If You're Only Going To Check Out 10 Black Friday Home Deals, It Should Be These

Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.
We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!
2. Up to 80% off at Wayfair — including up to 70% off mattresses, 65% off living room seating, 65% off bedroom furniture, and more.
4. Up to 30% off everything at Casper — a deal that's certain to have you sleeping very well at night.
Looking for even more Black Friday deals? Check out some of our top picks:
Reviews in this post have been edited for length and/or clarity.