What It's Like To Meet Your Online Friends IRL – Hannah Woodhead
5. Two Funerals And A Funeral – Rebecca Hendin
6. This Is What It Was Like To Go To Jail In England Just For Being Gay – Patrick Strudwick
7. Stuck Between A Fence And A Hard Place
8. This Man Is Trying To Win Back His Hereditary Seat In The House Of Lords In Britain’s Most Exclusive Election – Alex Spence
9. Seven Rules for Being Alone – Eli Goldstone
10. This Is Why Prisoners Are Deliberately Reoffending After They Leave Jail – Patrick Smith
11. This Woman Wants To Change The Way You Think About Halal Food – Aisha Gani
Chelsey Pippin is commissioning editor for features at BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.
Contact Chelsey Pippin at chelsey.pippin@buzzfeed.com.
Louise Ridley is a News Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Louise Ridley at louise.ridley@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.