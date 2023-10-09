BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    35 Things I'm Willing To Bet You’ll Buy Without A Second Thought

    Including a must-have tumbler for all of my fellow horror fans.

    Chelsea Stuart
    by Chelsea Stuart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A set of nail decals in a cutesy pumpkin pattern or dark starry design that will have people asking how you can afford such detailed manicures every week.

    Tattoorary / Etsy

    Tattoorary is a Netherlands-based small temporary tattoo and nail decal business from owner/designer/photographer/illustrator Wilma Boekholt.

    Promising review: (for the pumpkin design) "These are perfect, adorable little Halloween designs to make any nails pop during the holiday. I can't wait to try these out when it gets closer to the season. Thank you very much! =)" —Jennifer Kist

    Get them from Tattoorary on Etsy for $4; the pumpkins here and the stars here.

    2. A motion-detecting toilet light so you (hopefully) don't wake yourself up in the middle of the night when you run to pee.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    The night-light is compatible with any toilet thanks to its adjustable, flexible arm that can be bent.

    Promising review: “Calming, creepy, soothing, eerie, beautiful, functional, needed. It is strangely satisfying to enter the bathroom in the dead of night and see the brilliant blue light glowing from between the lid and the seat. And to lift the lid and be greeted by a welcoming portal of soft brilliant light to guide you to intended target. Magic.” —Crypticmood

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in packs of one, two, and three).

    3. An initial pendant on a box chain if you want to keep your boo close at heart. Or, actually, your dog — I'd probably get one for my dog.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Legit the cutest, most affordable, and trendiest necklace I own. I am very impressed with the quality for the price. I haven’t had it very long, but I can see this lasting for me for a long time as long as I take care of it." —KaLea Keefer

    Get it from Amazon for $11.69 (all letters of the alphabet are available).

    4. An all-natural, vegan stain-removing stick capable of ridding the most PERSISTENT stains, from grease and blood to dirt and grass. Swipe some on to the stain and then wash your garment as you usually would — you don't even have to launder it immediately!

    a pile of stain sticks
    Shady Creek Naturals / Etsy

    Shady Creek Farm is a family-owned small cleaning biz based in Dallas, North Carolina. Using their stain stick is *so* simple. Just wet whatever is stained and then give it a good rub with the solid formula before throwing it back in the wash. 

    Promising review: "Amazing, amazing! This stain remover has gotten grass stains, mud stains, bloodstains, and ink stains off clothes. Nothing has worked so good before. I love this! Will definitely order more!!" —Sasha Gonzalez

    Get it from Shady Creek Farm on Etsy for $5.

    5. A wad preventer to ensure your sheets don't tangle themselves up into a Boy Scout badge–worthy knot *and* not even get clean in the process.

    a model showing a pair of sheets with the wad preventer
    Amazon

    Wad-Free is a small biz from Cyndi Bray. Their products are made in the USA. Just pop the corners of your flat or fitted sheet into the device and you'll never have to deal with tangling and twisting again! Believe it or not (I mean believe it...the reviews are there) the manufacturer even says that your sheets will dry 75% faster and with fewer wrinkles.

    Promising review: "I was skeptical when I first heard about these, but I saw good reviews and gave them a try. I immediately regretted not getting more so I could do a full load of just sheets but even having only two was a huge help. These things WORK. I'm buying four more right now." —Juliet S.

    Get it from Amazon or Wad-Free for $19.99.

    6. A set of "day of the week" closet organizers for kids *or* adults so you can wake up knowing exactly what you're wearing and save yourself from trying on every single top you own.

    White Loft / Etsy, White Loft/Etsy

    Each set includes five hangers for Monday through Friday.

    White Loft is an Austin-based, woman-owned small business that specializes in growth charts, gifts, and home organization.

    Promising review: "These are great! They’ll absolutely make mornings easier with clothes pre-selected for the week. My kindergartner will easily be able to get himself dressed for school. I plan to buy these for my other kids as well so my husband can dress our kids in clothes that actually work together (ha!). Great quality and great idea!" —Stephanie

    Get a set of five from White Loft on Amazon for $34.95+, on Etsy for $31.46+, or direct from their website for $24.95 (available in various styles at all retailers).

    7. A lightweight closet system that can hold up to 16 T-shirts at once so you don't have to waste bureau space on raggedy PJs and tees that are on their last legs and should really be converted into cleaning rags already.

    Long rectangular holder with hooks on the end and 16 t-shirts rolled being held in the keeper, all nice and organized
    The Roll Keeper / Etsy

    The Roll Keeper is a woman-owned small business from Kelso, Washington. Check out this helpful video that shows you how to load and unload the Roll Keeper!

    Promising review: "Our family is growing, and I realized there's a lot of space in a closet that isn't being used. That's how I came across these, and now I have them in all the closets. They make getting clothes so easy, and now we have more space for the growing family! XOXO!" —Megan

    Get it from The Roll Keeper on Etsy for $17.99 or from Amazon Handmade for $23.99 (available in black or off-white).

    8. A set of macaron-shaped storage containers where you can store your leftovers from dinner. Jury is out on whether or not you'll actually eat them, but one thing's for certain: You'll ooh and aah over them every time you open the fridge.

    four macaron-shaped containers in orange, yellow, green, and pink
    Amazon

    If you have a tendency to leave your leftovers in the fridge for too long and then just chuck the container in the trash instead of washing it, these may persuade you to stay on top of things!

    Get a set of four from Crystalia on Amazon for $22.95.

    9. A pair of prism spectacles if you have a boatload of work to get done but just don't see yourself sitting upright today...

    a reviewer using the glasses to read on their kindle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I didn't know what I was missing until I used this. My life is now complete. If you enjoy comfort and lazy binge-watching but don't care how ridiculous you look wearing these, then you have found Nirvana. My glasses fit in these just fine. Takes a minute to get used to, then it becomes your reason to live. Expect people to laugh at you, but forgive them for they know not what they are missing." —Michael Boyd

    Get them from Amazon for $11.95.

    10. A self-watering planter for the succulent lover who can barely down enough H2O themselves. The felt tongues suck up ~just~ enough water for plants to thrive and once they've outgrown their adorable lil' pots, they can be replanted.

    the mini self-watering planters in dog, frog, cat, and panda designs
    Noted

    Noted is a small, Brooklyn, NY–based biz that partners with designers in Japan to create "cute and clever" products. 

    The teensy cat planter comes with wild strawberry seeds, the puppy with clover seeds, the panda with sweet basil seeds, and the frog with peppermint seeds. 

    Get them from Noted for $16.75 (currently available in four designs).

    11. A touchless vacuum you can sweep debris right into. No more song and dance with your dust pan trying to brush up every last speck of dust.

    The touchless vacuum in black
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Housework has a lot to teach about physics, math, and philosophy. There is no greater reminder of the Sisyphean fight against entropy than household chores, and Zeno's paradox is exemplified by the little line of dirt left behind by the dustpan, reducing in magnitude by half each time you try to sweep it up, and yet you can never make it go away. The existential crisis I have every time I clean my house has been alleviated by the EyeVac. Just sweep the undesirable atoms (cat hair and litter) into the sensor zone of the vacuum, and like an event horizon, the dirt disappears, sucked into the black hole of the EyeVac. Highly recommended." —Joy

    Get it from Amazon for $149+ (available in 11 colors).

    12. A luggage-mounted cup caddy because if you're anything like me, coffee is HIGH on your list of airport priorities and you could likely use an extra hand to carry it.

    gray cup caddy holding a Starbucks coffee and cellphone attached to a carry-on suitcase handle
    amazon.com

    Just make sure your drink lids are on securely so you don't end up with spills!

    Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip

    Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in 38 colors/styles). 

    13. A Scream-inspired coffee cup from which you can sip your seasonal drink of choice. It isn't a PSL from Starbucks, but it *is* still caffeine.

    Lauren Kay Handmade / Etsy

    Lauren Kay Handmade is a small business based in Cape Coral, Florida. If Scream isn't your Halloween aesthetic of choice, check out their shop for tonsss of other seasonal designs!

    Promising review: "Omg!! What can I say!!! I love it! Soooo cute! And it’s color changing! Love, love, love!! Very cool! Super cute 🥰 Thank you" —nora marton

    Get it from Lauren Kay Handmade on Etsy for $15.99+ (originally $24.99+; available with or without a lid and straw and with or without color-changing vinyl).

    14. A biodegradeable bacon sponge on which you can drain grease from fried foods because you could not only clog your *own* drain if you dispose of it improperly, but your whole neighborhood sewer line as well.

    a pile of freshly cooked bacon on top of the bacon sponge
    Amazon Handmade

    FYI: The towel absorbs 10 (!) times it's weight in grease and absorbs liquids 20 times faster than other fabrics. Plus, it comes from a woman-owned small business based in Denver, Colorado. 

    Promising review: "This is great. I don’t like using loads of paper towels in draining meat, but I didn’t know what else to use. The bacon sponge is absorbent and easy to clean. It performs as advertised and makes me feel better about eliminating another source of waste." —PamelaRenee

    Get it from Green City Living on Amazon Handmade for $14.99.

    15. A pillow-top mattress pad you can sink into like you're in a slo-mo mattress commercial. Just don't go trying to balance a glass of red wine on it, OK?

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    The breathable, deep-pocket topper hugs your mattress like a fitted sheet, so you don't have to worry about it popping off in the middle of the night. Plus — major plus — it's machine washable, so you don't have to drag it to the dry-cleaner's.

    Promising review: "Whoaaa this thing is amazing. I have a very expensive, firm mattress, that I bought when I was younger. The firm thing just wasn’t working for me anymore. I had a foam mat but it still was too hard. So I got this, put this over the foam mat and it’s like a new mattress. I slept like a rock last night. Haven’t slept that good in a long time. I also like that it’s attached to the mattress pad, so it’s not sliding all over. Highly recommend if you’re looking to fix a mattress and not have to spend money on a new one." —Julie

    Get it from Amazon for $74.91+ (available in sizes twin–California king and in two colors).

    16. A padded tank that 1) looks incredibly cute and 2) eliminates the need for a bra. If the last 18 months have taught me anything about myself, it's that #2 is my new way of life.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So! Here’s the tea for my large-chested ladies. I’m 36/38F and have a relaxed breast shape so I was very pleasantly surprised that this worked on me. It is by no means a sports bra for a large-chested woman, but definitely a cute and casual look for relaxing at home or just wanting to feel confident in something a little more revealing while not wearing a bra! While I definitely don’t think this is perfection, for $20, it’s awesome." —Morgan Barton

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in women's sizes S–XXL and in 19 colors).

    17. A foot file if you're sick of your cracked heels catching on your sheets while you try to fall asleep. Just typing that makes me cringeeeee.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "OMG, these should be standard issue to every human. I’ve bought them all — the cheap foot files and the expensive ones. None of them remotely compare to this one. I thought I was doomed to have course heels forever, but no more! With just one use, my heels are fabulous! The calluses this thing removed were absolutely disgusting, but I couldn’t be happier. You won’t be disappointed!" —JMart

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95.

    18. A set of heel caps so you don't become one with the earth next time you attend an outdoor wedding. ('Tis the season, according to everyone I went to high school with!)

    plastic flower-shaped cap on stiletto heel keeping it from sinking into gravel
    Amazon

    BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly put these to the test as a bridesmaid in a friend's wedding:

    "When my friend asked me to be a bridesmaid and I learned I'd be walking on grass for the ceremony, I got a bit worried. What's a klutz with a high center of gravity to do while trying not to 1) fall down in front of approximately 150 guests or 2) keel over while quietly stifling tears during her friends' vows? Buy some Heel Stoppers, that's what! I was able to easily slip them onto the glitter-encrusted heels (and later remove them with no damage to the heels).

    On the day of the ceremony, these sturdy pieces of plastic made the heels much easier to walk in and prevented me from aerating the lawn. My feet still hurt to high heavens because those gorgeous shoes don't have a lot of support for a seldom stiletto-wearer like me. Out of all the dough I spent on my bridesmaid ensemble, these were the biggest bang for my buck!"

    Get a pair on Amazon for $11.99 (available in four sizes).

    19. A simple back-seat purse holder because the last time your bag got dumped whilst you took a sharp turn, you had to spend 10 minutes picking up all of your coins, lip balms, and Chipotle receipts.

    purse hanging from black hook attached to front seat headrest pole
    Amazon

    The hooks have a side-opening attachment for easy install, so worry not. No seats will be harmed in the organization of this car.

    Promising review: "I love these! I recently purchased a smaller car and don't have room for my purse in the front seat anymore. These hooks are awesome and sturdy." —Erin

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99 (also available in beige).

    20. A drain cover guaranteed to add ~inches~ of extra water to your bubble bath. No more readjusting every five minutes so all parts of your body can experience what it's like to actually be underwater!

    A before and after of a bathtub filled as far as it can be filled without the cover and then with the cover which is about 3-4 inches higher
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a great item to add to your bath time routine! I usually take a bath once or twice a week as a way to unwind, but the tubs in my house aren't very deep and the water drains through the overflow drain very quickly. This makes it so that the water stays in and you won't have to choose what part of your body to keep under the warm water. It's easy to use and install; it just takes a few seconds to make sure all of the suction cups are in place." —Karen B

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in nine colors).

    21. A pair of tube squeezers sure to extract every last drop of toothpaste so you can work smarter, not harder. No more fruitless wringing or throwing away extra product.

    Sally Elshorafa / BuzzFeed

    Promising reviews: "These work great. The key twists the empty section of the tube easily so every bit of the toothpaste is used with no fuss. Have one for my husband and I and for each of the two kids. Highly recommend this product. Update February 2021: All four of these are still working and looking great after couple years of constant use. Super pleased!" —Chelley Patterson

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $7.20+ (available in two color combinations).

    22. A two-pack of draft blockers because *your* name is on the utility bill and you'll be damned if you pay even a penny for any cool or hot air that Houdinis its way out of the house.

    a white draft-blocker on the bottom of a door
    Amazon

    Plus, it'll help muffle outside noises — something particularly helpful if you live in an apartment building or with noisy roommates.

    Promising review: "I’ll admit I was skeptical of these at first but after applying them to four of our doors we are thrilled! We live in an older home that is in no way energy efficient ;-) we got these to help keep the hot summer heat out of the house. We have only had them for a short time but they look so good! They actually upgrade the doors a bit ;-) the application went well and it is a firm hold. The flooring in our house meets the door almost so there’s not much room for movement and these stay put firmly when opening and closing the door." —AHA

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $7.95+ (available in five colors).

    23. A set of silicone baking mats that'll replace reams and reams of parchment paper. If Netflix's 10+ reality cooking competitions have inspired you to spend more time in the kitchen, they'll pay for themselves in no time.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These baking mats are absolutely fantastic. The quality is superb, and SUCH a good price. I use them for just about everything I put in the oven. From oven pizzas, cookies, you name it! I also love that besides food sliding easily off the nonstick surface, that they help protect all my baking sheets and such. Update: I’ve had these mats and used them almost daily for nearly a year now. They still look brand new and I have had no problems with staining, melting, or wear. These things are fantastic and have paid for themselves many times over with their superior nonstick surface and ease of cleanup." —Jezzhani

    Get them from Amazon for $14.24+ (available in sets of two, three, and four and in two colors).

    24. A five-pack of gel pens so your journal entries dated September 22 through December 21 will be in appropriately autumnal shades.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "These pens are very cute. I bought these after seeing them in a TikTok video, (I'm 28 and ashamed!) But the colors are matte and very pretty. They write nicely. Very smooth. Will purchase again." —Catherine E Drew II

    Get them from Amazon for $7.50+ (available in seven color combinations).

    25. A HyperChiller beverage cooler that allows you to turn hot coffee into iced coffee in 60 seconds flat. Just fill the container with water and keep it in your freezer so it's always ready when you need it.

    The frozen black canister next to a glass of iced coffee
    Amazon

    The dishwasher-safe container can also be used to chill tea, juice, wine, or whatever else you feel like drinking. No water comes into contact with your beverage, so you don't have to worry about dilution, either.

    Promising review: "I am an avid (i.e., daily) iced coffee drinker, but I have been extremely hesitant to make my own iced coffee at home because I didn’t want the bitter flavor from two-day-old coffee or the watered-down nature of just adding ice to coffee. Thanks to the HyperChiller, I have now found a solution!!! The HyperChiller worked like a CHARM today!!! I was able to create my own iced coffee directly from my coffee maker in the comfort of my own home. I guarantee this item will be used frequently! Great job!" —Chelsea

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in five colors).

    26. A macramé fruit hammock so your bananas, apples, and oranges can enjoy their last days on Earth in comfort. Little do they know they're about to be devoured. 😈

    Knapps Knots / Etsy

    KnappsKnots is a San Diego–based small business from Anastasia Knapp.

    Promising review: "Absolutely loved it! Perfect if you have little counter space." —Jessi

    Get it from KnappsKnots on Etsy for $27.90+ (available in two sizes and 11 colors).

    27. A multipack of bra extenders because bodies change and bras are freakin' expensive!! Instead of replacing your undergarments, get the right fit with these easy-to-use straps.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I would rate these more than 5 stars if possible. These extenders are so much more comfortable than the kind without elastic in them. Really pleased with the quality (and quantity) included in this set. Would definitely order more in the future." —67241

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $5.49 (available in three different size combinations).

    28. A set of silicone stove-counter gap covers so you won't attract unwanted critters after flinging pasta into the 1/2-inch crevice for the third time this week. We all know nobody is actually cleaning it out (don't try to lie to me), so go ahead and do yourself a favor.

    A reviewer&#x27;s photo of the black gap cover used alongside their stove
    amazon.com

    The covers just slip right into the gap — there's no adhesive involved — so you can easily remove and clean them whenever necessary.

    Promising review: "I've been using these for about a week on my new freestanding range. When they removed my old range, I was really surprised to see how much stuff had slipped through! Now when I cook, I can see the splatters and seasonings left on the silicone that would have fallen between the stove and the counter. These gap fillers really do clean up easily, too. Although they are that extra thing to clean, I prefer that to knowing there's a mess hiding in the cracks." —JMom

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three sizes and colors).

    29. A terra-cotta bear that, when presented with a bag of brown sugar, will bravely say, "I volunteer as tribute!"

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This adorable little guy can be used a few different ways. To keep things like brown sugar and fresh cookies nice and moist, soak it in some water and then place it in the same container. On the flip side, keep things like chips and crackers nice and crispy by using it dry.

    Promising review: "Not only do I use one of these little fellows for my brown sugar, I picked up a tip from someone else. If you take one of these little guys and don't run him under water, but leave him perfectly dry, he will help keep your electronics such as cameras dry in the camera bags during humid months by absorbing the humidity. How perfect is that? A multitasking little fellow. Well worth getting multiples of. I'm sure I can find other uses as well." —A.B.A.

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99.

    30. A grooming glove so you can give your dog all the love they desire while covertly brushing away mats and tangles, too. Use it on wet or dry fur (it's great in the bath) and on your feline friends as well.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Fantastic dog-grooming aid! Our older rescue dog isn't too keen on the routine dog-brushing stuff, but her thick coat really needs the grooming — this dog-grooming glove is the exact right answer. Put the glove on, pet the dog, and all that loose hair comes away leaving her coat feeling so much smoother and softer, without causing her to be nervous or upset over a brushing. Highly recommend, and yes I'm going to be ordering as gifts for a couple of other dog owners I know!" —DSP

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in three colors).

    31. A pair of scrunchie-style Apple Watch bands that won't pinch your wrist or leave you with an angry red circle of skin. If you're already used to wearing hair ties, there's really no difference!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are super comfortable and more breathable than most other bands! I picked this up because a coworker recommended I get them for my new Apple Watch to help with the heat rash and tightness on my wrist and oh my goddddds. This is a blessing." —Victoria Gullick

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes S/M and M/L and in 20 color/style combinations).

    32. A pouch of foaming garbage disposal cleaner to eliminate the special stank that can only be produced after years of shredding up meat, produce, and whatever that mystery blob was that came out of your long-lost Tupperware.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Each pouch of lemon-scented formula gets you four uses. Dump a pack into your disposal (while off at first!), run the water just a bit, and then start it and watch as the blue foam gets to work eliminating odors and loosening up nasties that have been caught down there for who knows how long.

    Promising review: "These are amazing! I was skeptical at first but I followed the directions (which are super easy) and was grossed out and satisfied at the same time to see the gunk that was removed. You put the entire packet down your disposal (I read that twice too) and magic happens in under two minutes! That is what I call powerful and successful cleaning! The scent is super clean and light with a hint of lemon. These will definitely be a cleaning staple for me." —KPITT

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.98.

    33. A set of four sheet fasteners that are basically like suspenders for your mattress, because nothing ruins a morning like having the corner of your fitted sheet pop off as you roll over.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Amazing product. I am an architect. I hate a messed-up bed. I bought these clips. Did I say amazing? This is THE BEST way to put on the clips: By flipping the fitted corners of the sheet up onto the top of the bed surface, applying the clips there, and THEN pulling everything back under the mattress. Once the clips are on, flip the fitted corner back down over the mattress and look at the great result. All of the excess fabric vanishes completely. I was expecting some kind of big pucker even while the sheets stayed in place, but there was nothing but tight, smooth fabric." —Steven P. Gray

    Get a set of four (one for each corner!) from Amazon for $7.19+ (available in three colors).

    34. A pair of dainty huggie hoops *so* lightweight and comfortable, you won't even have to take them off when you sleep or chat away on your phone for hours.

    A model wearing two gold huggie hoops
    Amanda Deer Jewelry

    Amanda Deer Jewelry is a woman-owned, woman-run small biz based in Austin, Texas. 

    Promising review: "I received these three weeks ago and I haven't taken them off! I suspect I never will. If you're looking for some everyday earrings that literally go with everything, these are the earrings you want. Can't wait to buy some more things!" —Mellissa R

    Get them from Amanda Deer Jewelry for $44 (available in gold and silver). 

    35. And a cropped mock turtleneck brami — AKA a two-in-one bra + cami — so you can ditch your usual underwire but still get alllll the support you need.

    Klassy Network

    Klassy Network is a woman-founded small biz from Natalie Rogers. Each of the brand's brami tops is designed with removable padding and you can even buy extras if you need/want!

    Promising review: "Love this top so much! The medium fits perfectly! I was expecting the thin pads similar to what is in a swimsuit or sports bra, but these pads feel more like an actual bra and gives good coverage and support! The crop length hits perfect 👌 10/10 would recommend" —Heather K.

    Get it from Klassy Network for $42 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in three colors).

    Reviews in this post have been edited for length and/or clarity. 