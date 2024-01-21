26 Things That’ll Make Your Kitchen Feel Like It Doubled It In Space

1. A magnetic stove shelf on which you can stack your go-to spices, oils, and kitschy salt and pepper shakers. It's also a convenient place to dry out a turkey wishbone if your family is into that tradition.
StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.
Check out a Tiktok of the StoveShelf in action.
Promising review: "I had no problems with install. It’s secure and doesn’t move, and I was genuinely surprised at how much counter space I freed up. Now, it makes more intuitive sense to reach in front of me for my frequently grabbed cooking items on the StoveShelf (EVOO, S&P, etc.) instead of reaching off to the side to wherever I set it down last." —Online Shopper
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in three sizes and in five finishes).
2. A set of two cabinet shelf organizers so you can elevate your mug collection and make room for more because look, you *will* be buying at least one next time you go to Target.
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE my new organizational wooden stands. They arrived today, as soon as I easily put them together I was surprised how great they looked. The texture is better than expected, very sturdy, looks great on my kitchen counter and turned my messy counter into a nice display of items I use daily. I’m so in love with these I’m going to buy more for other areas if the house and my adult kids think they’re great so thinking about getting them as stocking stuffers!!!!" —Kristen
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in four finishes and two sizes).
3. A three-tier corner shelf you can arrange in whatever fashion fits your space best. That way, you can utilize the extra inches between your countertops and cabinets and give random bits and bobs a place to call home.
Promising review: "I love this stand! It’s so perfect for my coffee corner. I am able to get everything organized and utilize the space on my counter. The shelves are really sturdy and not wobbly at all. They easily support everything I want to put on each shelf." —McKenna's Mommy
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in six finishes).
4. A set of wire baskets where you can store your bounty of fresh produce and — in the back — the processed snacks that you absolutely love but aren't as eager to show off.
Promising review: "An amazing product that's compact and sturdy. Clutter free and organized cabinets in my kitchen. Previously, small bottles of spices and other condiments were difficult to manage in my cabinet and sometimes while taking one out, another would topple down. When you are in a hurry to get things done, this was a nightmare! Now, what a relief. I just take the whole basket down, use the spices, and then it goes back. Sometimes I just open the cabinet just to admire the way it looks. 😁😁" –RST
Get them from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sets of two, four, or eight, and in four finishes).
5. A slide-out pantry to utilize the dead space between your fridge and wall (or any appliance, really).
The four-tier cupboard slides around on four wheels so you can easy pull it out and push it back in.
Promising review: "I needed a skinny shelf that could hold canned food so I could make the most of my limited pantry space. This was inexpensive and fit in the space between the refrigerator and the wall but, best of all, it held a TON of cans and now I have a bunch of extra room." —Annette Bright
Get it from Amazon for $23.53.
6. A set of adjustable mug organizers so you can confidently open your cupboard knowing an avalanche of mugs isn't about to fall on you.
Elypro — the creator of this nifty gadget — is a small biz!
Promising review: "I came across these in an Amazon review on TikTok and I just had to have them for my mugs. I have a lot of mugs, but no space. I didn’t want a hanging mechanism for the mugs I just needed a way to stack them. This is such a great product to help stack mugs. They’re easily adjustable for any size mug. They don’t topple over, they’re very sturdy. One of the best space savers I have in the kitchen!" —Magdalynn Tibbetts
Get a set of six (to organize 12 mugs) from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
7. A nonskid three-tier pantry organizer ready to save you from buying yet another thing of paprika because yours is seemingly off exploring Narnia.
I have the 15-inch one and it fits in my standard-sized cabinet ~perfectly~ and allows me to see all of my spices so I don't have to rifle through them and make a mess every time I'm cooking. Ofc if spices are only part of your issue, it can also be used to hold extracts, canned veggies, sauces, etc.!
Promising review: "I’m so glad I finally committed to buying this. As a vegetarian, I’ve found that I have to add double the spice just to get a real kick in the dishes I prepare. Not to mention, making sure that I have all the spices that I’m going to need while being quarantining/ social distancing. With that said, my spice cabinet was atrocious before I got these racks. And I am so happy to finally be able to grab my spices without knocking over the other ones and making even more of a mess. I didn’t know somethings so small and plain could bring me so much joy. Buy it now! You will not be disappointed." —Arie M.
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors).
8. Or a 30-spice door rack if there's simply no getting around the fact that your collection has outgrown its designated cabinet.
Each strip has five clips which fit most standard spice bottles (1.5–1.75 inches in diameter). The strips also come with pre-applied tape so all you have to do is peel and stick.
Promising review: "Love, love, love this! I have old narrow cabinets and not nearly enough of them so I desperately needed a new way to organize all my herbs and spices. Took a chance based on a list of cool new things and couldn't be more happy with this product! It came with 30 grippers for only $10. I didn't even have to screw them into my cabinets. If you follow the directions and let them cure 24 hours, the self-adhesive works great! I plan on buying a few sets for gifts!" —Brandi Y.
Get it from Amazon for $13.97 (available in three colors).
9. A wall-mounted pot hanger where you can suspend your entire collection in plain view. If cabinet space is scarce, this is an easy way to add extra storage.
The wall-mounted unit includes a six-track wooden shelf (so you can place lids vertically) and six swiveling hooks for hanging pots and pans. Once securely attached to the wall, the organizer can hold up to 30 pounds.
Promising review: "Easily my favorite kitchen item. I have a tiny kitchen that only has two cabinets for storage, so my oven was my storage for pots and pans until I bought this. Now I don't have to pull eight items out of my oven just to preheat and bake something. Installation was easy, took about 10 minutes. It's easy to pull the hooks up and move them when you decide you want them somewhere else and you can store lids or stock pots or other items on the shelf above the pots. Love, love, love this pot rack." —Patricia R.
Get it from Amazon for $76.36.
10. A space-saving yogurt organizer if you're so grown that you simply can't resist a BOGO Chobani sale.
Storage Theory is a Cedar Rapids, Iowa–based small biz that specializes in all sorts of problem-solving goods. Their yogurt rack can hold up to four Greek yogurt containers, and it attaches to your fridge via included peel-and-stick adhesive strips.
Promising review: "I got this to hold Greek yogurts and Just Crack an Egg cups, and it works perfectly for that! It's a great way to utilize extra space that's normally just vacant. I love that I could support a small, local business, too!" —Gabrielle Sherman
Get it from Storage Theory on Etsy for $12.99+ (available in packs of one or two).
11. A set of super-strong magnetic strips to elevate beer and soda bottles so you can nix the annoying cardboard holders they come in. Plus, now you can free up an extra few inches underneath where you can slide in your XL bag of string cheese.
The set comes with two magnetic strips which can be arranged in three different positions. Each holds six bottles.
Promising review: "Works great in my fridge. Super strong and frees up space on the bottom. I only have an inch of clearance but it does allow me to slide things under it and I no longer deal with falling over bottles." —Raemi
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $29.99.
12. A magnetic kitchen organizer you can slap to the side of your fridge and not have to think about again. It's a great option for renters since you don't have to go drilling any holes or YouTubing any videos on how to use a stud finder.
Promising review: "Small but strong. It's a perfect addition for a small (usually messy) kitchen. Now I always know where the paper towels are. The top shelf is a great place to keep often-used items (honey, Sriracha sauce, garlic powder, etc.), and the hooks at the bottom work well for small pot holders. The magnet holds well — I have not had any issues with the rack sliding down the side of my fridge. I think this is a great product." —C. A. Fuchs
Get it from Amazon for $25.
13. A macramé fruit hammock so your bananas, apples, and oranges can enjoy their last days on Earth in comfort. Little do they know they're about to be devoured. 😈
KnappsKnots is a San Diego–based small business from Anastasia Knapp.
Promising reviews: "Absolutely loved it! Perfect if you have little counter space." —Jessi
"Love it. Might get another for bread and buns. The clearance between our counter and upper cabinets is weirdly short — can’t fit most countertop items — so this was the perfect solution" —pogtotes
Get it from KnappsKnots on Etsy for $27.90+ (available in two sizes and 11 colors).
14. A cutlery organizer with a unique design to create extra space, even in those small drawers you never know what to do with.
Promising review: "Fits my drawer like a glove AND holds my silverware set for 12! Heavy gauge plastic construction that does not give even when fully loaded. This has opened up so much more space in my drawer making it easier to find other serving pieces and the odd items in that drawer. Love it, highly recommend it. Before purchasing, measure your drawers to make sure it will fit. I love that it can lie parallel to the drawer front. I was concerned that my flatware would stick out too tall for my stock cabinetry drawer, but that is not a problem." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $11.92.