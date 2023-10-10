BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If You're Only Going To Check Out 10 Home Deals Before Fall Prime Day Ends, It Should Be These

    If you’ve got limited time and a limited budget but want to upgrade your home, these 10 deals are handpicked just for you.

    Chelsea Stuart
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Samantha Wieder
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

    1. Up to 59% off an artificial fir Christmas tree because the holidays will be here before we know it!

    artificial tree next to a fireplace
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I absolutely love it. Nobody could tell it was fake because it's  so full. It was on sale, too. It was originally like $429 or something like that and I got it for $129. I thought I would never ever get a fake one but this brand is very expensive and for $129 that was a steal." —JF

    Price: $116 for the 6-foot tree (originally $279.99; available in various sizes though not all are on sale)

    2. 24% off a human-sized dog bed if you secretly wish you could Freaky Friday with your pup and trade your 9–5 for their nap-all-day lifestyle.

    model in human-size dog bed
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I don't know who is happier, me or the dog. Of course, he loves the included blanket very much. I use it in our sun room to read with him happily lying beside me." —Kindle Customer

    Price: $151.99 (originally $199.99; available in five colors)

    3. Up to 66% off a reclined lounge chair you can sink into as you load up your DVR'd episodes of Home Town, House Hunters, and Love It or List It.

    a reviewer&#x27;s tan chair with a throw blanket draped over it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It was better than I expected! I thought the faux leather would look a little cheaper but everyone who came over asked if I got it at West Elm! It’s not the most comfortable chair just because it’s low but it’s a perfect accent chair." —Anna D.

    Price: $99.99+ (originally $289.99; available in five styles).

    4. 45% off a Roomba robot vacuum so you can watch your house get cleaned without even having to get up from the couch. Technology can be great.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run every day. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep everyday!" —Kathryn P.

    Price: $164.99 (originally $299.99)

    5. Or 43% off a Hoover ~PowerMax~ vacuum designed with pet households in mind — it has a HEPA filter, multipurpose pet tools, and an extra-large dirt container so you can clean for longer. I stopped sneezing just thinking about this.

    Reviewer&#x27;s dog next to the vacuum full of pet hair
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This vacuum is AMAZING! I have two dogs and two cats, meaning I have a lot of hair, dander, sand, and dirt in my home. This vacuum gets ALL the hair off everything. Has attachments to reach hair in hard to reach areas! The suction power is so strong, gets every grain of sand." —Ally C.

    Price: $119.99 (originally $209.99)

    6. 42% off a set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! You just might want to ditch your expensive sheets for these babies after the first night.

    A reviewers made bed with white sheets and review text &quot;so soft and comfy&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about these sheets. I was waking up at night HOT all the time and thinking it was a physical thing for me personally. I was reading online and stumbled on these and thought 'Hmmm...wonder if my uber-expensive sheets are actually making me hot at night??' I ordered these and I'm sleeping like a baby now. No more night sweats. Ordering some for my son as well. Game changer! High quality and exceptional price." —J. Marshall

    Price: $29.72+ (originally $47.97+; available in sizes twin–California king, plus sheet sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and 40 colors and patterns).

    7. Up to 33% off the Samsung Frame TV — if you don't want to waste wall space on a regular TV, this is a must. You can display classical paintings, photographs, and modern art with the click of a button on the anti-reflective matte screen — and then turn on your favorite show when you're ready to binge!

    reviewer&#x27;s tv with painting on it and five star review text saying &quot;wow! best tv I ever purchased&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After months of research, we finally decided to get the Frame TV for our newly renovated kitchen and this did not disappoint! We mounted a media box behind the TV in the wall so everything is sleek and cordless. The picture quality is amazing and I simply adore the art subscription, there are SO many beautiful choices. On top of that, I can easily upload family photos. This TV is well worth the money." —Lindsey

    Price: $997.99+ (originally $1,497.99 for the 55-inch)

    8. 37% off a Dyson Purifier Cool (its best price yet!), which works as both an air purifier *and* a fan — complete with both a HEPA filter and an additional filter designed to remove odors and gases including VOCs. It even senses changes in air quality, and reacts accordingly!

    A reviewer&#x27;s nickel and gold fan
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "At first, I was a little concerned about spending $649 not including tax to get this however, being someone who suffers from asthma, and also having 44 animals in the room, air circulation, airflow as well as proper filtration is absolutely essential. I also live in California which deals with fires from time to time so it’s very important to have a high quality filter. One thing I want to state do not buy the cheap third-party filters for the system. They will not filter as you want only buy genuine OEM Dyson filters which you can purchase from their website. You cannot get official Dyson filters on Amazon, however this product exceeds absolutely everything I was looking for it even lets you know what type of substances it is filtering with its active air purification system. This is a easy way to take your filtration up a notch. Put your money where your breathing is, you won’t regret it. Fantastic, worth every penny." —AlexanderJacobs

    Price: $474.99 (originally $749.99), and shop all the Dyson deals here

    9. 34% off a plush comforter because it'll pretty much transform your bedroom into a luxury suite at a 5-star hotel. Literally all you have to do is put it on top of your bed. You're welcome.

    White comforter on a bed
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is our second one of these comforters. Our first lasted four years and is still in pretty good shape, but I wanted a new color. I am so impressed by the quality and price of these. I ordered the extended queen size this time, and it is perfectly roomy! Definitely recommend. They aren't super hot, and we even use ours in the summer." —Cassie T.

    Price: $23.36+ (originally $34.99; available in six colors and in eight sizes)

    10. Up to 43% off an 11-piece cookware set that's perfect if you're in the market for a first-time set or looking to level up your current mismatched options with something better.

    Cooking set in a cream white color
    Amazon

    The 11-piece set comes with an 8-inch frying pan, a 10-inch frying pan, a 10-inch sauté pan, a 2-quart saucepan, a 3-quart sauce pan, two fridge storage lids, two silicone lids, and two removable handles.

    Promising review: "Very cute set of pots and pans. They are compact and store well; the removable handles are genius. Good quality. I haven’t really had food stick, and they wash easily. Very happy with this purchase!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: An 11-piece set for $79.99 (originally $139.99; available in various colors and set options)

    Reviews in this post have been edited for length and/or clarity.

