28 TikTok-Viral Pieces Of Clothing That Won’t Cost You An Arm And A Leg

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers reviewers say are comparable to Lululemon Align Joggers — but for less than 30 bucks. 💃 🤸
Promising review: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" —Courtney
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 20 colors).
2. A classic Hanes sweatshirt you can throw on in two seconds on those days when you want to go get a coffee but you don't want to take any time to switch from your indoor clothes to your outdoor clothes.
Promising review: "I, a 16-year-old girl, got a medium to have an oversized fit. For the people who came here from TikTok: IT'S AWESOME. The material is so soft, and it’s a great price to put together that mini pleated skirt and collar outfit. I ordered the navy blue to see how it would fit first, and I’ll 100% be ordering other colors." —abby
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Get it from Amazon for $11+ (available in sizes S–5XL and 30 colors).
3. A ribbed workout jumpsuit if the ***only thing*** you miss about private school or your first fast-food job was the convenience of throwing on your uniform and getting out the door.
Promising review: "Absolutely one of my fav purchases from Amazon, thanks to TikTok. It literally snatched me up, it gives what it’s supposed to be giving. I’m going to buy more in other colors I love it that much. It’s tight and structured to fit your body. I got my regular size. It’s not see-through at all. Very good material. Definitely buy!!!" —Kaylie Ohneck
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and six colors).
4. A split-hem mini skirt that basically pairs with any old top in your closet. A chunky knit? ✔️ A sheer blouse? ✔️ A crisp white tee? ✔️ ✔️
Check out a TikTok of the split hem skirt in action.
Promising review: "This skirt came exactly as I would have hoped! Great stretch, which helped because I have a bigger butt and tiny waist, but still thick enough material where it was not see-through could wear without tights, etc. Super cute with the slit, and I'm glad I bought it." —Jordyn Brown
Get it from Amazon for $30.99 (available in sizes XXS–3X and 23 styles).
5. And a pair of opaque thermal tights if you're a mini skirt wearer to your absolute core. With these, you don't have to put away your fave bottoms regardless of the weather.
Promising reviews: "I saw someone on TikTok talk about these so I bought them. I am so happy I did, they're very warm and stretch. They fit me perfectly. I can’t wait to get skirts so I can wear them." —Eren
"The warmest tights ever. I have several pairs of fleece tights, but these are by far the warmest. I live in Kansas, so it is common for us to have 20mph north winds during the winter. A 40-degree day can feel like 20 degrees and a 20-degree day can feel like 0 or below. I usually wear skirts or dresses to work so I need something warm on my legs. These tights paired with a skirt and boots are warmer than a pair of pants. They are also very soft and comfortable and fit great. I just ordered another pair and will most likely order a third pair in another color." —Cindy Henley
Get them from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in women's sizes S–XL, two colors, and in two-packs with various color combos).
6. A pair of flared high-waisted crossover leggings reviewers say are just as good as their pricier counterparts from Aerie, Alo, and Lululemon.
Promising review: "Love these! Wish they did not go viral on TikTok, as they are now hard to find." —Jamie Zins
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 11 colors).
7. An oversized sweater-vest which is the *choice* grandma/grandpa knit couture. Throw it on over a crisp button-down and you're in business, baby.
Check out a TikTok of the Houndstooth sweater vest.
Promising review: "Love this! Well worth the price! I paired it with a white turtleneck underneath, but the options are limitless here. Was surprised at the quality of this item.... It’s very soft and thick, which isn’t wasn’t what I expected at all. Would definitely, and might, buy again very soon!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in sizes S–L and five styles).
8. A strapless mesh bustier if you own a bajillion bottoms but never seem to have a worthy top to wear them out with. PS: reviewers with bigger busts — like G and H cups — even swear by its support!
Promising review: "I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another midsized girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely. I got lots of compliments on it! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThings for over twice the price." —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes 00–20 and in 15 colors).
9. A fuzzy three-piece loungewear set that's sure to pass for Skims but honor your TJ Maxx budget.
Promising review: "No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much!" —Jenna
"Couldn't believe a TikTok recommendation could be this amazing! Got it as a gift and our daughter absolutely adores it. I never get the right gift for her because she's super picky but this was a stunner!" —Kaye
Get the three-piece set from Amazon for $53.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 28 colors).
10. A pair of fleece-lined leggings ready to help you stay snug and looking ultra-fab! The much-loved bottoms have a wide waistband that stays in place and they're made from a moisture-wicking fabric that's certain to keep ya nice and cozy.
Check them out on TikTok.
Promising review: "I bought this pair of leggings initially so I could have something warm and comfortable to wear while working at home that wasn't just a pair of sweatpants — they ended up becoming a staple of my workout wardrobe too! I ended up getting two more pairs in the no-pocket style so I can cycle through them during the week for my outdoor walks/runs. Fit-wise, if you're not looking for something super-snug, I'd suggest going a size up. Long story short: I love these, and if you're looking for warm leggings, either for working out or for lounging around the house, you should get a pair of these." —Beth Lynn Nolen
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL, in 24 colors, and in three different pocket options).
11. A structured blazer with a classic collar and lapel you can layer over a button-up for an interview or over a band tee for the photo shoot you scheduled with your BFF, 'cause you need new pics for LinkedIn and your dating profile.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this. And I don’t regret it at all. I’ll buy all the colors. Fits great." —Marissa
Get it from Amazon for $43.81+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and 17 colors/styles).
12. A ribbed long-sleeve boatneck "brami" — aka a two-in-one bra top — so you can still ditch your usual underwire but still get alllll the support you need.
Check out a TikTok of brami tops in action.
Klassy Network is a woman-founded small biz by Natalie Rogers. Each of the brand's brami tops is designed with removable padding and you can even buy extras if you need/want!
Promising review: "I am so happy they are making more flowy options for those of us who don’t want a tight fit. This is so great I’m going to get another one because I’m going to be living in it. I can leave it up for more of a boat neck or pull it down over my shoulders. The fabric is comfy and not too warm. I could wear this right into spring. I would love to see a short sleeve summer version with an a-line flowy top like this." —Tracy M.
Get it from Klassy Network for $52 (available in sizes XXS–3XL and in three colors).