    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    You May Think TikTok Is "Dumb," But These 32 Viral Products Certainly Aren't

    Killer cleaning products, affordable apparel, simple skincare, and much more.

    Chelsea Stuart
    by Chelsea Stuart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A tub of The Pink Stuff which can clean anything you throw at it be that tires, pots and pans, stove tops, showers, or your five year old's crayon wall mural. 

    Reviewer using it to clear up hard water stains in tub
    A customer review before and after photo showing the results of using The Pink Stuff on their stovetop
    Check it out on TikTok here! And see what Shopping Editor Heather Braga has to say: 

    "After hearing what incredible things The Pink Stuff can do, I finally ordered it and tried it for myself. Honestly, wow! It really does work wonders. I tried it first on my Le Creuset cast-iron pan and really was amazed at how just one pass with The Pink Stuff (and a scouring brush) took off almost every stain! I can't wait to try it on literally everything in my home that needs a deep cleaning."

    Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    2. An easy-wring microfiber spin mop if you're just now realizing that you've neglected to give your floors a proper deep clean since you moved into your apartment, ohhhh, six months ago now? 

    three photos of a reviewer dumping the dirty water from their mop bucket after each round of cleaning, and the water gets cleaner over time
    Check it out on TikTok here!

    Promising review: "I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog that makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button. Let me tell you, I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (Because it was that dirty. Please don't judge.) within an hour. A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because they weren't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun. MAJOR BONUS!" —Molly

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99

    3. A bottle of Elizavecca's $8 Cer-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment that delivers results that reviewers claim are just as impressive as another brand that may or may not rhyme with ~Polaflex.~ 

    BuzzFeed editor's before and after photos showing that the cream made their hair less frizzy and more smooth
    buzzfeeder holding the bottle
    See it in action on TikTok here

    Promising review: "I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile hair. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it; that wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was very skeptical about this product because I have never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy was I wrong to doubt this product; it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone natural or with curly hair." —Therese-Claire

    Get it from Amazon for $6.95.

    Read our Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review to learn more about why my former colleague calls it "the miracle product I've been searching for."

    4. An as-seen-on-Shark-Tank seat gap filler you can pop in your center console to ensure you never drop another french fry, phone, or credit card into that evil little crevice!!! 

    the black seat gap filler
    a model installing the gap filler
    Check it out on TikTok here

    Promising review: "I have to admit, my expectations weren't very high. I thought it was more of a joke when my husband got this for me for Christmas. Little did I realize it would be one of my most favorite gadgets ever! I don't know if I realized just how many things went missing in my seat gap. It has really saved a lot of things from disappearing into that black hole. It was easy enough to fit into my car and it's soft! It's just like an extension of my seat, except it fits every curve of my seat! There really isn't another product that compares to this. That's why I gave it 5 stars!" —Tessa Forbes

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $24.99.

    5. A set of Wonder Hangers which will ~triple~ your closet space so you can snatch every trending piece you come across on TikTok. 

    Product in use in closet
    Product in use in closet
    Check it out on TikTok here!

    Promising review: "I wish I had taken the time to take a before and after pic because I have so much more room in there now than I did before. I found the cutest tops in there that I had completely forgotten about because my clothes were crammed in the closet so tightly. Most of the time I felt like I had nothing to wear LOL and now I know exactly what I have and it's even organized by sleeve length and color. I would definitely buy again and actually plan to buy more for my husband and children to use as well." —Mariko Lamb

    Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two colors). 

    6. rotating makeup/skincare organizer ideal for freeing up space on your vanity or bathroom counter. Now you won't need a photographic memory to recall where you put your moisturizer.

    Reviewer spinning the clear acrylic organizer full of products
    Reviewer image of it full of products
    Check it out on TikTok here

    Promising review: "Just another thing TikTok made me buy! The quality of the plastic is really great and I love that you can move the shelves as you see fit." —Reagan

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99

    7. A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil that hydrates dry skin and strengthens your nails so you can work on growing them out, if that's something you've always dreamt of doing!

    A before image of a reviewer's brittle nails and an after image of them much heaithier
    Check it out in action on TikTok here!

    Promising review: "Found it on TikTok and I’m so pleased with the results. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all not chipping. Love it." —sidna saavedra

    Get it from Amazon for $8.90.

    8. A do-it-all bamboo meal prep station with a solid surface for cutting, various containers for storing your mise en place (thank you for the education, Top Chef 😌), and four different graters so you can slice, dice, and shred carrots, onions, cucumbers, and cheese — lotsssss of cheese. 

    the bamboo prep station with four storage containers and four graters
    Check it out on TikTok here!

    Promising review: "This is both pretty and functional. It makes prepping veggies a breeze. You just change blades and baskets. If prepping for one you can fit multiple veggies in one container that will go in the fridge then in the dishwasher." —Pam

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99.

    9. fur-eliminating broom capable of squeegeeing enough fur from your carpet that — if magically animated — could transform into one of Martha Stewart's Chow Chows. IDC how often you vacuum your carpet — this will unearth a *seriously* concerning amount of fur. 

    review photo of dark fur in a ball next to a dog and the brush
    Check this out in action on TikTok!

    Reviewers suggest using short, quick strokes over your carpet or rug to get the most pet hair out. This broom also works great for collecting pet hair on hardwood floors, as the rubber bristles work like a magnet to gather all the hair in one big clump.

    Promising review: "So of course I saw this product on TikTok...and added it to the list of things that TikTok made me buy. But I'm very glad that I did. I have a Siberian husky who sheds a LOT...and in all seasons. I use this on my carpet before vacuuming, and it loosens up the hair so easily that my vacuum never got. I never realized I had that much dog hair caked into my carpet until I used this!" —Alyssa Frey

    Get it from Amazon for $12.98.

    10. A padded tank that 1) looks incredibly cute and 2) eliminates the need for a bra. If the pandemic taught me anything about myself, it's that #2 is my new way of life.

    a reviewer wearing the top in white
    a different reviewer wearing the top in blue
    Promising review: "Honestly saw this on TikTok and contemplated getting it for a long time. I’m so glad I committed! It’s extremely comfortable. The padding is amazing so you don’t have to worry about a bra underneath at all. You can wear it with sweats or leggings to the gym or even dress it up for a night out. Considering more colors for sure!" —Kristyn Long

    Get it from Amazon for $15.74+ (available in women's sizes S–XXL and 22 colors).

    11. A pack of AirPod-cleaning putty ready to remove a shocking amount of earwax from your earbuds. Turns out they're not dying...they were just struggling to pump your tunes through a thick layer of dead skin cells and sebum.

    Blue square with lots of ear wax on it that was removed from an AirPod speaker
    See it on TikTok here

    Promising review: "I bought this because I saw it on a TikTok somewhere. I was hesitant to buy it because I was afraid the putty would get stuck and damage my AirPods, which were FILTHY. However, when I tried them out, it worked really well — you can put a decent amount of pressure, and it does not stick to the AirPods at all. It got a LOT of gunk out of the AirPods. I was so shocked. But the best part was that after I used it, my AirPods SOUND QUALITY was so good?!?!?!?!? 10/10 I'd recommend this 100%." —NJoshi

    Get 24 from Amazon for $15.99.

    12. tiny lil' cleaning ball with a sticky interior that picks up lint, crumbs, dust, sand, and whatever else is floating around in that black hole you call a purse. 

    A person holding the ball in black
    gif of the ball being dropped in a purse and getting shook up
    Once it loses its stickiness, just wash it off with water, and it'll be good to go again! Check it out on TikTok here

    Promising review: "Best invention! I purchased after seeing it in a TikTok video, and it works soooo well in my purse." —Wenhether

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in three colors). 

    13. An NYX Pore Filler Targeted Stick that acts like an IRL filter as it blurs pores and fine lines and leaves you with a smooth complexion. 

    a reviewer with the pore filler on half their face showing how it blurs large pores
    a different reviewer holding the stick
    Check out the TikTok here

    Promising review: "This is a life-changing product for me. I have HUGE visible pores that really age my face, as well as incredibly acne-prone skin that makes me break out from just about every product. I've started to use NYX Pore Filler on my face with some regularity, and it doesn't seem to cause any irritation or breakouts. It does an AMAZING job filling in and smoothing out my face texture. The difference to my skin consistency is astounding. My skin looks so smooth when I use this product. In the photo I'm using it on just one side of my nose and under the eye area, and the difference is very noticeable (I think!)." —Jenny Penny

    Get it from Amazon for $9.89