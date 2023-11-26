33 Travel Items That Are Truly Worth The Splurge

If you wanna talk about a ludicrously capacious bag, this right here is the winner!! I bought a basic economy ticket — with no baggage allowance other than a personal item — and managed to fit enough in here for an 8-day trip that included London, Oxford, and Edinburgh. I wore it as a backpack the whole time, but it does have adjustable straps that turn it into a duffel bag. It also has multiple carrying handles, a luggage trolley sleeve, a laptop pocket, an interior compression strap, a clamshell opening (so it opens just like a suitcase!), and, one of the best features — imo — a ripstop polyester shell (it's made from 27 recycled water bottles). I stuffed this sucker with not only my clothes and toiletries but a whole bunch of souvenirs on the way home and there was no ripping of seams or weird noises that made me think my bag might explode at any moment. Oh, and the juniper color is just 😍



Promising review: "I recently used this bag for a trip to Florida and managed to pack so many outfits. It worked as a personal item so I didn’t have to pay for luggage. Not to mention, this bag had so many pockets. Definitely purchase if you’re on the fence." —Alyssa C.

Get it from Calpak for $175 (available in 10 colors).