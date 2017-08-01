Sections

11 Longreads You Need In Your Life Right Now

The best longform reporting, feature stories, and personal essays from BuzzFeed UK over the last month.

Posted on
Chelsey Pippin
Chelsey Pippin
BuzzFeed Staff
Louise Ridley
Louise Ridley
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Rebecca Hendin / Tim Lane / Sian Butcher / BuzzFeed

1. Meet The Loud, Fearless, And Feminist Women Of London's Women's Wrestling Scene – Alicia Melville-Smith

Tim Lane / Mohamed Abdulle / BuzzFeed

2. This Is What People Displaced By The Grenfell Fire Are Going Through Now – Fiona Rutherford

Rob Pinney / Laura Gallant / BuzzFeed News

3. Here's What It's Like To Meet Your Online Friends IRL – Hannah Woodhead

Sian Butcher / BuzzFeed

4. Here’s What The Key Players Of The Junior Doctors Dispute Are Doing A Year On – Laura Silver

Laura Gallant / BuzzFeed

5. Two Funerals And A Funeral – Rebecca Hendin

Rebecca Hendin / BuzzFeed

6. This Is What It Was Like To Go To Jail In England Just For Being Gay – Patrick Strudwick

Laura Gallant / Tim Lane / BuzzFeed

7. Stuck Between A Fence And A Hard Place

Rebecca Hendin / BuzzFeed

8. This Man Is Trying To Win Back His Hereditary Seat In The House Of Lords In Britain’s Most Exclusive Election – Alex Spence

Rebecca Hendin / BuzzFeed

9. Seven Rules for Being Alone – Eli Goldstone

Sian Butcher / BuzzFeed

10. This Is Why Prisoners Are Deliberately Reoffending After They Leave Jail – Patrick Smith

Tim Lane / Getty / BuzzFeed

11. This Woman Wants To Change The Way You Think About Halal Food – Aisha Gani

Charlie Forgham-Bailey for BuzzFeed News

Chelsey Pippin is commissioning editor for features at BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.

Contact Chelsey Pippin at chelsey.pippin@buzzfeed.com.

Louise Ridley is a News Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Louise Ridley at louise.ridley@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

