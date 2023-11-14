38 Useful Items That'll Help You Feel Blessed, Not Stressed This Holiday Season

Everneat is a Fairfield, Connecticut–based all-natural cleaning shop from Claudia and Angelo Zimmermann. Their oven cleaner comes with a professional-grade metallic scrubber you can use to scrub your appliance before wiping it down with a microfiber cloth.

Promising review: "Like many, I moved into a house with a used oven. Keeping the typical grease and cooking messes at bay over the years has been a challenge. Saw this product online and liked the non-chemical ingredients, and decided based on the reviews that it was worth a try. It's not cheap, but this is the only thing that got almost all the residue off my oven surfaces. Nice smell and didn't leave any scratches or marks. I highly recommend rinsing thoroughly and drying with a microfiber cloth for best results." —Irish Eyes

Get it from Amazon or Everneat on Etsy for $19.99+ (available in a plastic or glass container).