    38 Useful Items That'll Help You Feel Blessed, Not Stressed This Holiday Season

    So you can sit back, relax, and enjoy Sunday night football, pumpkin-based baked goods, cozy sweaters, and everything else you love about the best time of year.

    Chelsea Stuart
    by Chelsea Stuart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A handy wine stain remover because your area rug has had quite a few Cabernet encounters and you can only hide so many from guests by rearranging your couch and coffee table.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I fell in love with this product some 15 years ago and I am so very happy that it's still available in the same wonderful formula as ever. It has a fantastic citrus scent. This takes care of any stain so fast and efficiently, it's become a party trick. I have seriously poured red wine over a white comforter to demonstrate how great it is to a friend once. It is a miracle in a bottle! We use it for all sorts of cleaning on materials around the house, and one bottle has lasted us years! This is definitely a product every home should have." —Melanie Nolen

    Get it from Amazon for $11.94.

    To learn more, check out our Wine Away review (#1).

    2. A quick-fix light repair tool as NOTHING tanks your night quite like stringing up your tree only to find burnt-out after burnt-out bulb. And in this economy, we're not about to buy brand-new ones if we don't have to!

    reviewer&#x27;s tree with broken string lights and same tree with fixed string lights
    amazon.com

    You'll get a bulb tester, fuse tester, bulb puller, storage compartment for spare bulbs and fuses, and 10 clear replacement bulbs.

    Promising review: "I bought this gadget in a last-minute situation putting up Christmas lights. I have a very long, quite expensive pine garland with attached lights that go along the banister in my living room. I put them up this year, plugged it in and saw that half of the lights weren't working. I found this little gadget and figured why not? Well, I am THRILLED — I took out one of the bulbs on the nonworking string of lights, attached this little gadget to the light socket and pulled the trigger ONCE — voilà! My light string is back to working in perfection and I couldn't be happier! Love this little gadget and I am thrilled to have purchased it for fewer headaches in years to come!" —Abbey Bennett

    Get a five-bulb pack from Amazon for $21.98.

    3. A set of shelf bins so you'll know exactly where you put your Christmas morning cinnamon rolls — no having to take every. single. item. out in your search.

    Reviewer photo showing the inside of a fridge organized using the bins
    amazon.com

    The set includes: two wide drawers, two narrow drawers, one can dispenser drawer, and one egg drawer.

    Promising review: "It's nice to be able to find things in the refrigerator and be able to pull out the whole tray container to see what's in the back of the fridge. I don't know if this happens to you, but I find my way to the back every so often, and come to find out a jar in the back expired a year ago. Now I can see everything and use it." —BookBroke

    Get them from Amazon for $33.99+ (available sets of four, six, and eight). 

    4. Command decorating clips so you can go to town decorating your home just as impressively as Buddy the Elf decorated Gimbels. No nails or tools necessary!

    close up of the clips holding up string lights
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Used these to hang string lights and flower garlands in a bedroom! They've been up since January and are holding strong. Application was easy, I was easily able to remove and replace any that I'd accidently placed crookedly, hopefully they'll be as easy to remove when it's time for them to permanently come down. They blend in with the wall well, I've had people ask me how the decorations are hanging. I even forget that they're there unless I'm seeking one out." —I Like to DIY

    Get 20 clips from Amazon for $9.05.

    5. An ~eco-friendly~ oven cleaner with a blend of plant- and mineral-derived purifying and disinfecting ingredients including eucalyptus, lemon, and peppermint oils, pumice stone, and baking soda. It'll come in handy after your oven churns out a turkey and 10 side dishes. 

    someone applying the scrub to a dirty oven door
    before and after of the oven door; left is dirty, right is clean
    Everneat / Etsy

    Everneat is a Fairfield, Connecticut–based all-natural cleaning shop from Claudia and Angelo Zimmermann. Their oven cleaner comes with a professional-grade metallic scrubber you can use to scrub your appliance before wiping it down with a microfiber cloth. 

    Promising review: "Like many, I moved into a house with a used oven. Keeping the typical grease and cooking messes at bay over the years has been a challenge. Saw this product online and liked the non-chemical ingredients, and decided based on the reviews that it was worth a try. It's not cheap, but this is the only thing that got almost all the residue off my oven surfaces. Nice smell and didn't leave any scratches or marks. I highly recommend rinsing thoroughly and drying with a microfiber cloth for best results." —Irish Eyes

    Get it from Amazon or Everneat on Etsy for $19.99+ (available in a plastic or glass container). 

    6. A teeth-whitening pen that will erase telltale signs of the fact that you subsist off of coffee, coffee, and — oh! — more coffee. Even more so during the holiday season!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These pens really work. I was skeptical before buying them, but then saw a difference after just one use. The best part is they even whitened the stubborn coffee stains I had between my teeth. I’ll keep using them. They are super easy to use and have no taste that I could discern. Really good product." —LCassie

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.97.

    7. A bag holder because everyone in your household seems to be on the phone, in the bathroom, or completely MIA when it's time to bring the pre-Thanksgiving groceries in. Luckily, this handle basically turns you into Hercules so you won't even blink an eye lifting that 10-pound ham.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Each of these handles can support up to 80 pounds at a time, aka several shopping bags filled with produce, paper towel rolls, and other household stuff!

    Promising review: "Like a lot of reviewers I’ve read on here, I do not like to make more than one trip packing my groceries home and up a number of floors. So to be able to load up a bunch of bags with a nicely cushioned handle that does not cut into your fingers is definitely a game changer!" —Murdog

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $12.99.

    8. A single-handed tape dispenser if you're the type of person who waits to wrap presents until 11:59 p.m. on Christmas Eve...

    youtube.com

    Push the lever to dispense a 1-inch piece, or keep it pointed to create a custom length of tape.

    Promising review: "My last tape dispenser was awful. Threading the tape through the mechanism was a PITA. The gears and springs would fall out when you opened the damn thing. Eventually, the tape started to cling to the roller and would rip the paper I was trying to tape. This design is great; the tape self-threads when you put it on the rubber bands, the tape stays on the inside of the device until you press the trigger to release it, the tape self-cuts when you let go of the trigger. Everything can be done with one hand. Wonderful!" —Billster

    Get it from Amazon for $14.50 (available in four colors).

    9. A set of shatterproof ornaments if your home is filled with little ones (or cats... especially cats) who love nothing more than ripping apart your meticulously decorated tree.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are awesome! My cat already dropped them and they didn’t break! :) They are also beautiful and sparkly. 100% recommended." —mmarrero

    Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in seven pack sizes and 14 colors).

    10. ChomChom roller ready to put your regular old lint roller to shame. Forget ripping off sheets till you run out — this collects everything in a neat little compartment you simply empty out. With a fur-free couch, guests' eyes will be drawn straight to your seasonal throw blankets and pillows. 

    before and after of a BuzzFeeder's blue velvet sofa covered in cat fur and then clean
    Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed

    Here's more from BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes (those are her photos above!): 

    "I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside."

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    11. A set of space-saver bags so you can suck every last bit of air out of your summer clothes and make room for your MULTITUDE of sweaters. Best of all: These bags don't require a vacuum!

    reviewer photo showing their items in a space saver bag before vacuuming out the air
    same reviewer showing their items in a space saver bag after vacuuming out the air, showing a significant amount space saved
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE these bags! I have ordered three sets and will continue to buy them until my house is completely organized. The two sizes are great — I can stuff two pillows in one and compress down to less than 1/2 the size of one pillow. I use the smaller ones for clothing, and they hold a lot! I have fit 10+ T-shirts or four to five sweater/sweatshirts in each one. What used to take up half of the top shelf in my closet is now stacked in 5 of the small bags at the end of the shelf. They are easy to use and actually stay sealed. They would be excellent for traveling. If I could give them 10 stars I would!" —Amazon Customer

    Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $15.97.

    12. A nylon chopper perfect for breaking up ground meat, frozen veggies, eggs, and more. If you've got a household full of visitors to feed, it's basically an essential.

    the tool with four horizontal blades mixing up ground meat in a pan
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love making chicken tacos in my pressure cooker, the meat ends up tender but sometimes doesn't fall apart. I'd seen this online and it worked out perfectly; not only does it smash but it chops at the same time. While the chicken is still hot in the pot I can use this to smash/shred the chicken, making perfect shredded chicken taco meat. I have also used while cooking ground beef doing the same, chopping while i smash. I even used it to smash/chop some cooked meatballs making meat sauce. I love this thing." —Eric M. Schloegel, Jr.

    Get it from Amazon for $8.29+ (available in three colors).

    13. A fifth-gen Echo Dot with voice-control technology so you can tell Alexa to play music, send messages, tell you the news or weather, control smart devices, make purchases...and so much more. Speak, and it shall be so.

    the Echo Dot illuminated with the LED clock display
    amazon.com

    Compatible with smartplugs and voice activation, this device allows you to control everything in your home wirelessly. Think: switching on lights, making phone calls, adjusting the thermostat, *and* with its LED display — you can see the time and simply pat the top to snooze alarms. Plus, it even displays text so you can see what song is playing.

    Promising review: "I love the great sound, the easy interaction with the AI Alexa. The clock is a great addition, love that if you ask Alexa the weather; Alexa actually shows the digital temp as Alexa speaks. Setting up an alarm is as easy as speaking what you need set. Ask for a song or a genre of music. Easy peasy. You can connect your device easily for Bluetooth access too. Bottom line: you won’t be disappointed." —Jersey Stitch Witch

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in two colors).

    14. A 101-piece Wilton baking set so you can get all of your loved ones involved in cookie-decorating night, whether they technically RSVPd or not.

    Holiday cookies made by a reviewer
    amazon.com

    These cutters are dishwasher safe!

    Promising review: "I’m so glad I went for this set instead of spending tons of money on steel cutters. I made Halloween cookies with my 7-year-old nephew using the halloween ones, and we both had lots of fun! Cuts nicely and cleanly, dough does not stick to the plastic, and I hand-washed them and let them dry on the rack just like any other utensil/dish. Can’t wait to try the Christmas ones next month!" —JK

    Get a set of 101 from Amazon for $19.36.

    15. A helpful "Pack this!" checklist so you don't show up to your parents' house for winter break without the essentials like socks, undies, and deodorant.

    the packing checklist
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I hate making lists trying to figure out what I need, and this is PERFECT for trying to figure that out. It has a lot more on the checklist than I would ever take on a trip, but it does accommodate for every kind of trip, from a simple vacation across state lines to a business trip to a wedding halfway around the world. I'm pretty pleased!" —Alyssa Kauffman

    Get it from Amazon for $7+ (available in three styles).

    16. An instant-read digital thermometer that takes the guesswork out of cooking meat, baking bread, and tempering chocolate. The gadget is accurate to within a single degree and it only takes four to seven seconds to read your food's temperature.

    The thermometer and sheath
    Amazon

    Promising review: "As a working chef for over 30 years, I've gone through dozens of thermometers, and this one stands out. I intend to buy more of these because they are accurate, easy to read, and just more pleasant to use. They are tough, and I love the ring on the end; I keep this one hanging on a hook near our ranges so I don't have to hunt it down. It does not ride easily in my chef's coat, but that is due to the longer probe. Which I LOVE. In two weeks I have used this one thermometer over 130 times, all with pleasure." —Cetaceous Dave

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    17. A Birthdate Candle if you're struggling to find the perfect gift for the person in your life who often says "that's just the double Taurus in me." 💁🏼‍♀️ Each date's custom scent is inspired by astrology, numerology, and tarot so it's truly a one-of-kind fragrance.

    the November 15th candle
    Birthdate Co.

    Each candle comes with its own signature scent depending on the day. And this darling Asian-owned biz also makes personalized birth chart books and jewelry!

    Promising review: "I love this candle so much! I want to get one for every single person I know. The scent is incredible, and the personalized information about that birthdate is so interesting and fun to read. I’m obsessed with birthdays and the zodiac so this is the PERFECT gift in my eyes! Thanks so much for an amazing product." —Bailey E.

    Get it from Birthdate Co. for $49.99 (originally $59.99; available in all 365 days of the year).

    18. A pair of handy leaf scoopers that'll help get your yard in shape before family members roll through the door for your weekly football-and-buffalo-chicken-dip hang.

    Hands using the trashcan lid-like scoopers with rake teeth on the bottom to scoop leaves
    Amazon

    The jumping into the leaf pile part will be just as great though!

    Promising review: "I really like these mitts. They greatly facilitate cleaning up leaves and yard debris. They are very durable for yard work. I wouldn't use them to move gravel or rock. These mitts save time and more importantly a lot of back-wrenching work. I use these too when out on yard jobs. If you have a lot of leaves or loose brush to gather these make the job a great deal easier." —Marty R.

    Get them from Amazon for $12.05+ (available in three colors).

    19. A no-brainer baking set with everything you need to make muffins, scones, pies, cakes, and other seasonal goodies.

    The set
    Amazon

    Every piece (one large roasting pan, one 8-in. square cake tin, one small oven tray, two muffin pans, two 8-in. round cake tins, and one large oven tray) is dishwasher safe, too!

    Promising review: "Love this set! Great variety to suit your baking needs. The stacking storage fits very nicely in the oven bottom drawer. And the stacking, closure feature keeps everything together and saves space. Baked goods come out nicely cooked and all the pieces are really easy to clean. Great value for the money and certainly recommend the set!" —Dennis

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99.

    20. A pair of buttery-soft hybrid leggings plus joggers you'll likely live in this season as you clean, decorate, welcome visitors, and clean again. (The latter really never ends...does it?)

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Best sweatpants ever. I can't explain how genuinely happy I am that these pants fit. I have trouble finding pants that fit AND are comfortable AND look good, and I just found all three. These pants are very comfortable and soft but not see through even if you stretch it. The material seems thin enough to let you breathe but thick and durable enough to last one to three-plus years. I also usually hate wide waistbands but this one is very soft and just mostly feels like extra layers of fabric but is still pretty secure on your waist. Will definitely buy several pairs. :)" —Stacey

    Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in women's sizes S–3X and dozens of colors).

    21. A pack of Affresh dishwasher tablets ready to cut through lime and mineral build-up like no one's business. Used once a month, the septic-safe formula will keep your dishwasher blissfully clean and odor-free so it can tackle holiday dishes with ease.

    a model putting a cleaning tablet in a dishwasher
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I started getting white streaks all over my dishes. That never happened before. Thought it was my detergent and changed it, but no difference. I kept getting clean dishes with this weird white film on them. I'd wash them by hand, then put them back in the dishwasher, and white film again! Then I did an internet search to figure out what was going on. I found these tablets and gave them a try! And now my dishes are back to being spotless!" —Carey Holzman

    Get six tablets from Amazon for $8.98+ (available in packs of 6 or 12).

    22. Andddd a six-pack of washing machine cleaner tablets so leftover dirt, residue, and musty odors don't affix themselves to your favorite sweater and make it even dirtier than when it went in. 

    a model dropping a cleaning tablet into a washing machine
    a reviewer's washing machine with grime that surfaced after using Affresh
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was hesitant to order this but it went on sale so I did. It is the only thing that has actually worked. The first time I had to use two since the odor was strong but it did wonders. I’ve run the washer with this for two months now and no odor is coming out. This is one item I will continue to order." —Klove78

    Get it from Amazon for $6.95+ (available in packs of three, five, or six).

    23. An elegant 16-piece dishware set so you can impress visitors even if you just order pizza. Nobody needs to know that you eat off of paper plates when no one else is around.

    the grey set with gold rims
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Great quality and size dishes!! Perfect dish set to upgrade to after all these years! Modern dishes for a nice kitchen! Love the color, too!!" —Lizzard

    Get it from Amazon for $37.64+ (available in four colors).

    24. Some microfiber glass-cleaning cloths so you can wipe down light fixtures if they're looking extra dirty. No one wants to find dust in their mashed potatoes... so it's best to take care of it before cooking-heavy holidays.

    Reviewer image showing two dirty ceiling lights and one clean one
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ve tried everything to clean my pendant lights. The grease from the kitchen just gets on them and using regular cleaning liquids just smears it. I was very doubtful using these towels but decided to give it a shot. With water ONLY these lights were cleaned in the matter of minutes. I would def recommend these towels." —The Muryns

    Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $16.98.

    25. A charcuterie board set so dang impressive, if you leave a cheese cloth out on your counter, guests may even think you made the mozzarella by hand...

    a reviewer&#x27;s charcuterie board set up
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The quality of the cheese board is great compared to a previous one I bought. It’s easy and convenient to cut the cheese and ham using their cutlery set. And I really like how the cutlery set is stored in a drawer under the display portion of the cheese board which prevents children from reaching it. The drawer comes out completely for easier cleaning to get rid of the crumbs. I’m also satisfied with the bonus items that comes with the cheese board. I can use the smaller board for cutting small items and using the kitchen set for cooking and serving." —Ruijie Duan

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99.

    26. A 30-pack of hyaluronic eye patches that help stimulate collagen production, reduce dark circles and puffiness, and restore elasticity. They're like $10 bucks but they're also gold, so they feel extra luxe and will help you beat post-holiday blues.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've already bought another set of these. I have been using them everyday now for the last two weeks and I've started to see a difference. I put them in the fridge to keep them cold and pull them out one at time when I need them. I use one at bed time. Plus, you can't be the price for these eye pads. Why pay more for the expensive ones when they all work pretty much the exactly the same? Save your money and buy these instead." —crissy1219

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    27. A customizable dry-erase calendar so you can stay on top of all of your holiday parties and work events — but in style.

    the clear acrylic calendar
    1801andco / Etsy

    1801 & Co. is a Minnesota-based, family-owned small biz established in 2016 that specializes in family wall calendars, chore charts, wedding signs, and more.

    Promising review: "Functional AND beautiful...it’s already helping to keep my family more organized and it’s not an eyesore! Putting the clear acrylic w/ white lettering on a dark wall really helps it *pop*! It was packaged well, and instructions for hanging were very clear." —Ness Step

    Get it from 1801 & Co. on Etsy for $20.21+ (available in six sizes and six hardware finishes).

    28. An eco-friendly pill remover constructed from upcycled car windshield glass. Using gentle strokes, run the stone across your sweaters, towels, throw blankets, and even upholstered furniture to remove stubborn pills and fuzzies.

    a model using the black pill remover on a sweater
    Celsious

    Celsious is a Black woman-owned business from sisters Corinna and Theresa Williams. Drop by their Williamsburg, Brooklyn flagship to do a load of laundry with their eco-friendly laundry products or shop online for full size essentials.

    Get it from Celsious for $13.

    29. A set of string lights that not only look fantastic, but are controlled via remote so you don't have to crawl out of your couch-bound blanket burrito and unplug them when you start to nod off.

    amazon.com

    The lights are waterproof, have eight light settings controlled by a remote, and can be used indoors or outdoors. Layer the light strings with sheer curtains to create a cozy haven. And BTW, some reviewers noted that these curtains can be tricky to hang up by yourself because the lights get tangled, but many shared a hack: Don't untie the long lights from each other until you've already hung up the curtain.

    Promising review: "I am so in love with these lights! They were so easy to put up (took me about five minutes). They add such beauty to my room. I am so happy with this purchase." —Amazon Customer

    Get the lights from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five colors) and the sheer curtains for $19.99+ (available in 27 sizes and 19 colors).

    30. A jar of top-selling lemon-scented toilet bombs so you can give your loo a lift after all of those holiday meals it's had to contend with...

    the jar and round toilet bombs
    Happy Earth Boutique / Etsy

    Happy Earth Boutique is a New Jersey–based small biz that specializes in making Earth-friendly cleaning supplies.

    Promising review: "These lemon toilet fizzies work great and I love that they are earth friendly. They come in an attractive little jar so you can sit it on the toilet tank and it looks so nice! Shipping was fast, too." —Etsy Customer

    Get it from Happy Earth Boutique on Etsy for $10.49+ (originally $13.99; available in two scents).

    31. A hard-water-stain remover that'll get your shower so sparkling clean, guests will ask what your secret is.

    Reviewer image of stained shower door vs clean shower door
    amazon.com

    It even has a minty scent, so you don't have to worry about that harsh chemical smell most cleaning products usually emit.

    Promising review: "I have tried for weeks to get rid of some very tough hard-water stains on my glass shower panel. They had been there for three years while my apartment was rented and never cleaned. I have tried just about everything from toothpaste to vinegar to different types of chemical products. Then I found this product...PURE MAGIC!!! After 10 minutes of work it has removed 90% of the hard-water stains that simply would not come off in the past!!" —O.R

    Get it from Amazon for $19.77.

    32. A bottle of wood polish and conditioner that utilizes beeswax to restore tired antiques, furniture, doors, and trim. If holiday guests left a whole lot of cup rings on your coffee table (I mean... it's not like you left a pile of coasters out for them so this exact scenario *wouldn't* happen 🙃) then this will become your BFF.

    a reviewer's before and after photos which show a stained wooden dresser completely restored with polish
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "OMG! This is the most AMAZING product! We inherited some antique furniture from the '30s that had been in storage forever... it was dry and dirty and not much to look at. I used this product on it, and the oak wood literally came alive showing the beautiful grain and texture of the wood. I have since used it on my oak kitchen cabinets and they look AMAZING! I will never use anything else other than this product on my wood surfaces! No greasy feel... fantastic smell!" —Tiffany Sadowski

    Get a bottle on Amazon for $9.98.

    33. A handheld garlic press for getting a perfect mince in a matter of seconds. When you're cooking for 10+ people, efficiency is the name of the game!

    the rolling handheld garlic press
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Easy to use! Easy to clean! Superior to a press and easier to use! No need for hesitation! Go ahead and buy it! You won't be disappointed!" — T. Star

    Get it from Amazon for