30 Novelty Kitchen Items That, According To Reviewers, Are Actually Useful

1. A biodegradeable bacon sponge on which you can drain grease from fried foods because it could not only clog your drain if disposed of improperly, but your whole neighborhood sewer line as well.
FYI: The towel absorbs 10 (!) times its weight in grease and absorbs liquids 20 times faster than other fabrics. Plus, it comes from a woman-owned small business based in Denver, Colorado.
Promising review: "I was skeptical about the bacon sponge but tired of watching everyone use piles of paper towels to drain bacon. It's great at soaking up the grease, and then I just pop it in hot soapy water in the sink, let it soak a while, rinse it out and let it dry and it's ready for the next batch. I like it so much that I'm getting a backup." —Sansa
2. A Dracula garlic mincer because garlic powder simply doesn't compare to freshly minced garlic when you're whipping up an Italian feast.
PS: You can also use it for ginger!
Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer — Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and months later still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." —L
3. A nylon chopper perfect for breaking up ground meat, frozen veggies, eggs, and more. If you're a fan of tacos, Philly cheesesteaks, or smash burgers (~chef's kiss to Shake Shack~), this baby will come in clutch.
The tool is safe to use with nonstick cookware and you can throw it in the dishwasher for easy cleanup.
Promising review: "The chopper breaks up ground beef, turkey, etc., much more efficiently than can be done with a spatula or turner. I don't normally purchase incredibly specialized utensils if I can get by without them, however, I think this chopper is worth the money because it saves time and makes cooking easier. The nylon material is heat-resistant and seems durable, but the packaging still directs not to leave on a hot surface when not in use." —Karen
4. A macramé fruit hammock so your bananas, apples, and oranges can enjoy their last days on Earth in comfort. Little do they know they're about to be devoured. 😈
KnappsKnots is a San Diego–based small business from Anastasia Knapp.
Promising review: "This looks great in my kitchen and is exactly what I needed. I like keeping my fruit off the counter and this is cute and functional. It came with all the hardware needed to install. It does look a bit small when you receive it but it stretches. I love this!!" —kristinamlindman
5. A pancake batter bottle if you (or your partner or kiddos) go through hotcakes like nothin'. Now, they can make a whole stack in minutes.
The bottle isn't just for dispensing, either. It also has a whisk ball in the bottom so you can mix up your batter with just a few shakes.
Promising review: "This thing makes pancakes a breeze! The batter mixes really fast in this bottle and it makes pouring the batter on the griddle super easy. I make pancakes at least once a week so this is a great addition to my kitchen tools." —LBND
6. A Thaw Claw that'll weigh down your meat in the sink and thaw it out seven times faster than if you left it on the counter.
The gadget not only keeps your meat submerged, but the manufacturer says it also thaws it seven times faster than other methods! And as a bonus: The ThawClaw is a small biz!
Promising review: "I am a stickler for properly defrosting meat after working in food service for years and this makes that process super easy and surprisingly quick! I've even convinced my father — a retired rocket scientist — that this is the best way to defrost." —Sarah
7. A pair of pizza scissors so you can quickly cut the best slice (you know — the one with the bubble on the crust) before your roommates/siblings get to it first.
Promising review: "A pair of these scissors were handed to me when I ordered a calzone in an Italian restaurant. I Immediately went home that night and found them on Amazon and ordered them. I use them for serving pizza, calzones, anything that I have to cut through. I love the fact that they can be taken apart for easy cleaning. I've recommended them to family and friends." —Kindle Customer
8. A flexible claw tool you can use to grab random bits and bobs out of your sink drain, things that've fallen between the gap between your stove and cabinets, or — in the case of one reviewer — to rescue toys thrown in the toilet by a toddler.
Promising review: "This is one of those things you don't know you need until you actually get one. I have used this about a thousand times since it arrived! I used it on my bathroom sink who's stopper broke and the stuff I pulled out of there was like an archeological dig. I thought I was going to find dinosaur bones with this thing! Absolutely a must in any home. Totally worth getting." —Elaine Catherine Lombardo
9. A breakfast sandwich maker that simultaneously cooks your egg, toasts your bread, warms precooked meat, and melts cheese so you can slap together the ultimate breakfast sammie without having to wait in line at Dunkin' or Starbucks.
Promising review: "I am actually excited for my weekday breakfast now. These homemade McMuffins are so good! My favorite version uses sliced tomatoes, Swiss cheese, and precooked bacon (from Costco). So many options, so easy! My kindergartener and my teenager both love it. I may have to buy another one for our family. It's also easy to clean with a quick wipe-down." —Joolie
10. Or a super easy-to-use egg bite maker so they can make lil' egg bebes that adhere to their keto/paleo/gluten free/vegetarian lifestyle and *don't* cost $9 (plus the gas to get them to the drive thru).
Psst — a lot of folks also use these for pancake and protein pancake bites, too!
Promising review: "I bought this in hopes to make egg bites similar to Starbucks and I have not been disappointed. I chose this one after reading reviews on the smaller four-bite size. I have used it multiple times and have had excellent results each time. I followed the recipe in the booklet and used a tip from another reviewer that suggested to triple the cottage cheese amount. It’s very easy to use and clean." —April124
11. A terra-cotta bear that, when presented with a bag of brown sugar, will bravely say "I volunteer as tribute!"
This adorable little guy can be used a few different ways. To keep things like brown sugar and fresh cookies nice and moist, soak it in some water and then place it in the same container. On the flip side, keep things like chips and crackers nice and crispy by using it dry.
Promising review: "Not only do I use one of these little fellows for my brown sugar, I picked up a tip from someone else. If you take one of these little guys and don't run him under water, but leave him perfectly dry, he will help keep your electronics such as cameras dry in the camera bags during humid months by absorbing the humidity. How perfect is that? A multi-tasking little fellow. Well worth getting multiples of. I'm sure I can find other uses as well." —A.B.A.
12. An automatic pan stirrer because you can only be in so many places at once and sometimes, doing your makeup is a lil' more important than scrambling your eggs.
The arm spins in the pan, disrupting whatever's in it and effectively stirring for you. The future is now!
Promising review: "My husband loves to cook. We have two very small children, so while his meals are mostly yummy, they are also sometimes burnt. This was perfect for him. He's able to turn it on, run into the next room to save the day with a plastic bag and a washcloth for whatever blowout-esque mess I'm dealing with, forget he's cooking, run back into the kitchen frantically when he remembers, and arrive only to find the meal practically cooking itself. Best. Gift. Ever." —Jake the ChefturnedDaddy
13. An Angry Mama microwave cleaner that, once filled with water and a dash of vinegar, will steam clean the grimiest of appliances. Hot Pocket grease, butter splatters, and burnt popcorn smells are no match for her.
Promising review: "My daughter cooked ramen noodles for three minutes without any water. Needless to say, it was burnt and almost caught fire. I have scrubbed the microwave and couldn’t get the horrible smell out to the point it was giving me a headache. After several days I decided to ordered this before buying a new microwave. Got it today and used it and shocked it actually pulled most of the odor out that’s trapped in the upper vent. This $10 item saved me $200 to $400." —Angela D.
14. A pair of herb scissors if you just don't have the patience to finely dice your scallions when there's chicken fried rice to be eaten.
The scissors have five blades which do the work of 10 knives! They also come with a cleaning comb which makes it easy to get out every last bit of your herbs.
Promising review: "We use HelloFresh which has a lot of meals with scallions. My uniform knife cutting skills are sketchy at best and I just knew there had to be a gadget out there that would make things easier. These herb shears are awesome! They make my life much easier. They are just like the description says, easy to use, easy to clean, and so far seem pretty durable." —Mike Taylor
15. An automatic spice grinder so you can top off every dish with a bit of spice and in the most ✨extra✨ fashion imaginable.
BTW — this grinder is battery-operated, so make sure to get a few AA batteries, too!
Promising reviews: "Nothing like freshly ground spices to add a little snap to your cooking. The pods snap on and off with ease and the grind size is very easy to adjust from barely ground to pulverized... The ability to group commonly used spices together in threes and carry them across the kitchen or outside to the grill just adds to the usability." —Todd Tittle
16. A silicone crab utensil holder that'll triumphantly hold your spoon over its head so it doesn't melt on the side of your stove while you're cooking.
Promising review: "Probably the coolest holder I have ever seen. Bought it for my wife and she loves it and thinks it's cute. I laugh when I look at it, just cool as all! Hangs on all of our pots and pans, stays cool. Easy to clean and looks awesome. Great addition to any kitchen. Works great, does exactly what it is intended to do!" —Logan E.
17. A microwave potato cooker because sometimes, you crave a loaded baked potato but simply don't have the patience to preheat your oven and then let it cook for 45 darn minutes! With this, you just pop it in the microwave, set it for four minutes, and — BOOM — finished potato.
The nifty tool can also be used to cook corn on the cob or revive old tortillas and bread.
Promising review: "My husband bought this for us one day, and I was skeptical at first, but when I actually tried it myself, I loved it! It only takes me a few minutes to cook potatoes! And in the microwave... not in the conventional oven where it will take me like 45 minutes to cook them!" —David Hemphill
