38 Travel Items That'll Come In Handy On Both Big And Small Vacations

1. A pair of machine-washable "flat socks" which create a moisture-wicking barrier between your foot and your shoe's insole so you don't end up with stinky, sweaty dogs. If your travel plans include a day at Disney, walking 60,000 steps in a new-to-you city, or people-mover-ing a mile from airport security to your terminal, these bad boys will come in handy.
Promising review: "I came across these flat socks at CVS and was curious. I placed them in a pair of old Adidas that I was about to toss from the stink. I removed the liners of the old socks and replaced them with flat socks. I did not wear socks with them after I installed them. The shoes no longer smell! It’s amazing! I ordered three more pairs on Amazon. Goodbye, socks! When I fear they may start to smell — I just remove them and toss them in the wash. If you can’t afford them for every pair of sockless shoes, they are easily moveable from shoe to another. I highly recommend these washable insoles!" —Kindle Customer
2. A travel version of Mouthwatchers' ever-popular "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles. One layer being regular firm ones, and the other being longer ones that are 10 times thinner and mimic floss as they get between your teeth but are gentle on your gums.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Katy Herman has to say:
"The brand sent me a sample of these to try out, and I love them for all the reasons above! Mine has honestly stayed super clean- and fresh-looking after several trips over the past couple of months, so I haven't immediately tossed it after short trips like I usually do with travel toothbrushes. It's super convenient, compact, and my teeth and gums feel fresh and invigorated after use!"
Promising review: "This toothbrush is a new staple item for my on-the-go Invisalign bag. When I need to brush my teeth and don't have time to floss before putting my aligners back in, this brush makes sure my teeth and mouth feel clean and removes debris in between my teeth. The bristles are soft, this toothbrush is sturdy, and the different lengths of bristles help remove debris or help floss your teeth on the go. This brush also dries very fast in between uses." —V. Brown
3. An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter so you can use your Bluetooth headphones to watch all the movies you didn't feel like paying $15 to see in theaters.
Promising review: "If you have a wireless earpiece and fly frequently, this is a must-have. Most newer planes have a monitor on the seat backs that enables you to watch movies, etc. This unit enables you to do it using your wireless earpiece. Connection is simple and automatic once you have initially paired your device or devices. It's convenient. I'm happy with the purchase." —JCE
4. A garment duffel bag sure to come in clutch if you're traveling for business, a wedding, or another event where showing up a wrinkled mess wouldn't be a great option.
Beauty Goodies is a small business that specializes in chic storage and travel accessories.
Promising review: "This garment bag is an exceptional value for the money. Well built, top quality materials, including 'beefy' zippers, should hold up well for airline travel. Minimal wrinkles if any in garments, and a cavernous bag for storing shoes and other items for a trip. Added bonus, it fits easily in the plane overhead storage, similar in size to a standard roller bag. I highly recommend this product." —Kindle Customer
5. An I Dew Care "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo that eliminates grease at your roots and keeps your scalp nice and healthy with antioxidant-rich black ginseng and nourishing biotin.
The powder-based dry shampoo works just like spray formulas — apply to the area you're looking to refresh and then shake out excess powder with your fingertips or a brush.
Promising review: "After searching far and wide, this is the only dry shampoo that I will ever use! I’ve tried countless brands and spent so much money searching for the perfect dry shampoo. This one has the least harmful ingredients and the most noticeable results! I apply it at my roots and brush through right before going to bed. In the morning, my hair doesn’t look oily at all! By the third day, there is a noticeable texture from the product, but that personally helps me style my hair to stay in a cute messy bun. This is the only dry shampoo I will ever recommend!" —Brenda Spinache
6. An Alleyoop all-in-one razor — a TSA-approved gadget with a refillable spray bottle, shea butter moisturizing bar, and two triple-blade razor cartridges. The design is genius, but even better, the moisturizing bar won't melt, so if you're traveling somewhere hot, it'll fare just fine.
Promising review: "This is too fabulous! Especially for a mere $15. It has this tiny squirt bottle for filling with water, there’s a moisture bar, and two razor blades. Just for kicks, I shaved my legs watching TV. It does a great job! Perfect for travel, the gym, your BFF's house, the movies, etc. I love it." —Xine
7. A Bluetooth-enabled mask if falling asleep on vacation is not your forte. Slip this baby on, turn on your favorite thunderstorm simulator, and it's like you never left home.
After a bout of pandemic-induced insomnia I picked up one of these USB-chargeable masks and can honestly say it was LIFE changing. If you're sensitive to light or sound, this mask is where it's at. The contoured, cool-to-the-touch eye pads are super cozy and extra padding on the bridge of the nose ensures no light seeps in. I was concerned about feeling the headphones through the mask and not being able to sleep in my usual position (mountain climber, the hand's down comfiest position), but they really are unnoticeable. I can sleep through the night with it on and the Velcro straps have never once gotten stuck in my hair. The battery also lasts for a full 10 hours, so I don't have to worry about my audio going out right as I'm dozing off.
Promising review: "This is the best thing I have ordered in a long time! I work nights and recently took a travel position. Staying in hotels is fun until your neighbor is loud or the highway traffic is horrible. The speakers on this are quality! The only thing I heard was the rain and thunder from my app. The rain was so clear sounding I could easily visualize each drop hitting the ground. I was about to fall asleep when the thunder kicked in and seriously scared me to pieces! Highly recommend!" —Dana Harris
8. A set of Avarelle rounded or extra-large hydrocolloid patches that can suck all the gunk out of your whiteheads while you sleep. Idk about you, but my skin INSTANTLY knows when I'm away from home and acts up like nobody's business.
Promising review: "I’ve been experimenting with these for the last month and a half, and I am in love. They are really thin and blend into my highly freckled face incredibly well...I have gone out in public twice with them on, because when I did my last second mirror check before I got out of the car, I didn’t notice I had them on! While they absolutely help clean out the skin underneath, the biggest thing it does for me is stops me from touching my face. When I'm stressed out, I will absentmindedly touch/run my hands along my face and jaw constantly. Now, when I notice I’m doing that, I run into the bathroom and put these on any spots I have. Since they are thin and stick really well, I am able to leave them alone and stop touching my face." —MelsBells
9. A padded tank that 1) looks incredibly cute and 2) eliminates the need for a bra.
Promising review: "Honestly saw this on TikTok and contemplated getting it for a long time. I’m so glad I committed! It’s extremely comfortable. The padding is amazing so you don’t have to worry about a bra underneath at all. You can wear it with sweats or leggings to the gym or even dress it up for a night out. Considering more colors for sure!" —Kristyn Long
10. Or, if you want to support a small biz, a crewneck brami — AKA a 2-in-1 bra top — so you can still ditch your usual underwire but still get alllll the support you need.
Klassy Network is a woman-founded small biz from Natalie Rogers. Each of the brand's brami tops is designed with removable padding and you can even buy extras if you need/want!
Promising review: "Love this top so much! The medium fits perfectly! I was expecting the thin pads similar to what is in a swimsuit or sports bra, but these pads feel more like an actual bra and gives good coverage and support! The length hits perfect. 👌 10/10 would recommend" —Heather K.
And here's more from former BuzzFeeder Chantel Turner who's a big fan!:
"I wish that every top I owned was a Brami top so I could trash all of my traditional bras. I own a few of their shirts in different styles and they are absolutely amazing! Somehow the shirts provide the support of a bra without you having to actually wear a bra. It feels extremely comfortable. The fabric is soft and very well made. I truly do wish that there was a way to apply this fabulous non-bra bra technology to every single blouse."
