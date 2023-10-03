31 Things To Decorate Your Home If Neutrals Are A "No' In Your Book

1. A contemporary end table if your space could use a little drip — both literally and figuratively.
Promising review: "I love the way it picks up color and plays with light and shadow. Amazing work of art. I highly recommend it. It arrived quickly, was boxed very well, and was super easy to set up. Light enough but also sturdy enough to stand safely." —Susan Stec
Get it from Amazon for $197.89+ (available in four finishes).
2. A faux taxidermy toucan (or narwhal, or bunny, etc., etc.) you can use to start up a wall of curious or zhuzh up your existing collection.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely love this toucan. Adorable colors and beautifully made. Really brings a whimsical pop of color into our baby's room. So happy with this purchase!" —Melissa
"Love, love. love him. I'm an adult who shops at Crate and Kids for myself!" —Martine
Get it from CB2 for $59 (available in five styles).
3. A vintage-inspired doormat with hexagonal tiles you can arrange into any design or saying you please — PG or X-rated.
Letterfolk is a Utah–based, couple–run small biz owned by Joanna and Johnny Galbraith. Their sturdy mats come with 150 interchangeable tiles.
Promising review: "I am obsessed with my Letterfolk tile mat! Such a fun way to decorate for ANY event! It's fun to lay out the designs and everyone always compliments them!" —Aubrey T.
Get it from Amazon (available in three sizes and two colors) or Letterfolk for $75+ (available in two sizes and four colors).
4. An Iris Apfel x Ruggable washable area rug so bright and attention-grabbing, no one will notice that you pushed your fiddle-leaf fig out of sight and carefully turned it around so only the good leaves are showing.
How does one throw an entire rug in the wash, you might ask? Well, Ruggable's options come in two parts: the decorative rug cover and a grippy rug pad. When you're ready to give your rug a wash, just separate the two pieces and throw the top layer in the wash. Easy as can be!
Promising review: "The rug is gorgeous and looks great in our dining room! I’ve already washed it once and it looks brand new. I will definitely be buying more Ruggables!" —Christina
Get it from Ruggable for $129+ (available in 11 sizes, 2 pile heights, 3 colors, and with a standard or premium rug pad).
5. An upholstered bed frame in basically every print imaginable. I know you think I'm hyperbolizing, but it literally comes in 98 different designs.
The Inside is a small home furnishings brand that partners with heritage design brands like Scalamandré (seen above) and Old World Weavers.
Promising review: "Seriously, for the money, this is the best bed on the market. It is SO sturdy, NO squeaking, makes our bedroom look a million times more put together, and only took around two hours to build." —EJ
Get it from The Inside for $1,039+ (available in sizes Twin–King and in 98 different patterns).
6. A set of animal kingdom wall hooks to serve as doormen so visitors can check in their keys and coats. Now, what should you name them...? Something to think about. 🤔
Promising review: "Love these! Great condition, good size, and easy install. I’m a big fan. Only need them to hold hats but suspect they can hold something with more weight. Would definitely recommend for any animal lover or someone looking for a pop of gold whimsy." —Kailey Laneve
Get a set of six from Amazon for $22.99.
7. A UFO-shaped cat box that not only looks stellar, but prevents your kitty baby from kicking litter all over the dang place.
Happy and Polly is a small business with all sorts of cutesy cat and dog products from carriers and scratching posts to water fountains and even apparel.
Get it from Happy and Polly for $179.99.
8. An Anthropologie sofa so chic, you may just faint on it the second it's delivered. The good news is it's so soft, your aging Millennial bones won't even feel a thing.
Promising review: "This sofa is stunning in person! The colors of the woven print are bright and contrast nicely with the green velvet cushion and piping. The shape complements the materials beautifully and offers support. It is quite large and very comfortable — could definitely be used as an extra place to sleep!" —Ettamarie
Get it from Anthropologie for $2,698.
9. A cow-print shelf where you can show off your favorite trinkets or store the perfectly curated jars of rice, pasta, and lentils you'll never actually cook. I love you being aspirational, though!
Promising review: "This is seriously the easiest shelf ever to mount! You use the little level that slides into the track to make sure it's level, then nail in the nails, and hang the shelf on it. It takes about three minutes! I really like the modern look of the metal. Love it!" —NewtoDIY
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $149.
10. A 3D flower wall hanging for those who have no desire (or ability) to keep an actual plant alive.
Wire and Mesh Art is a Goshen, Kentucky–based shop with wire decor in many different styles and colors.
Promising review: "This is a really gorgeous piece of wall art! I appreciate that it’s very delicate, yet still stands out — it's the perfect accent for the gallery wall in my bedroom. They also included a tiny accent butterfly with my order, which was so sweet and very much appreciated. Shipping was super quick and my item was securely packed. Can’t recommend this enough!" —Andrea DiBenedetto
Get it from Wire and Mesh Art for $25.50+ (originally $34+; available in four sizes and with or without a stem).
11. A bold peel-and-stick wallpaper you can use to create an accent wall or completely make over a bijou bathroom. Owning big cats — a la Joe Exotic — may be frowned upon, but these guys are kosher.
Small biz Walls Have Soul custom prints their sustainable peel-and-stick wallpapers in Las Vegas. While the wall coverings can be installed permanently, they're also great for renters as they can be removed with just water.
Promising review: "The paper was beautiful and easy to install. It is thick the color is beautiful." —Devone
Get it from Walls Have Soul on Etsy for $3+ (available in 16 sizes; can also order samples).
12. An adorable cow print ottoman with two horns and four widdle legs. While it'd make a great nursery piece, I think I'd want it in the living room so if my cat jumped up it'd look like she was entering her first rodeo.
Promising review: "I smiled when I saw this online and thought 'Why not?!' Turns out it is a really useful little ottoman and extremely comfortable. I love the touch of whimsy it brings to my living room." —Pamela M-L
Get it from Amazon for $74.99.