33 Travel Items That Are Truly Worth The Splurge

1. An Apple AirTag so you know where your bag is at all times — especially if you have tight connections to make or are on a trip that involves planes, trains, and automobiles (aka Ubers, Lyfts, and taxis).
After all of the flight cancellations, tarmac delays, and general travel disruptions of 2022, I finally decided to invest in an AirTag for my checked luggage. In my 15 years of international travel, I've only ever had a bag lost once (due to a missed connecting flight), but I figured it was time to stop tempting fate. I'm generally a carry-on-only traveler, but even those have been getting gate-checked more frequently and as my recent trip involved SIX flights, I felt better having this slipped inside. Using the "Find My" app I can see exactly where my bag was last located so when I land, I'll know if it made the flight with me.
Get it from Amazon for $27.
2. A Béis mini weekender with just enough room for a few days of stuff but not so much space that you'll be tempted to throw your entire closet in there.
Béis is a woman-owned travel accessories company from Shay Mitchell.
Promising review: "Love the size of this bag! The mini weekender is the perfect size for weekend trips! When packing, I always reach for it as it fits everything that I could possibly need. I love the functionality of this." —Caitlin S.
3. A Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Instant Camera that combines the best of both worlds with a digital screen so you can actually see 👀 what you're shooting and then print your favorite pic on demand. It also connects to your phone via app and has a micro SD card so you can save all of your memories.
Promising review: "Absolute must-have! An investment <3 I’m a photographer and use this for my business. This camera is worth the money 100x over. Between it being USB rechargeable instead of using batteries, the ability to print in black and white for single photos, and all the other amazing features it has, it’s a no brainer to have, whether as a professional photographer or just for fun moments. Definitely recommend reading the manual to understand how to use ALL the features before you start using to make sure you’re taking the best pictures possible!" —Abby S.
Get it from Amazon or Best Buy for $199.99 (available in two colors).
4. A genius magnetic luggage tag you can use to hold your sun hat because they are notoriously hard to pack, but what is a beach vacay without one??
The Fileist is a Los Angeles-based, woman-owned small biz from Lindsay Albanese. They create fashionable-yet-functional accessories designed to make your life just a bit easier.
Promising review: "Love! Love! Love it! Very sturdy grip, and fashionable! I have had skin cancer numerous times, including melanoma. This is a must-have to keep me safe and fashionable — vacation or otherwise. I have thrown it in the overhead on a plane or shuffled through crowded venues, prior to COVID-19, and never lost my hat. This is a great gift, first to myself, and now to others! Thank you for keeping me safe and on point at an affordable price!" —Emily K.
Get it from The Fileist for $55 (check out all hat holder styles here).
5. A waterproof Kindle Paperwhite because stuffing your backpack full of paperbacks definitely isn't the move. Instead, this guy lets you download as many titles as you want and there won't be any regret if you don't make it through them all (or even manage to crack the cover of one...).
Promising review: "I'm the kind of person who used to always buy the printed copies (I love the smell and feel of books). But I've got to admit this is a really practical way to carry around your books when traveling (it's really light and easy to take everywhere), and it really does feel like reading an actual book (compared to tablets and reading on your phone). The waterproof feature it's really just a wonderful plus." —Daniela
Get it from Amazon for $149.99 (available in two storage sizes, with or without lock screen ads, and in three colors).
6. A 26-liter Calpak Duffel with soooo many pockets it's basically the bag equivalent of cargo pants.
If you wanna talk about a ludicrously capacious bag, this right here is the winner!! I bought a basic economy ticket — with no baggage allowance other than a personal item — and managed to fit enough in here for an 8-day trip that included London, Oxford, and Edinburgh. I wore it as a backpack the whole time, but it does have adjustable straps that turn it into a duffel bag. It also has multiple carrying handles, a luggage trolley sleeve, a laptop pocket, an interior compression strap, a clamshell opening (so it opens just like a suitcase!), and, one of the best features — imo — a ripstop polyester shell (it's made from 27 recycled water bottles). I stuffed this sucker with not only my clothes and toiletries but a whole bunch of souvenirs on the way home and there was no ripping of seams or weird noises that made me think my bag might explode at any moment. Oh, and the juniper color is just 😍
Promising review: "I recently used this bag for a trip to Florida and managed to pack so many outfits. It worked as a personal item so I didn’t have to pay for luggage. Not to mention, this bag had so many pockets. Definitely purchase if you’re on the fence." —Alyssa C.
Get it from Calpak for $175 (available in 10 colors).
7. A Pashmina scarf ready to be fashioned into a blanket or pillow when flying; a wrap when you're cold or need something modest for visiting cultural sites like temples; or even a shield from the sun as it offers UPF 50+ protection!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this wrap!! It is the perfect weight and size for travel. It didn't leave my side on an 11-day backpack trip through Europe and was used as a scarf, blanket, towel, and wrap all throughout the trip. Fashionable enough to dress up a basic travel day outfit, warm enough to keep away a chill on a cooler night, and light enough to pack away small into a bag or tie around a purse strap. I can't say enough great things! I am buying these as gifts for everyone I know who travels." —Jenn
Get it from Amazon for $44+ (available in nine colors).
8. Some tablet-to-gel freeze-dried serums that are both highly potent and exceptionally easy to travel with. Once you get to your destination and you're ready to do your skincare, simply activate the treatment with a few drops of water and you're in business.
Onélogy is a small, sustainable skincare brand from Roxana Bazgoneh.
Current serums include: Niacinamide 2%, Alpha Arbutin 2%, Peptides-CU 0.6%, HPR Retinoid 0.3%, and Pad Azelaic 5%.
Promising review (for Alpha Arbutin 2%): "I absolutely love the Alpha Arbutin. It has made such a difference with my hyperpigmentation spots! I feel much more confident without makeup on where as before I would never leave the house! It has made a noticeable difference evening out my skin tone. I also tried the Niacinamide which really helped control oil and breakouts. My skin feels fabulous after application — super fresh and tight! I love these products and I have tried so many other brands but none of them have worked as well as these!" —Kate
9. Super springy Hoka Cliftons which provide soft and even cushioning so your feet won't be any worse for wear even after a day of 20,000+ steps.
Promising reviews: "I recently bought yet another pair of Hoka Cliftons because I'm going to be doing some vacation traveling and I wanted a shoe that looked a little cleaner and nicer than my everyday Cliftons...which are very well worn! I bought them in baby blue...and I love them! I've already broken them in — they are my favorite Hoka shoe." —SFGiantsLover55
"Finally found the shoes I've been looking for! These were so comfortable right out of the box, they feel like walking on air. All that cushioning but they're still so light. Great travel shoes!" —walkaboutsheila
Get it from Nordstrom for $145 (available in women's sizes 5–12 and 12 designs).
10. An inflatable airplane bed for kids that not only gives them a place to peacefully nap, but prevents toys and snacks from going here, there, and everywhere.
The bed — which comes from the small, woman-run biz Flyaway Designs — comes in a portable bag and a pump is included. It takes only 90 seconds to inflate and even less to deflate! And — an important note from the manufacturer — "It meets the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA’s) strict guidelines for inflight comfort devices."
Promising review: "This bed proved to be everything stated in the description. We flew premium economy on a 17-hour flight from SFO to SIN and this product provided a sturdy, flat bed for our toddler across the entire pitch from our seat to the next. It was his first flight ever and he slept comfortably about 10 hours or so (on the return trip as well). The product is also super easy / quick to inflate and deflate. Would highly recommend it." —Sunil N.
Get it from Flyaway Designs for $159.
11. A smart carry-on designed with an ejectable battery, a crush-proof shell, and a spacious interior so you can overpack to your heart's absolute desire.
July is a Melbourne, Australia–based startup committed to making stylish and sustainable luggage. Their featherlight carry-on includes aluminum bumpers, a telescopic handle, an integrated TSA lock, and a hidden laundry bag.
Promising review: "Love the quality and thought that went into the design. I was able to pack for a week away without any issues — shout-out to the compression system for helping out here. I especially loved the laundry bag and of course the power bank. Can’t wait to purchase the larger sizes. Thanks, July!" —Liv
Get it from July for $295+ (available in 10 colors and with or without personalization).
12. A fashion-forward Cincha travel belt that can accommodate literally all of your carry-ons as it expands to 45 inches.
Cincha is a BIPOC–owned small business run by a couple based in Oakland, California. They've been making the chic travel belt since 2019.
I own this and love it. Honestly, the designs are what sold me, but the functionality is there. I am someone who walks at a brisk pace and likes to go straight to my gate at the airport, bypassing slow walkers and strollers, so this comes in handy keeping my personal item attached to my carry-on. I've also used it as a compression strap around a backpack and duffel when I've overpacked them.
Promising review: "Such a simple yet brilliant solution for the ever-falling bag when trying to juggle all your luggage. It definitely made traveling less stressful." —Samantha
Get it directly from Cincha or from their Etsy shop for $39.99+ (available in 21 colors)/prints.
13. A portable espresso maker because "roughing it" may mean sleeping in a tent and using an outhouse, but it will NOT mean going caffeine free.
Just fill with ground coffee and hot water, pump, and pour!
Promising review: "This works so well for camping for a quick coffee craving! Took this camping over the weekend and used it a few times at the office. Depending on the grinds you use, it's good for a light single espresso shot or if you reuse the same grinds and purge three capfuls of water through the filter, you'll get a full cup of coffee. Works great without lugging a glass press around in your backpacking or camp gear! Easy to clean and store away with the retractable priming handle." —WallyMonkey
Get it from Amazon for $54.90.
14. Allbirds Wool Runners should you be the type of person who says "It's only 25 minutes away?? We can totally walk there!" even if you forget you're spending time in the suburbs and not NYC.
Promising review: "I have bought 6 or 7 pairs over the years for traveling and wearing at home. I do not wear socks and yet my feet are never cold in the winter or hot in the summer! My most recent pair is for a trip to Greece — they will not have to be broken in because they are comfortable from the start!" —Sue W.
Get them from Allbirds for $98 (available in women's sizes 5–11 and 14 colors).
15. A JetKids ride-on suitcase so you can zip your way through security's snaking lines with (hopefully) less tantrums. It's also a great option for fast walkers who love their toddler more than anything in the world but can't bear walking through the airport at 0.25 MPH.
It's recommended for kids ages 3–7 and fits most standard economy seats. Plus, it has an adjustable strap so you can carry it over your shoulder, a top handle, and a mattress inside that can be removed and used while in the flight. Parents have even used this product while in the airport waiting for the flight to keep their kids comfy and happy.
Promising review: "Traveling with a toddler is always a challenge but comfort is key and this little magic package makes the airport trip that much smoother. We can store small toys, pillow, and one throw blanket for our family of three. Great idea and great buy. We will be using this until it breaks." —TifferTheTrend
Get it from Amazon for $229 (available in five colors).
16. Iconic Chaco sandals with completely customizable straps so even if someone steps on the back of your shoe, you never step out of it! OFC half the fun of these is being left with a signature zig-zagged tan line that says, "Yes, I was vacationing somewhere warm." 😌
Promising review: "I travel to warm weather destinations and do a lot of walking. Chacos are my go-to travel shoe. They do take some time to break in, so have the bandages ready for the first week or so, but once you break them in they're amazing. Supportive enough for long days of walking, but they also let your feet breath." —Erica
Get them from Amazon for $44.28+ (available in women's sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and in 24 styles).
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime, you can give these a spin before you buy them!
17. A mini white noise machine so you can get a good night's sleep on the road instead of being kept up by unfamiliar noises like creaky Airbnb floors or rowdy hotel neighbors.
The small device has 11 non-looping sleep sounds (including fan and ocean sounds) and it can connect to wireless devices via Bluetooth so you can use it as a portable speaker and play your own audio.
Promising review: "Bought one of these for my hubby for Christmas and he loved it. Then I bought one for my daughter days later. A few days later, I bought our third — I had to have one also for when I travel. Love all the options to select from with the various sounds, volume control is great, love the Bluetooth. Brought it with us to a hotel on vacation and used it at night to drown out the noise of other guests walking and talking in the halls, and during the day rocked our music on Bluetooth!! Added plus, we used it with our new puppy to get him to sleep and stay asleep through the night. Only downside is I wish the battery life was longer. It lasts about three nights before you need to recharge." —Romeo's Girl
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in two colors).
18. A powerful portable charger because you *will* take approx. one million photos a day and your phone's battery *will* drain in what feels like a matter of minutes.
This powerful battery pack weighs as little as a can of soup yet charges the iPhone 8 almost seven times, the Galaxy S8 five times, or the iPad mini 4 twice.
Promising review: "I travel for a living and have always needed a portable charger. This thing literally never dies. The longest-lasting charger I have ever had. I was out in London all day, phone nearly dead, and had to go straight to the airport for a nine-hour flight back to the USA. This charger charged my phone the ENTIRE flight, and then on my service car, my coworker needed to charge his phone. I had meetings all day and then a dead phone and I charged my phone to a full 100% again! This is a MUST-HAVE PRODUCT." —Kyle G.
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (also available in white).