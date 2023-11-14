38 Useful Items That'll Help You Feel Blessed, Not Stressed This Holiday Season

Popular products from this list
Some internet-famous Mellanni sheets that're made from a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 253,500 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! You just might want to ditch your expensive sheets for these babies after the first night.
A hard-water-stain remover that'll get your shower so sparkling clean, guests will ask what your secret is.
And a dozen squishy cat stress toys because you LOVE your family but spending consecutive holidays with them can be a lot.
1. A handy wine stain remover because your area rug has had quite a few Cabernet encounters and you can only hide so many from guests by rearranging your couch and coffee table.
2. A quick-fix light repair tool as NOTHING tanks your night quite like stringing up your tree only to find burnt-out after burnt-out bulb. And in this economy, we're not about to buy brand-new ones if we don't have to!
3. A set of shelf bins so you'll know exactly where you put your Christmas morning cinnamon rolls — no having to take every. single. item. out in your search.
4. Command decorating clips so you can go to town decorating your home just as impressively as Buddy the Elf decorated Gimbels. No nails or tools necessary!
5. An ~eco-friendly~ oven cleaner with a blend of plant- and mineral-derived purifying and disinfecting ingredients including eucalyptus, lemon, and peppermint oils, pumice stone, and baking soda. It'll come in handy after your oven churns out a turkey and 10 side dishes.
Everneat is a Fairfield, Connecticut–based all-natural cleaning shop from Claudia and Angelo Zimmermann. Their oven cleaner comes with a professional-grade metallic scrubber you can use to scrub your appliance before wiping it down with a microfiber cloth.
Promising review: "Like many, I moved into a house with a used oven. Keeping the typical grease and cooking messes at bay over the years has been a challenge. Saw this product online and liked the non-chemical ingredients, and decided based on the reviews that it was worth a try. It's not cheap, but this is the only thing that got almost all the residue off my oven surfaces. Nice smell and didn't leave any scratches or marks. I highly recommend rinsing thoroughly and drying with a microfiber cloth for best results." —Irish Eyes
Get it from Amazon or Everneat on Etsy for $19.99+ (available in a plastic or glass container).
6. A teeth-whitening pen that will erase telltale signs of the fact that you subsist off of coffee, coffee, and — oh! — more coffee. Even more so during the holiday season!
7. A bag holder because everyone in your household seems to be on the phone, in the bathroom, or completely MIA when it's time to bring the pre-Thanksgiving groceries in. Luckily, this handle basically turns you into Hercules so you won't even blink an eye lifting that 10-pound ham.
8. A single-handed tape dispenser if you're the type of person who waits to wrap presents until 11:59 p.m. on Christmas Eve...
9. A set of shatterproof ornaments if your home is filled with little ones (or cats... especially cats) who love nothing more than ripping apart your meticulously decorated tree.
10. A ChomChom roller ready to put your regular old lint roller to shame. Forget ripping off sheets till you run out — this collects everything in a neat little compartment you simply empty out. With a fur-free couch, guests' eyes will be drawn straight to your seasonal throw blankets and pillows.
Here's more from BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes (those are her photos above!):
"I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside."
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
11. A set of space-saver bags so you can suck every last bit of air out of your summer clothes and make room for your MULTITUDE of sweaters. Best of all: These bags don't require a vacuum!
Promising review: "I LOVE these bags! I have ordered three sets and will continue to buy them until my house is completely organized. The two sizes are great — I can stuff two pillows in one and compress down to less than 1/2 the size of one pillow. I use the smaller ones for clothing, and they hold a lot! I have fit 10+ T-shirts or four to five sweater/sweatshirts in each one. What used to take up half of the top shelf in my closet is now stacked in 5 of the small bags at the end of the shelf. They are easy to use and actually stay sealed. They would be excellent for traveling. If I could give them 10 stars I would!" —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $15.97.
12. A nylon chopper perfect for breaking up ground meat, frozen veggies, eggs, and more. If you've got a household full of visitors to feed, it's basically an essential.
13. A fifth-gen Echo Dot with voice-control technology so you can tell Alexa to play music, send messages, tell you the news or weather, control smart devices, make purchases...and so much more. Speak, and it shall be so.
14. A 101-piece Wilton baking set so you can get all of your loved ones involved in cookie-decorating night, whether they technically RSVPd or not.
15. A helpful "Pack this!" checklist so you don't show up to your parents' house for winter break without the essentials like socks, undies, and deodorant.
16. An instant-read digital thermometer that takes the guesswork out of cooking meat, baking bread, and tempering chocolate. The gadget is accurate to within a single degree and it only takes four to seven seconds to read your food's temperature.
17. A Birthdate Candle if you're struggling to find the perfect gift for the person in your life who often says "that's just the double Taurus in me." 💁🏼♀️ Each date's custom scent is inspired by astrology, numerology, and tarot so it's truly a one-of-kind fragrance.
18. A pair of handy leaf scoopers that'll help get your yard in shape before family members roll through the door for your weekly football-and-buffalo-chicken-dip hang.
19. A no-brainer baking set with everything you need to make muffins, scones, pies, cakes, and other seasonal goodies.
20. A pair of buttery-soft hybrid leggings plus joggers you'll likely live in this season as you clean, decorate, welcome visitors, and clean again. (The latter really never ends...does it?)
21. A pack of Affresh dishwasher tablets ready to cut through lime and mineral build-up like no one's business. Used once a month, the septic-safe formula will keep your dishwasher blissfully clean and odor-free so it can tackle holiday dishes with ease.
Promising review: "I started getting white streaks all over my dishes. That never happened before. Thought it was my detergent and changed it, but no difference. I kept getting clean dishes with this weird white film on them. I'd wash them by hand, then put them back in the dishwasher, and white film again! Then I did an internet search to figure out what was going on. I found these tablets and gave them a try! And now my dishes are back to being spotless!" —Carey Holzman
Get six tablets from Amazon for $8.98+ (available in packs of 6 or 12).
22. Andddd a six-pack of washing machine cleaner tablets so leftover dirt, residue, and musty odors don't affix themselves to your favorite sweater and make it even dirtier than when it went in.
Promising review: "I was hesitant to order this but it went on sale so I did. It is the only thing that has actually worked. The first time I had to use two since the odor was strong but it did wonders. I’ve run the washer with this for two months now and no odor is coming out. This is one item I will continue to order." —Klove78
Get it from Amazon for $6.95+ (available in packs of three, five, or six).
23. An elegant 16-piece dishware set so you can impress visitors even if you just order pizza. Nobody needs to know that you eat off of paper plates when no one else is around.
24. Some microfiber glass-cleaning cloths so you can wipe down light fixtures if they're looking extra dirty. No one wants to find dust in their mashed potatoes... so it's best to take care of it before cooking-heavy holidays.
25. A charcuterie board set so dang impressive, if you leave a cheese cloth out on your counter, guests may even think you made the mozzarella by hand...
26. A 30-pack of hyaluronic eye patches that help stimulate collagen production, reduce dark circles and puffiness, and restore elasticity. They're like $10 bucks but they're also gold, so they feel extra luxe and will help you beat post-holiday blues.
27. A customizable dry-erase calendar so you can stay on top of all of your holiday parties and work events — but in style.
28. An eco-friendly pill remover constructed from upcycled car windshield glass. Using gentle strokes, run the stone across your sweaters, towels, throw blankets, and even upholstered furniture to remove stubborn pills and fuzzies.
29. A set of string lights that not only look fantastic, but are controlled via remote so you don't have to crawl out of your couch-bound blanket burrito and unplug them when you start to nod off.
30. A jar of top-selling lemon-scented toilet bombs so you can give your loo a lift after all of those holiday meals it's had to contend with...
31. A hard-water-stain remover that'll get your shower so sparkling clean, guests will ask what your secret is.
32. A bottle of wood polish and conditioner that utilizes beeswax to restore tired antiques, furniture, doors, and trim. If holiday guests left a whole lot of cup rings on your coffee table (I mean... it's not like you left a pile of coasters out for them so this exact scenario *wouldn't* happen 🙃) then this will become your BFF.
Promising review: "OMG! This is the most AMAZING product! We inherited some antique furniture from the '30s that had been in storage forever... it was dry and dirty and not much to look at. I used this product on it, and the oak wood literally came alive showing the beautiful grain and texture of the wood. I have since used it on my oak kitchen cabinets and they look AMAZING! I will never use anything else other than this product on my wood surfaces! No greasy feel... fantastic smell!" —Tiffany Sadowski
Get a bottle on Amazon for $9.98.