Unless otherwise specified all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A bow-bedecked puffer if you simply can't get enough of the coquette trend and wearing a singular bow in your hair isn't cutting it anymore.
Lisa Says Gah is a woman-owned small clothing business from Lisa Bühler. The brand uses dead stock to create its designs and describes itself as an anti–fast fashion, pro-community company.
Get it from Lisa Says Gah for $250 (available in sizes XS–XL).
2. A faux-fur midi coat with toggled button fasteners that look deceivingly expensive. 👀
Get it from Mango for $119.99 (originally $199.99; available in sizes XXS–XXL).
3. A faux-fur–lined parka in bold colors and prints if a simple black jacket is something you'd never be caught dead in.
Promising review: "I love, love, love this jacket. It was in my saved cart for a year and I finally bought it. The fit is true to size and there is room for layers. My only complaint is that the cinch ties on waist and at bottom of jacket are so long! But that's hardly worth taking a star away in my rating. The hood is so warm, and I receive a lot of compliments." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $79.98+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and in 16 colors).
4. A drop shoulder, wool-blend coat with a built-in tasseled scarf if you're the type who's *always* running late and often, accessories like hats, gloves, and scarves get sacrificed in your rush out the door.
Promising review: "Talk about an awesome jacket!!!! I love this. I got black but I’m sure all the colors are amazing. One thing, it came in a small delivery bag… so at first I thought oh no…this can’t be good!!!! Then I opened it and BAM!!! Love at first sight!!!!" —A Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in nine colors).
5. A ~metallic~ version of the cult-favorite Orolay coat with approx. 45 pockets, a fleece-lined hood, and a midi design that keeps all your bits covered and warm.
Promising reviews: "I like EVERYTHING about this COAT! Style, color, warmth, and I receive soooooo many compliments!!" —Rosemary Perry
"I absolutely adore this jacket!! It's really unique and well put together! It's high quality and keeps you warm! I went up a size cause I wanted a larger fit, but your normal size should fit well!" —Mya
Get it from Amazon for $139.99 (available in sizes S–XL).
6. Orrrr a fuzzy fleece version that features the same 700+ fill down to ensure you stay nice and toasty!
Promising review: "I don't usually write reviews. But when I was searching for a warm and comfortable coat for Minnesota winters, I searched and searched and read all sorts of reviews. So it was a lot of work finding the right one, so thought I would share my experience. This coat is the softest, warmest coat I have ever had. Definitely made the right choice here. I have Multiple sclerosis so I am very sensitive to cold. Now, I don't even warm up my car. Just put on this heavenly coat and take off. Very, very happy!" —Dale e.
Get it from Amazon for $159.99 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and in eight colors).
7. A maxi pink puffer (with an exaggerated collar) that'll turn you into a walking, talking sleeping bag but, like... in a chic way.
Promising review: "Bought this coat for a trip to the Alps and it did not disappoint! I wore layers under and it was a great topper! I rolled it up and put it in my carry on while at the airport. I am usually a M/L but a S in this coat worked well even with layering. Love this coat!" —Bernadetteeu
Get it from Free People for $198 (available in sizes XS–XL and in two colors).
8. A wrap puffer with fleece-lined pockets so once you're done downing your Dunkin' iced coffee, you can warm up your mitts. Idc what anyone says — iced coffee is a year-round drink!!!
Promising review: "I purchased this puffer to replace my winter coat. I'm glad I did. The coat is very well made, and while it took me a little to to get used to the coat (I haven't had a puffer coat before), it has become a daily staple of my wardrobe. It fits true to size and looks great dressed up and down. The quality is high, and it kept me warm in -20C weather without issue. If you're looking for a warm winter coat that looks lovely and fits well, this is a great option." —Esme C.
Get it from Universal Standard for $95 (originally $268; available in sizes 00–40 and in six colors).
9. A fuzzy leopard print coat if you're all in the mob wife aesthetic — even if you believe the conspiracy that the trend has only resurfaced as a marketing ploy for the 25th anniversary of The Sopranos.
Promising review: "SHOCKED at how soft and fluffy this coat is! It's got nice hook-and-eye closures and a pretty silk lining. It came all scrunched up in one of those suction bags with no air and it looked terrible so I couldn't believe how nice it actually was, especially for the price. True to size and so warm, too. Buy it!" —bethompson
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes XXS–XXL and in five colors).
10. A faux-shearling longline checkerboard coat so arresting, you can layer it over anything — even your oldest sweats — and still look stylish.
11. A faux-fur–trimmed leather swing coat that looks like it was snatched straight out of Cruella de Vil's closet — but minus the animal cruelty.
Get it from Nasty Gal for $104 (originally $208; available in sizes 0–14).
12. A boucle wrap coat you can throw on over anything and immediately look like an incognito celeb — especially if you throw sunglasses into the mix.
J Lux Label is a woman-owned small business based in LA.
Get it from J Lux Label for $219.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in two colors).
13. A caviar tin puffer that'll be the talk of the town no matter where you wear it.
Rachel Antonoff is a size-inclusive small brand that describes its quirky designs as "ready-to-wear that’s actually ready to wear."
Get it from Rachel Antonoff for $425 (available in sizes XS–3X and in four prints).
14. A collared houndstooth jacket with a boxy silhouette and chic leather buttons. It might not look like the world's warmest coat, but even Chicago reviewers swear by it.
Promising review: "I love this jacket! I live in Chicago and this has surprisingly kept me warm even in 20 degrees. The button details are so cute and it looks even better in person! Can’t wait to wear this throughout the winter :)" —Katrina A.
Get it from Lisa Says Gah for $168 (available in sizes XS/S–XL/2XL).